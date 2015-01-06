エディション:
Nepal's women-only buses

A woman rides a women-only bus as she returns from her college in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. Nepal's capital has introduced women-only buses in an attempt to reduce sexual harassment and groping on public transport. The initiative will start with four 16-seater buses which will ply a popular east-west route across the city during peak morning and evening hours. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A woman rides a women-only bus as she returns from her college in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. Nepal's capital has introduced women-only buses in an attempt to reduce sexual harassment and groping on public transport. The initiative will start with four 16-seater buses which will ply a popular east-west route across the city during peak morning and evening hours. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Passengers hold on to a bar while travelling in a women-only bus in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Passengers hold on to a bar while travelling in a women-only bus in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Suraj Shrestha (C), the conductor of a women-only bus, collects the bus fare from a passenger in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Suraj Shrestha (C), the conductor of a women-only bus, collects the bus fare from a passenger in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Women ride a women-only bus in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Women ride a women-only bus in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Suraj Shrestha, the conductor of a women-only bus, stands at the bus door as he waits for women passengers at the bus stand in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Suraj Shrestha, the conductor of a women-only bus, stands at the bus door as he waits for women passengers at the bus stand in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A passenger holds a placard that reads "women-only bus service" as she travels in a women-only bus in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A passenger holds a placard that reads "women-only bus service" as she travels in a women-only bus in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A woman rides a women-only bus in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A woman rides a women-only bus in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Seats Reserved for Women is written in Nepali inside a women-only bus in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Seats Reserved for Women is written in Nepali inside a women-only bus in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Passengers travel in a women-only bus in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Passengers travel in a women-only bus in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Janak Shrestha, the driver of a women-only bus, smiles as he speaks with a passenger (unseen) in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Janak Shrestha, the driver of a women-only bus, smiles as he speaks with a passenger (unseen) in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
