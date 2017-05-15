Mutiny in Ivory Coast
A mutinying soldier gestures as he stands in guard at the checkpoint of the entrance of Bouake, Ivory Coast Mamore
An unidentified young demonstrator lies unconscious on a bed at the hospital after being injured during a rallmore
Peoples walk in a street in Abidjan. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
A mutinying soldier stands guard at the checkpoint of the entrance of Bouake. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Soldiers of Ivory Coast presidential guard take position in front of mutinying soldiers in the centre of the cmore
Mutinying soldiers stand next to their camp as they protest over a pay dispute in the centre of the commercialmore
Mutinying soldiers stand in guard at the checkpoint of the entrance of Bouake. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A mutinying soldiers walks as he stands guard at the checkpoint of the entrance of Bouake. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Soldiers of Ivory Coast presidential guard take position in front of mutinying soldiers camp in the centre of more
An empty street is seen in Abidjan. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
