Mosul's Christians return home
A priest puts cross on the street of Qaraqosh, near Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militanmore
An Iraqi Christian soldier attends the first Sunday mass at the Grand Immaculate Church since it was recapturemore
Iraqi priests hold the first Sunday mass at the Grand Immaculate Church since it was recaptured from Islamic Smore
An Iraqi Christian police attends the first Sunday mass at the Grand Immaculate Church since it was recapturedmore
A cross is seen on the damaged altar of the Grand Immaculate Church after it was recaptured from Islamic Statemore
Christians inspect their homes after it was destroyed by Islamic State militants, in Qaraqosh, near Mosul, durmore
An Iraqi Christian soldier guards the church of Saint Barbara after it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qamore
An Iraqi Christian police takes pictures during the first Sunday mass at the Grand Immaculate Church since it more
Iraqi Christian soldiers inspect a home in Qaraqosh, near Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State mmore
Iraqi priests hold the first Sunday mass at the Grand Immaculate Church since it was recaptured from Islamic Smore
Christian people inspect their homes in Qaraqosh, near Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State milimore
An Iraqi Christian soldier lights a candle during the first Sunday mass at the Grand Immaculate Church since imore
An Iraqi Christian prepares for the first Sunday mass at the Grand Immaculate Church since it was recaptured fmore
