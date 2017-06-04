Multiple attacks in London
People speak with police officers after an incident near London Bridge in London. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
People leave the area with their hands up after an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Armed police officers stand in Borough Market. REUTERS/Neil Hall
People leave the area as police attend to an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People react as police attend to an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Emergency services attend to an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People leave the area after an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Police respond to an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Neil Hall
People leave as police attend to an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Police respond to an incident on London Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People speak with a police officer after an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
People leave the area with their hands up after an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Police officers stand with people evacuated from the area after an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Neil Hmore
Women embrace after an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Police officers guard the approach to Southwark Bridge after an incident near London Bridge REUTERS/Neil Hall
Police respond to an incident on London Bridge. Reuters / Hannah McKay
Members of public after an incident near London Bridge. Reuters / Hannah McKay
Police attend to an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Neil Hall
