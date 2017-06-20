エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 06月 21日 04:35 JST

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

An excavator wrecks a wall with an image depicting the World Trade Centre Towers in New York, of an old five-storey apartment building that is demolished as part of the city authorities' project in Moscow, Russia. The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens from shoddy Soviet-era apartment blocks. The draft law on renovation envisages moving some Muscovites into modern flats but has also fuelled concerns about property rights, a year after city authorities provoked an outcry among small businesses by bulldozing many street kiosks. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

An excavator wrecks a wall with an image depicting the World Trade Centre Towers in New York, of an old five-smore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 Wednesday
An excavator wrecks a wall with an image depicting the World Trade Centre Towers in New York, of an old five-storey apartment building that is demolished as part of the city authorities' project in Moscow, Russia. The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens from shoddy Soviet-era apartment blocks. The draft law on renovation envisages moving some Muscovites into modern flats but has also fuelled concerns about property rights, a year after city authorities provoked an outcry among small businesses by bulldozing many street kiosks. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
1 / 21
An interior view shows a flat in an old five-storey apartment building, which is being demolished. In the 1950s, the Soviet Union began mass-producing cheap, prefabricated housing to accommodate millions of people who had been living in overcrowded communal flats and even in cellars and dugouts dating from World War Two. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

An interior view shows a flat in an old five-storey apartment building, which is being demolished. In the 1950more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 Wednesday
An interior view shows a flat in an old five-storey apartment building, which is being demolished. In the 1950s, the Soviet Union began mass-producing cheap, prefabricated housing to accommodate millions of people who had been living in overcrowded communal flats and even in cellars and dugouts dating from World War Two. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
2 / 21
A toy house is seen at a staircase of an old five-storey apartment building. The then-Soviet leader, Nikita Khrushchev, said the apartments, with low ceilings and tiny kitchens and popularly dubbed "khrushevki" after him, would be lived in for no more than half a century. Most are still occupied. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A toy house is seen at a staircase of an old five-storey apartment building. The then-Soviet leader, Nikita Khmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 Wednesday
A toy house is seen at a staircase of an old five-storey apartment building. The then-Soviet leader, Nikita Khrushchev, said the apartments, with low ceilings and tiny kitchens and popularly dubbed "khrushevki" after him, would be lived in for no more than half a century. Most are still occupied. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
3 / 21
People take part in a rally to protest against the demolition and urban resettlement project, launched by the city authorities, in Moscow. The banner, which addresses Moscow's Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, reads "Dismiss (Sobyanin)!" REUTERS/Nikolai Isayev

People take part in a rally to protest against the demolition and urban resettlement project, launched by the more

Reuters / 2017年 5月 28日 Sunday
People take part in a rally to protest against the demolition and urban resettlement project, launched by the city authorities, in Moscow. The banner, which addresses Moscow's Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, reads "Dismiss (Sobyanin)!" REUTERS/Nikolai Isayev
Close
4 / 21
Interior Ministry officers detain a man during a protest against a housing resettlement program, outside the building of the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, in central Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Interior Ministry officers detain a man during a protest against a housing resettlement program, outside the bmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 14日 Wednesday
Interior Ministry officers detain a man during a protest against a housing resettlement program, outside the building of the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, in central Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
5 / 21
A general view shows the construction site of a residential compound that is being built by the real estate company Krost, in Moscow. Moscow residents are also concerned about the location and quality of the planned new accommodation, a lack of services and infrastructure and about threats the redevelopment may pose to the historic face of the Russian capital. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A general view shows the construction site of a residential compound that is being built by the real estate comore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 Wednesday
A general view shows the construction site of a residential compound that is being built by the real estate company Krost, in Moscow. Moscow residents are also concerned about the location and quality of the planned new accommodation, a lack of services and infrastructure and about threats the redevelopment may pose to the historic face of the Russian capital. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
6 / 21
An excavator wrecks a building. Lawmakers in the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, voted to approve the housing resettlement program legislation in its third and final reading by 399 votes to two, with one abstention. The upper house of parliament, the Federation Council, will now vote on the legislation once before passing it to President Vladimir Putin for his approval, something he is expected to give. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

An excavator wrecks a building. Lawmakers in the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, voted to approve tmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 Wednesday
An excavator wrecks a building. Lawmakers in the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, voted to approve the housing resettlement program legislation in its third and final reading by 399 votes to two, with one abstention. The upper house of parliament, the Federation Council, will now vote on the legislation once before passing it to President Vladimir Putin for his approval, something he is expected to give. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
7 / 21
A worker passes a building, which is part of the old five-storey apartment blocks demolition project launched by the city authorities, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A worker passes a building, which is part of the old five-storey apartment blocks demolition project launched more

