NBA All-Star Weekend
Phoenix Suns forward Derrick Jones Jr. attempts a dunk over his teammates in the slam dunk contest. Bob Donnmore
Western Conference forward Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans dunks in the All-Star Game. Bob Donnanmore
Eastern Conference forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks dunks over Western Conference guard Stmore
Western Conference forward Kawhi Leonard of the San Antonio Spurs drives to the basket against Eastern Conferemore
Western Conference guard Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder reacts. Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY more
John Legend performs during halftime. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Eastern Conference forward LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers dunks the ball against Western Conference gmore
Western Conference forward Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans dunks. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Eastern Conference forward LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers is introduced. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sportmore
Feb 19, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; Beyonce talks with Jay Z in the 2017 NBA All-Star Game at Smoothie King Cemore
Indiana Pacers forward Glenn Robison III competes in the slam dunk contest. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Indiana Pacers forward Glenn Robinson III dunks over Indiana Pacers forward Paul George in the slam dunk contemore
Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon acts like he is flying a drone to use in his dunk attempt in the slam dunk more
Phoenix Suns forward Derrick Jones Jr. competes in the slam dunk contest. Gerald Herbert-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Houston Rockets guard James Harden reacts in the three-point conmore
Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan dunks over DJ Khaled in the slam dunk contest. Bob Donnan-USA TOmore
Indiana Pacers forward Glenn Robinson III competes in the slam dunk contest. Ronald Martinez-USA TODAY Sports
Michael B. Jordan performs. Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
DJ Khaled and Fat Joe perform. Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Celebrities and NBA players try to make baskets to raise money for the Sager Strong Foundation in the three-pomore
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry shoots a half court shot to try to raise money for the Sager Strong more
Shaquille O'Neal helps Craig Sager's son Ryan score a basket to raise money for the Sager Strong Foundation. more
New York Knick forward Kristaps Porzingis reacts after winning the skills challenge. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Smore
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Houston Rockets guard James Harden watch at Golden State Warriormore
New York Knick forward Kristaps Porzingis celebrates winning the three-point contes. Derick E. Hingle-USA TOmore
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas competes in the skills challenge. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
World Team guard Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets celebrates winning the MVP during the Rising Stars Challemore
World Team guard Buddy Hield of the New Orleans Pelicans shoots the ball against U.S. Team center Karl-Anthonymore
U.S. Team center Frank Kaminsky of the Charlotte Hornets dunks during the Rising Stars Challenge. Bob Donnanmore
次のスライドショー
Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics
South Korea marks one year until it hosts the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Ice Canoe racing
Participants race their canoes across the partially frozen St. Lawrence River in Quebec City during the Quebec Winter Carnival.
Super Bowl LI: Falcons vs Patriots
The Atlanta Falcons take on the New England Patriots in Houston.
Best of the Australian Open
The winners and losers at the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of the year.
その他のスライドショー
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.