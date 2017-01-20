Mr. Trump goes to Washington
President-elect Donald Trump salutes the statue of Abraham Lincoln as he and his wife Melania take part in a Mmore
People move boxes during Obama's last full day at the White House. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Donald Trump Jr. looks at his daughter Kai Madison as she takes a picture during the Inaugural Concert at the more
Donald Trump and his wife Melania take part in a concert at the Lincoln Memorial. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Supporters of Donald Trump attend an Inaugural Concert at the Lincoln Memorial. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Rob Cortis of Detroit, Michigan drives his modified Trump Unity Bridge trailer through downtown Washington. REmore
President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive aboard a U.S. Air Force jet at Joint Base Andrews, Mamore
Donald Trump Jr., his wife Vanessa, brother Eric and his wife Lara arrive with their families aboard the U.S. more
Ivanka Trump holds her son Joseph after arriving with her father at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington. REUmore
Donald Trump Jr. arrives ahead of the inauguration with his father aboard a U.S. Air Force jet at Joint Base Amore
A woman (R) walking with Donald Trump Jr.'s family, including his wife Vanessa and their children, carries an more
Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner and their family arrive. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Jared Kushner holds a toy plane and his daughter's hand as they arrive. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Trump's son Barron Trump arrives. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive aboard a U.S. Air Force. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Donald Trump's sister Maryanne Trump Barry arrives. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Supporters wait on the street outside as Donald Trump delivers remarks at a luncheon with his cabinet members more
Donald Trump introduces his wife Melania with a kiss before delivering his remarks at a luncheon with his cabimore
A member of an ordinance disposal team responds to a suspicious package as a woman cleans a table near 14th anmore
Donald Trump asks his wife Melania to say a few words at a luncheon. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence participate in a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unmore
Donald Trump's nominee to be U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, smilemore
Donald Trump's nominee to be Secretary of Health and Human Services, Representative Tom Price, gives a thumbs-more
The President's Own Marine Band rehearses for the inauguration. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
