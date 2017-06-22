Mosul's famous mosque destroyed
Mosul's destroyed Grand al-Nuri Mosque is seen in Mosul, Iraq June 22, 2017. Iraqi alsumaria tv channel/Handoumore
A still image taken from video shows the destroyed Grand al-Nuri Mosque of Mosul in Iraq, June 21, 2017. Islammore
Al-Hadba minaret at the Grand Mosque is seen through a building window in the old city of Mosul, Iraq June 1, more
It was from this medieval mosque that the militants' leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared a self-styled "calipmore
The Iraqi military's media office distributed a picture taken from the air that appears to show the mosque andmore
Smoke rises from clashes near Mosul's Al-Habda minaret at the Grand Mosque, March 17, 2017. Islamic State's blmore
A black jihadist flag hangs from Mosul's Al-Habda minaret at the Grand Mosque, May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konmore
A smoke rises above Al-Nuri mosque in the old city as Iraqi forces fight Islamic State militants April 17, 201more