Reuters / 2017年 5月 16日 Tuesday
A worker passes a building, which is part of the old five-storey apartment blocks demolition project launched by the city authorities, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
8 / 21
An interior view shows a flat in an old five-storey apartment building. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

An interior view shows a flat in an old five-storey apartment building. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / 2017年 5月 16日 Tuesday
An interior view shows a flat in an old five-storey apartment building. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
9 / 21
An excavator wrecks a building, which is part of the old five-storey apartment blocks demolition project. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

An excavator wrecks a building, which is part of the old five-storey apartment blocks demolition project. REmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 16日 Tuesday
An excavator wrecks a building, which is part of the old five-storey apartment blocks demolition project. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
10 / 21
An interior view shows a flat in an old five-storey apartment building. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

An interior view shows a flat in an old five-storey apartment building. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / 2017年 5月 16日 Tuesday
An interior view shows a flat in an old five-storey apartment building. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
11 / 21
An interior view shows a staircase in an old five-storey apartment building. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

An interior view shows a staircase in an old five-storey apartment building. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / 2017年 5月 16日 Tuesday
An interior view shows a staircase in an old five-storey apartment building. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
12 / 21
Debris of a building are seen in front of a newly built residential house in Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Debris of a building are seen in front of a newly built residential house in Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / 2017年 5月 16日 Tuesday
Debris of a building are seen in front of a newly built residential house in Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
13 / 21
Anti-demolition activist Kari Guggenberger plays with her cats on the balcony of her apartment in a building to be demolished under the city authorities' renovation plan, in Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Anti-demolition activist Kari Guggenberger plays with her cats on the balcony of her apartment in a building tmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 12日 Friday
Anti-demolition activist Kari Guggenberger plays with her cats on the balcony of her apartment in a building to be demolished under the city authorities' renovation plan, in Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
14 / 21
Anti-demolition activist Kari Guggenberger sits in her apartment in a building to be demolished. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Anti-demolition activist Kari Guggenberger sits in her apartment in a building to be demolished. REUTERS/Sergemore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 12日 Friday
Anti-demolition activist Kari Guggenberger sits in her apartment in a building to be demolished. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
15 / 21
Anti-demolition activist Kari Guggenberger shows the kitchen of her apartment in a building to be demolished. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Anti-demolition activist Kari Guggenberger shows the kitchen of her apartment in a building to be demolished. more

Reuters / 2017年 5月 12日 Friday
Anti-demolition activist Kari Guggenberger shows the kitchen of her apartment in a building to be demolished. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
16 / 21
Anti-demolition activist Kari Guggenberger stands at a staircase outside her apartment in a building to be demolished. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Anti-demolition activist Kari Guggenberger stands at a staircase outside her apartment in a building to be demmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 12日 Friday
Anti-demolition activist Kari Guggenberger stands at a staircase outside her apartment in a building to be demolished. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
17 / 21
Zoya, a local resident who supports the city authorities' renovation plan, lifts a board on the floor while showing her apartment in a building to be demolished. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Zoya, a local resident who supports the city authorities' renovation plan, lifts a board on the floor while shmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 12日 Friday
Zoya, a local resident who supports the city authorities' renovation plan, lifts a board on the floor while showing her apartment in a building to be demolished. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
18 / 21
Local residents who support the city authorities' renovation plan, gather outside a residential building to be demolished. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Local residents who support the city authorities' renovation plan, gather outside a residential building to bemore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 12日 Friday
Local residents who support the city authorities' renovation plan, gather outside a residential building to be demolished. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
19 / 21
A man walks past a residential building to be demolished. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A man walks past a residential building to be demolished. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / 2017年 5月 12日 Friday
A man walks past a residential building to be demolished. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
20 / 21
An excavator is seen in front of a newly built residential house as it wrecks a building, which is part of the old five-storey apartment blocks demolition project. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

An excavator is seen in front of a newly built residential house as it wrecks a building, which is part of themore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 16日 Tuesday
An excavator is seen in front of a newly built residential house as it wrecks a building, which is part of the old five-storey apartment blocks demolition project. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
21 / 21
もう一度見る
次を見る
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

次のスライドショー

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

2017年 06月 20日
Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at...

2017年 06月 20日
Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

2017年 06月 20日
Ukraine Pride faces protests

Ukraine Pride faces protests

Around 200 people protest as thousands march for gay pride in Kiev in a parade flanked by a thick cordon of helmeted police.

2017年 06月 20日

その他のスライドショー

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング