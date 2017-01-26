Mosul residents living in limbo
Displaced people who fled from the clashes in Mosul jump across a ditch at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-more
A woman who fled from clashes in Mosul waits in a car as she goes back to her house after the liberation of thmore
Displaced people from Mosul carry their belongings as they leave their camp after their homes were liberated fmore
Displaced women who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul make bread at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammmore
Men who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul have their haircuts done at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaamore
Displaced Iraqi boys who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Smore
Displaced Iraqi children, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Tmore
Displaced Iraqi boys, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, warm themselves by a fire in Khazer campmore
Displaced Iraqi children who fled the Islamic State stronghold with their families sit at Khazer camp, Iraq. Rmore
Displaced Iraqis, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, wait to in a queue to get fuel used for cookmore
Malac, a 7-year-old, holds her cat as she walks back with her family to their home from Khazer camp, Iraq. REUmore
A displaced Iraqi, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, sits outside a tent during rainy day at Khamore
Displaced Iraqis who fled the Islamic State stronghold wait to receive humanitarian aid supplies at Al Khazer more
A displaced Iraqi women, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, makes bread at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUmore
Displaced people who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul wait to change damaged heaters at Khazer camp,more
Displaced Iraqis who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul walk in Khazer camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTmore
A displaced girl who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul carries a kite at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mmore
Displaced Iraqis, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, gather at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid more
