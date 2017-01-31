Mourning the Quebec mosque attack
People gather around the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill during a vigil following a deadly shooting at a Qmore
A woman holds a sign reading "let's unite against hate!" as people attend a vigil in support of the Muslim commore
People leave candles and flowers across from the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, at a memorial made in honour more
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (front, 2nd R) joins fellow MPs in a moment of silence after deliveringmore
A woman leaves flowers at a make-shift memorial following a vigil held in honour of the victims of a shooting more
People observe a moment of silence for victims in a Quebec City mosque shooting, during a protest against U.S.more
A woman places a candle at a memorial site near a sign saying "no violence" and "terrorism has no religion or more
A woman becomes emotional during a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dariomore
People attend a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
A woman holds a sign reading "everyone united / love will conquer" as people attend a vigil in support of the more
People pay respects at a make-shift memorial following a vigil held in honour of the victims of a shooting in more
People bring flowers at the scene of a fatal shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City. REmore
People attend a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
People attend a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
A sign and flowers are seen left outside The Islamic Center of New York on Manhattan's upper east side in New more
People hold signs during a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. A sign (R) reads "edumore
A man screams as people hold a sign during a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUmore
The flag of the city of Montreal flies over a crowd as people attend a vigil in support of the Muslim communitmore
