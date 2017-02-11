エディション:
写真 | 2017年 02月 11日 11:20 JST

New Zealanders race to rescue stranded whales

A dead pilot whale lies on a sandbank after one of the country's largest recorded mass whale strandings, in Golden Bay, at the top of New Zealand's South Island. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Reuters / 2017年 2月 11日 Saturday
Volunteers attend to some of the hundreds of stranded pilot whales still alive after one of the country's largest recorded mass whale strandings, in Golden Bay, at the top of New Zealand's South Island. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Reuters / 2017年 2月 10日 Friday
Volunteers try to guide some of the stranded pilot whales still alive back out to sea. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Reuters / 2017年 2月 11日 Saturday
Volunteers try to guide some of the stranded pilot whales still alive back out to sea. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Reuters / 2017年 2月 11日 Saturday
Volunteers try to guide some stranded pilot whales back out to sea. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Reuters / 2017年 2月 11日 Saturday
Volunteers attend to some of the hundreds of stranded pilot whales still alive. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Reuters / 2017年 2月 10日 Friday
People stand between some of the hundreds of stranded pilot whales that have died. REUTERS/Ross Wearing

Reuters / 2017年 2月 10日 Friday
Volunteers attend to some of the hundreds of stranded pilot whales still alive. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Reuters / 2017年 2月 10日 Friday
Volunteers attend to some of the hundreds of stranded pilot whales still alive, as one lies on a sandbank marked with an 'X' to indicate it has died. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Reuters / 2017年 2月 10日 Friday
Volunteers attend to some of the hundreds of stranded pilot whales still alive. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Reuters / 2017年 2月 10日 Friday
Volunteers walk between some of the hundreds of stranded pilot whales. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Reuters / 2017年 2月 10日 Friday
Volunteers attend to some of the hundreds of stranded pilot whales still alive. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Reuters / 2017年 2月 10日 Friday
People look at stranded pilot whales seen on the beach. TV NZ/TV3

Reuters / 2017年 2月 10日 Friday
Volunteers try to keep alive some of the hundreds of stranded pilot whales after one of the country's largest recorded mass whale strandings, in Golden Bay, at the top of New Zealand's south island. REUTERS/Ross Wearing

Reuters / 2017年 2月 10日 Friday
Volunteers try to keep alive some of the hundreds of stranded pilot whales. REUTERS/Ross Wearing

Reuters / 2017年 2月 10日 Friday
Some of the hundreds of stranded pilot whales marked with an 'X' to indicate they have died. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Reuters / 2017年 2月 10日 Friday
Volunteers attend to some of the hundreds of stranded pilot whales. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Reuters / 2017年 2月 10日 Friday
Stranded pilot whales are seen on the beach. TV NZ/TV3

Reuters / 2017年 2月 10日 Friday
People look at stranded pilot whales seen on the beach. TV NZ/TV3

Reuters / 2017年 2月 10日 Friday
Some of the hundreds of stranded pilot whales. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Reuters / 2017年 2月 10日 Friday
