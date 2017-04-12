Mosul's lion and bear saved

A lion in its cage looks at a dead lioness in a grave at Mosul's zoo, Iraq. Amir Khalil, a vet from animal charity Four Paws who saw the animals in Mosul in February and organized their transfer to Jordan, said the animals were in a dire state. At the time, he diagnosed skin lesions, joint problems and eye inflammation in the lion and diarrhoea and bad teeth in the bear. "They were on the brink of death. Now they are able to move, they have gained weight. Physically, they are doing better," Khalil said. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

