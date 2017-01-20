エディション:
Mr. Trump goes to Washington

President-elect Donald Trump salutes the statue of Abraham Lincoln as he and his wife Melania take part in a Make America Great Again welcome concert in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 Friday
People move boxes during Obama's last full day at the White House. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Donald Trump Jr. looks at his daughter Kai Madison as she takes a picture during the Inaugural Concert at the Lincoln Memorial. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Donald Trump and his wife Melania take part in a concert at the Lincoln Memorial. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Supporters of Donald Trump attend an Inaugural Concert at the Lincoln Memorial. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Rob Cortis of Detroit, Michigan drives his modified Trump Unity Bridge trailer through downtown Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive aboard a U.S. Air Force jet at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Donald Trump Jr., his wife Vanessa, brother Eric and his wife Lara arrive with their families aboard the U.S. Air Force jet with Trump for his inauguration, at Joint Base Andrews. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Ivanka Trump holds her son Joseph after arriving with her father at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Donald Trump Jr. arrives ahead of the inauguration with his father aboard a U.S. Air Force jet at Joint Base Andrews. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A woman (R) walking with Donald Trump Jr.'s family, including his wife Vanessa and their children, carries an Air Force One toy set as they arrive. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner and their family arrive. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Jared Kushner holds a toy plane and his daughter's hand as they arrive. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Trump's son Barron Trump arrives. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive aboard a U.S. Air Force. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Donald Trump's sister Maryanne Trump Barry arrives. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Supporters wait on the street outside as Donald Trump delivers remarks at a luncheon with his cabinet members and congressional leaders inside Trump International Hotel in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Donald Trump introduces his wife Melania with a kiss before delivering his remarks at a luncheon with his cabinet members and congressional leaders. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A member of an ordinance disposal team responds to a suspicious package as a woman cleans a table near 14th and Eye Streets NW in downtown Washington. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Donald Trump asks his wife Melania to say a few words at a luncheon. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence participate in a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknowns in Arlington National Cemetery. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Donald Trump's nominee to be U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, smiles as Trump mentions her in his remarks at a luncheon. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Donald Trump's nominee to be Secretary of Health and Human Services, Representative Tom Price, gives a thumbs-up. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The President's Own Marine Band rehearses for the inauguration. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Trump's "Make America Great Again" welcome concert

Artists perform during Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial the night before his inauguration.

Senegal's army enters Gambia to install elected president

Senegalese forces enter Gambia to remove longtime ruler Yahya Jammeh, who has refused to step down after last month's election.

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Blazing high rise collapses in Iran

Rescue teams were searching for at least 25 trapped firefighters and medics treated dozens of casualties after a blazing high-rise building collapsed in...

