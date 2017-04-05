Mosul in ruins
Debris lies at the railway station in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Civilians carrying their goods walk along a street in an area controlled by Iraqi forces in Mosul. REUTERS/Andmore
A man pushes a wheelbarrow next to debris in a street of Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Cars burnt and destroyed by clashes are seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic Statmore
Smoke rises from from the old city during a battle against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef more
Smoke rises from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, as seen from Mosul more
An Iraqi runs through a destroyed building as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in the Somod nmore
A group of women sit on the debris of a destroyed house in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTEmore
A bus destroyed by clashes is seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militantmore
Destroyed artifacts lie on the floor as a ladder stands in a hole at a destroyed museum in Mosul, Iraq, April more
A displaced Iraqi boy sits on a destroyed building, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in wemore
A view of the city is seen during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERSmore
An Iraqi family inspect their home which was destroyed by clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islmore
Iraqi citizens push a cart with their belongings as fighting between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State'smore
Federal police members carry their weapons as they walk through a destroyed train station during a battle agaimore
Al-Hadba minaret at the Grand Mosque is seen among destroyed buildings during combats between Iraqi forces andmore
Smoke rises while displaced Iraqis wait to get food supplies as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militanmore
An Iraqi flag waves atop a destroyed building after the area was retaken by Iraqi forces, near Mosul. REUTERS/more
Iraqi Federal Police personnel walk near the frontline as the battle against Islamic State's fighters continuemore
Iraqis gather in front of destroyed buildings as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western more
A displaced Iraqi Family who fled from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militantmore
A displaced Iraqi smokes as he waits to get into Hamam al-Alil camp, on a rainy day, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Smore
A man, who chose to stay home, walks past a house, destroyed during fighting between Iraqi security forces andmore
A girl stands in front of a hole used by Islamic state's fighters to move from house to house as a battle contmore
