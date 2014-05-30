エディション:
日本
写真 | 2014年 05月 31日 05:55 JST

Most powerful women

1: Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel is the most powerful woman in the world right now, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. The ranking is a combination of two scores: visibility--by press mentions--and the size of the organization or country the women lead. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet

1: Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel is the most powerful woman in the world right now, according to the latemore

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
1: Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel is the most powerful woman in the world right now, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. The ranking is a combination of two scores: visibility--by press mentions--and the size of the organization or country the women lead. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet
Close
1 / 23
2: U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is second. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2: U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is second. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
2: U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is second. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
2 / 23
3: Melinda Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

3: Melinda Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
3: Melinda Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
3 / 23
4: Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff is third. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

4: Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff is third. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
4: Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff is third. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
4 / 23
5: International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

5: International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
5: International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
5 / 23
6: Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

6: Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
6: Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
6 / 23
7: General Motors chief executive Mary Barra. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio/Pool

7: General Motors chief executive Mary Barra. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio/Pool

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
7: General Motors chief executive Mary Barra. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio/Pool
Close
7 / 23
8: U.S. first lady Michelle Obama. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

8: U.S. first lady Michelle Obama. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
8: U.S. first lady Michelle Obama. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
8 / 23
9: Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg. REUTERS/Mike Segar

9: Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
9: Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
9 / 23
10: IBM CEO Virginia Rometty. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

10: IBM CEO Virginia Rometty. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
10: IBM CEO Virginia Rometty. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
10 / 23
11: South Korean President Park Geun-hye. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

11: South Korean President Park Geun-hye. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
11: South Korean President Park Geun-hye. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
11 / 23
12: YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

12: YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
12: YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
12 / 23
13: PepsiCo Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Indra Nooyi. REUTERS/Mike Segar

13: PepsiCo Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Indra Nooyi. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
13: PepsiCo Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Indra Nooyi. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
13 / 23
14: Oprah Winfrey. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

14: Oprah Winfrey. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
14: Oprah Winfrey. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
14 / 23
15: Kraft Foods CEO Irene Rosenfeld. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

15: Kraft Foods CEO Irene Rosenfeld. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
15: Kraft Foods CEO Irene Rosenfeld. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
15 / 23
16: CEO of Brazil's state oil company Petroleo Brasileiro Maria das Gracas Silva Foster. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

16: CEO of Brazil's state oil company Petroleo Brasileiro Maria das Gracas Silva Foster. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcmore

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
16: CEO of Brazil's state oil company Petroleo Brasileiro Maria das Gracas Silva Foster. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
16 / 23
17: Beyonce. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

17: Beyonce. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
17: Beyonce. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
17 / 23
18: Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

18: Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
18: Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
18 / 23
19: Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

19: Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
19: Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos
Close
19 / 23
20: Hewlett-Packard CEO Meg Whitman. REUTERS/David McNew

20: Hewlett-Packard CEO Meg Whitman. REUTERS/David McNew

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
20: Hewlett-Packard CEO Meg Whitman. REUTERS/David McNew
Close
20 / 23
21: Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn A. Hewson. REUTERS/Neil Hall

21: Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn A. Hewson. REUTERS/Neil Hall

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
21: Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn A. Hewson. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
21 / 23
22: Xerox Chairman and CEO Ursula Burns. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

22: Xerox Chairman and CEO Ursula Burns. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
22: Xerox Chairman and CEO Ursula Burns. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
22 / 23
23: UN Development Program Administrator Helen Clark. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

23: UN Development Program Administrator Helen Clark. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
23: UN Development Program Administrator Helen Clark. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
23 / 23
もう一度見る
次を見る
Coup in Thailand

Coup in Thailand

次のスライドショー

Coup in Thailand

Coup in Thailand

The Thai army takes control of the government.

2014年 05月 31日
D-Day: The sixth of June

D-Day: The sixth of June

Images from the Allied landings at Normandy.

2014年 05月 31日
Displaced in South Sudan

Displaced in South Sudan

More than a million people have fled their homes amid months of conflict.

2014年 05月 30日
Egypt votes

Egypt votes

Egypt's former army chief is expected to become the country's next president.

2014年 05月 29日

その他のスライドショー

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

The real 'Twin Peaks'

The real 'Twin Peaks'

Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング