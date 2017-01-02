エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 01月 3日 00:40 JST

New Year plunge

Revellers take part in New Year's Jump into the Sea in Portoroz, Slovenia. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Revellers take part in New Year's Jump into the Sea in Portoroz, Slovenia. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / 2017年 1月 2日 Monday
Revellers take part in New Year's Jump into the Sea in Portoroz, Slovenia. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Close
1 / 20
A local man dives into the water at the seaside to celebrate new year in Qingdao, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

A local man dives into the water at the seaside to celebrate new year in Qingdao, Shandong province, China. REmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 2日 Monday
A local man dives into the water at the seaside to celebrate new year in Qingdao, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 20
People participate in the annual Polar Bear Plunge in Coney Island, New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

People participate in the annual Polar Bear Plunge in Coney Island, New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / 2017年 1月 2日 Monday
People participate in the annual Polar Bear Plunge in Coney Island, New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
3 / 20
Revellers take part in New Year's Jump into the Sea in Portoroz, Slovenia. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Revellers take part in New Year's Jump into the Sea in Portoroz, Slovenia. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / 2017年 1月 2日 Monday
Revellers take part in New Year's Jump into the Sea in Portoroz, Slovenia. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Close
4 / 20
People participate in the annual Polar Bear Plunge in Coney Island, New York. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

People participate in the annual Polar Bear Plunge in Coney Island, New York. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / 2017年 1月 2日 Monday
People participate in the annual Polar Bear Plunge in Coney Island, New York. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
5 / 20
Swimmers in fancy dress participate in the New Year's Day Loony Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland, Britain. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Swimmers in fancy dress participate in the New Year's Day Loony Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland, Brmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 Sunday
Swimmers in fancy dress participate in the New Year's Day Loony Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland, Britain. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
6 / 20
A man takes part in New Year's Jump into the Sea in Portoroz, Slovenia. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

A man takes part in New Year's Jump into the Sea in Portoroz, Slovenia. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 Sunday
A man takes part in New Year's Jump into the Sea in Portoroz, Slovenia. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Close
7 / 20
A man wearing an United States flag themed outfit prepares to participate in the annual Polar Bear Plunge in Coney Island, New York January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A man wearing an United States flag themed outfit prepares to participate in the annual Polar Bear Plunge in Cmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 2日 Monday
A man wearing an United States flag themed outfit prepares to participate in the annual Polar Bear Plunge in Coney Island, New York January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
8 / 20
Revellers take part in a New Year's dive in Ostend on the North Sea coast in Belgium. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Revellers take part in a New Year's dive in Ostend on the North Sea coast in Belgium. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Reuters / 2017年 1月 2日 Monday
Revellers take part in a New Year's dive in Ostend on the North Sea coast in Belgium. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Close
9 / 20
A man dressed as Santa Claus participates in the annual Polar Bear Plunge in Coney Island, New York. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A man dressed as Santa Claus participates in the annual Polar Bear Plunge in Coney Island, New York. REUTERS/Smore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 2日 Monday
A man dressed as Santa Claus participates in the annual Polar Bear Plunge in Coney Island, New York. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
10 / 20
Revellers take part in New Year's Jump into the Sea in Portoroz, Slovenia. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Revellers take part in New Year's Jump into the Sea in Portoroz, Slovenia. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / 2017年 1月 2日 Monday
Revellers take part in New Year's Jump into the Sea in Portoroz, Slovenia. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Close
11 / 20
Revellers take part in a New Year's dive in Ostend on the North Sea coast in Belgium. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Revellers take part in a New Year's dive in Ostend on the North Sea coast in Belgium. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Reuters / 2017年 1月 2日 Monday
Revellers take part in a New Year's dive in Ostend on the North Sea coast in Belgium. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Close
12 / 20
Revellers take part in New Year's Jump into the Sea in Portoroz, Slovenia. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Revellers take part in New Year's Jump into the Sea in Portoroz, Slovenia. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / 2017年 1月 2日 Monday
Revellers take part in New Year's Jump into the Sea in Portoroz, Slovenia. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Close
13 / 20
Revellers take part in a New Year's dive in Ostend on the North Sea coast in Belgium. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Revellers take part in a New Year's dive in Ostend on the North Sea coast in Belgium. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Reuters / 2017年 1月 2日 Monday
Revellers take part in a New Year's dive in Ostend on the North Sea coast in Belgium. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Close
14 / 20
Swimmers in fancy dress participate in the New Year's Day Loony Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland, Britain. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Swimmers in fancy dress participate in the New Year's Day Loony Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland, Brmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 Sunday
Swimmers in fancy dress participate in the New Year's Day Loony Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland, Britain. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
15 / 20
A person wearing a Hillary Clinton mask participates in the annual Polar Bear Plunge in Coney Island, New York. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A person wearing a Hillary Clinton mask participates in the annual Polar Bear Plunge in Coney Island, New Yorkmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 2日 Monday
A person wearing a Hillary Clinton mask participates in the annual Polar Bear Plunge in Coney Island, New York. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
16 / 20
People take part in New Year's Jump into the Sea in Portoroz, Slovenia. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

People take part in New Year's Jump into the Sea in Portoroz, Slovenia. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 Sunday
People take part in New Year's Jump into the Sea in Portoroz, Slovenia. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Close
17 / 20
Swimmers in fancy costume take part in the New Year's Day swim at Saundersfoot in Wales, Britain. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Swimmers in fancy costume take part in the New Year's Day swim at Saundersfoot in Wales, Britain. REUTERS/Rebemore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 Sunday
Swimmers in fancy costume take part in the New Year's Day swim at Saundersfoot in Wales, Britain. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Close
18 / 20
Competitors run towards the sea during the New Year's Day swim at Saundersfoot in Wales, Britain. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Competitors run towards the sea during the New Year's Day swim at Saundersfoot in Wales, Britain. REUTERS/Rebemore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 Sunday
Competitors run towards the sea during the New Year's Day swim at Saundersfoot in Wales, Britain. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Close
19 / 20
Revellers take part in New Year's Jump into the Sea in Portoroz, Slovenia. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Revellers take part in New Year's Jump into the Sea in Portoroz, Slovenia. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / 2017年 1月 2日 Monday
Revellers take part in New Year's Jump into the Sea in Portoroz, Slovenia. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Close
20 / 20
もう一度見る
次を見る
Ringing in 2017

Ringing in 2017

次のスライドショー

Ringing in 2017

Ringing in 2017

Revelers around the world turn out to celebrate New Year's Eve and welcome 2017.

2017年 01月 2日
Top Google searches of 2016

Top Google searches of 2016

What the world searched for this year.

2016年 12月 31日
Good riddance to 2016

Good riddance to 2016

New Yorkers shred pieces of paper representing bad memories or things they want to get rid of before the New Year.

2016年 12月 29日
Gaza's first teacher with Down syndrome

Gaza's first teacher with Down syndrome

Hiba al-Sharfa, a 27-year-old teaching assistant with Down syndrome, works at a Gaza City school for children with special needs where she was once a student.

2016年 12月 22日

その他のスライドショー

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング