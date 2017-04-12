Mosul's lion and bear saved
Lola the bear, one of two surviving animals in Mosul's zoo, along with Simba the lion, is seen at an enclosuremore
A bear stands in its cage before receiving treatment from members of the international animal welfare charity more
Simba the lion is seen at an enclosure in the shelter after arriving to an animal rehabilitation shelter in Jomore
A lion in its cage looks at a dead lioness in a grave at Mosul's zoo, Iraq. Amir Khalil, a vet from animal chamore
Lola the bear is seen at an enclosure in the shelter after arriving to an animal rehabilitation shelter in Jormore
Simba the lion is seen at an enclosure in the shelter after arriving to an animal rehabilitation shelter in Jomore
Workers transport the cage of Lola the bear after arriving to an animal rehabilitation shelter in Jordan. REUTmore
Lola the bear is seen at an enclosure in the shelter after arriving to an animal rehabilitation shelter in Jormore
Workers transport the cage of Lola the bear after arriving to an animal rehabilitation shelter in Jordan. REUTmore
Customs workers carry cages of Simba the lion and Lola the bear at Queen Alia International airport in Amman, more
A member of the international animal welfare charity "Four Paws" gives treatment to a lion at Mosul's zoo, Iramore
A bear reacts in a cage before receiving treatment from members of the international animal welfare charity "Fmore
Simba the lion looks at a military helicopter flying over Mosul's zoo, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Children look at a bear at Nour Park in Mosul's zoo, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A local volunteer working with the international animal welfare charity "Four Paws" feeds a dead bird to a liomore
Local staff and members of of the international animal welfare charity "Four Paws" carry out a check-up on a lmore
