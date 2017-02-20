エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 02月 21日 02:00 JST

NBA All-Star Weekend

Phoenix Suns forward Derrick Jones Jr. attempts a dunk over his teammates in the slam dunk contest. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Phoenix Suns forward Derrick Jones Jr. attempts a dunk over his teammates in the slam dunk contest. Bob Donnmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 19日 Sunday
Phoenix Suns forward Derrick Jones Jr. attempts a dunk over his teammates in the slam dunk contest. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
1 / 29
Western Conference forward Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans dunks in the All-Star Game. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Western Conference forward Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans dunks in the All-Star Game. Bob Donnanmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 20日 Monday
Western Conference forward Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans dunks in the All-Star Game. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
2 / 29
Eastern Conference forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks dunks over Western Conference guard Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors. Larry W. Smith/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

Eastern Conference forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks dunks over Western Conference guard Stmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 20日 Monday
Eastern Conference forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks dunks over Western Conference guard Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors. Larry W. Smith/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports
Close
3 / 29
Western Conference forward Kawhi Leonard of the San Antonio Spurs drives to the basket against Eastern Conference guard DeMar DeRozan of the Toronto Raptoers and Eastern Conference forward LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Western Conference forward Kawhi Leonard of the San Antonio Spurs drives to the basket against Eastern Conferemore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 20日 Monday
Western Conference forward Kawhi Leonard of the San Antonio Spurs drives to the basket against Eastern Conference guard DeMar DeRozan of the Toronto Raptoers and Eastern Conference forward LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
4 / 29
Western Conference guard Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder reacts. Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Western Conference guard Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder reacts. Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 20日 Monday
Western Conference guard Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder reacts. Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Close
5 / 29
John Legend performs during halftime. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

John Legend performs during halftime. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 2月 20日 Monday
John Legend performs during halftime. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
6 / 29
Eastern Conference forward LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers dunks the ball against Western Conference guard Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors. Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Eastern Conference forward LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers dunks the ball against Western Conference gmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 20日 Monday
Eastern Conference forward LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers dunks the ball against Western Conference guard Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors. Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Close
7 / 29
Western Conference forward Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans dunks. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Western Conference forward Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans dunks. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 2月 20日 Monday
Western Conference forward Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans dunks. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
8 / 29
Eastern Conference forward LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers is introduced. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Eastern Conference forward LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers is introduced. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sportmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 20日 Monday
Eastern Conference forward LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers is introduced. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
9 / 29
Feb 19, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; Beyonce talks with Jay Z in the 2017 NBA All-Star Game at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 19, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; Beyonce talks with Jay Z in the 2017 NBA All-Star Game at Smoothie King Cemore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 20日 Monday
Feb 19, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; Beyonce talks with Jay Z in the 2017 NBA All-Star Game at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Close
10 / 29
Indiana Pacers forward Glenn Robison III competes in the slam dunk contest. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana Pacers forward Glenn Robison III competes in the slam dunk contest. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 2月 19日 Sunday
Indiana Pacers forward Glenn Robison III competes in the slam dunk contest. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
11 / 29
Indiana Pacers forward Glenn Robinson III dunks over Indiana Pacers forward Paul George in the slam dunk contest. Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana Pacers forward Glenn Robinson III dunks over Indiana Pacers forward Paul George in the slam dunk contemore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 19日 Sunday
Indiana Pacers forward Glenn Robinson III dunks over Indiana Pacers forward Paul George in the slam dunk contest. Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Close
12 / 29
Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon acts like he is flying a drone to use in his dunk attempt in the slam dunk contest. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon acts like he is flying a drone to use in his dunk attempt in the slam dunk more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 19日 Sunday
Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon acts like he is flying a drone to use in his dunk attempt in the slam dunk contest. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
13 / 29
Phoenix Suns forward Derrick Jones Jr. competes in the slam dunk contest. Gerald Herbert-USA TODAY Sports

Phoenix Suns forward Derrick Jones Jr. competes in the slam dunk contest. Gerald Herbert-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 2月 19日 Sunday
Phoenix Suns forward Derrick Jones Jr. competes in the slam dunk contest. Gerald Herbert-USA TODAY Sports
Close
14 / 29
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Houston Rockets guard James Harden reacts in the three-point contest. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Houston Rockets guard James Harden reacts in the three-point conmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 19日 Sunday
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Houston Rockets guard James Harden reacts in the three-point contest. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
15 / 29
Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan dunks over DJ Khaled in the slam dunk contest. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan dunks over DJ Khaled in the slam dunk contest. Bob Donnan-USA TOmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 19日 Sunday
Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan dunks over DJ Khaled in the slam dunk contest. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
16 / 29
Indiana Pacers forward Glenn Robinson III competes in the slam dunk contest. Ronald Martinez-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana Pacers forward Glenn Robinson III competes in the slam dunk contest. Ronald Martinez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 2月 19日 Sunday
Indiana Pacers forward Glenn Robinson III competes in the slam dunk contest. Ronald Martinez-USA TODAY Sports
Close
17 / 29
Michael B. Jordan performs. Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Michael B. Jordan performs. Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 2月 20日 Monday
Michael B. Jordan performs. Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Close
18 / 29
DJ Khaled and Fat Joe perform. Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

