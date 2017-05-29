New Mosul offensive during Ramadan
A view of a part of western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
An Iraqi Federal Police member fires an RPG towards Islamic State militants during a battle in western Mosul, more
A black jihadist flag hangs from Mosul's Al-Habda minaret at the Grand Mosque, where Islamic State leader Abu more
An Iraqi Federal Police member fires towards Islamic State militants during a battle in western Mosul, Iraq. Rmore
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police exits an armoured vehicle at the frontline in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERmore
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police fires against Islamic State positions at the frontline in western Mosul, more
A man holds the hand of an elderly woman as they flee from clashes in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstmore
A helicopter of the Iraqi Army fires against Islamic State positions in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konmore
A member of the Iraqi rapid response forces rests during clashes with Islamic State fighters in western Mosul,more
Members of the Iraqi Federal Police are seen on an armoured vehicle during clashes with Islamic State fightersmore
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces prepares to grab a mortar shell in a house used as outpost during clasmore
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces fires a mortar shell during clashes with Islamic State fighters in wesmore
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police carries ammunition in his backpack during clashes with Islamic State fighmore
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces prepares to reach the frontline during clashes with Islamic State fighmore
Members of the Iraqi rapid response forces and the Iraqi Federal Police move among their vehicles during clashmore
