Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Family members react as they wait for news of their loved ones after a fire broke at the Virgen de Asuncion homore
Family and friends prepare to take to the cemetery the coffin with the body of Rosa Julia Tobar, a victim of tmore
Daniel, 16, survivor of the fire, exits the Virgen de Asuncion home. The government has sacked the director ofmore
A bus with survivors of the fire exits the Virgen de Asuncion home. "The staff left the girls in an extremely more
A mother hugs the coffin of her daughter Rosa Julia Tobar at her wake in Guatemala City. Police and witnesses more
The coffin of Madelin Patricia Hernandez is seen during her wake in Guatemala City. The Virgen de la Asuncion more
Family and friends cry at the funeral of Rosa Julia Tobar in Guatemala City. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
Maria del Carmen Urias Ruiz cries outside the morgue where the body of her dead daughter Myra is located. REUTmore
Local authorities gain control of the Virgen de Asuncion home. Years of problems at the home boiled over at lumore
Family members react as they wait for news of their loved ones at the Virgen de Asuncion home. After hours of more
Riot police stand guard after a fire broke at the Virgen de Asuncion home. During five hours of negotiations tmore
Family members react as they wait for news of their loved ones at the Virgen de Asuncion home. At around 1 a.mmore
Riot police stand guard at the Virgen de Asuncion home. At about 9 am, police stationed outside the room noticmore
Family members react as they wait for news of their loved ones. "I heard shouting and loud noises all night," more
A family member places a candle outside the morgue where the bodies of victims are located. The Virgen de la Amore
A family member is seen outside the morgue where the body of her dead relative is located. Human rights reportmore
People scream "We Want Justice" during a vigil for victims outside the National Palace in Guatemala City. Speamore
A vigil for victims is held on the outskirts of Guatemala City. Guatemala has Latin America's worst rates of cmore
A vigil for the victims is held on the outskirts of Guatemala City. "What happened in the secure home yesterdamore
People light candles during a vigil outside the National Palace in Guatemala City. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
次のスライドショー
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in...
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people...
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
その他のスライドショー
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.