DJ Khaled and Fat Joe perform. Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 2月 19日 Sunday
DJ Khaled and Fat Joe perform. Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Close
19 / 29
Celebrities and NBA players try to make baskets to raise money for the Sager Strong Foundation in the three-point contest. Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Celebrities and NBA players try to make baskets to raise money for the Sager Strong Foundation in the three-pomore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 19日 Sunday
Celebrities and NBA players try to make baskets to raise money for the Sager Strong Foundation in the three-point contest. Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Close
20 / 29
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry shoots a half court shot to try to raise money for the Sager Strong Foundation. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry shoots a half court shot to try to raise money for the Sager Strong more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 19日 Sunday
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry shoots a half court shot to try to raise money for the Sager Strong Foundation. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
21 / 29
Shaquille O'Neal helps Craig Sager's son Ryan score a basket to raise money for the Sager Strong Foundation. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O'Neal helps Craig Sager's son Ryan score a basket to raise money for the Sager Strong Foundation. more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 19日 Sunday
Shaquille O'Neal helps Craig Sager's son Ryan score a basket to raise money for the Sager Strong Foundation. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
22 / 29
New York Knick forward Kristaps Porzingis reacts after winning the skills challenge. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knick forward Kristaps Porzingis reacts after winning the skills challenge. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Smore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 19日 Sunday
New York Knick forward Kristaps Porzingis reacts after winning the skills challenge. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
23 / 29
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Houston Rockets guard James Harden watch at Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson competes during the All-Star Practice. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Houston Rockets guard James Harden watch at Golden State Warriormore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 19日 Sunday
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Houston Rockets guard James Harden watch at Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson competes during the All-Star Practice. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
24 / 29
New York Knick forward Kristaps Porzingis celebrates winning the three-point contes. Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knick forward Kristaps Porzingis celebrates winning the three-point contes. Derick E. Hingle-USA TOmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 19日 Sunday
New York Knick forward Kristaps Porzingis celebrates winning the three-point contes. Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Close
25 / 29
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas competes in the skills challenge. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas competes in the skills challenge. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 2月 19日 Sunday
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas competes in the skills challenge. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
26 / 29
World Team guard Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets celebrates winning the MVP during the Rising Stars Challenge. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

World Team guard Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets celebrates winning the MVP during the Rising Stars Challemore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 18日 Saturday
World Team guard Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets celebrates winning the MVP during the Rising Stars Challenge. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
27 / 29
World Team guard Buddy Hield of the New Orleans Pelicans shoots the ball against U.S. Team center Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the Rising Stars Challenge. Gerald Herbert-Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

World Team guard Buddy Hield of the New Orleans Pelicans shoots the ball against U.S. Team center Karl-Anthonymore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 18日 Saturday
World Team guard Buddy Hield of the New Orleans Pelicans shoots the ball against U.S. Team center Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the Rising Stars Challenge. Gerald Herbert-Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports
Close
28 / 29
U.S. Team center Frank Kaminsky of the Charlotte Hornets dunks during the Rising Stars Challenge. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

U.S. Team center Frank Kaminsky of the Charlotte Hornets dunks during the Rising Stars Challenge. Bob Donnanmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 18日 Saturday
U.S. Team center Frank Kaminsky of the Charlotte Hornets dunks during the Rising Stars Challenge. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
29 / 29
もう一度見る
次を見る
Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics

Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics

次のスライドショー

Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics

Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics

South Korea marks one year until it hosts the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

2017年 02月 11日
Ice Canoe racing

Ice Canoe racing

Participants race their canoes across the partially frozen St. Lawrence River in Quebec City during the Quebec Winter Carnival.

2017年 02月 7日
Super Bowl LI: Falcons vs Patriots

Super Bowl LI: Falcons vs Patriots

The Atlanta Falcons take on the New England Patriots in Houston.

2017年 02月 6日
Best of the Australian Open

Best of the Australian Open

The winners and losers at the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of the year.

2017年 01月 30日

その他のスライドショー

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング