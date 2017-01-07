Nightclub tribute to George Michael
A dancer wears a George Michael mask at a tribute night event in his honor, in London, Britain, January 6, 201more
Fans of the late George Michael dance to his music at a tribute night event. With a live band playing the ex-Wmore
A fan of the late George Michael holds a mask of him. "We had originally planned the event for Thursday with amore
A dancer joins fans of the late George Michael as they dance to his music. As barmen in straw hats poured drinmore
Fans of the late George Michael celebrate his music at a tribute night event. "I'd much rather be here saying more
Fans of the late George Michael wear masks at a tribute night event. In one dedicated corner of the club, fansmore
A video of the late George Michael is played during a tribute night event. Amrit Sagoo, 40, dressed in the unimore
Dancers join fans of the late George Michael as they dance to his music. While entry to the party was free formore
Fans of the late George Michael dance to his music. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Dancers wear George Michael masks at a tribute night event. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Fans of the late George Michael wear masks at a tribute night event. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Fans of the late George Michael dance to his music at a tribute night event. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Fans of the late George Michael wear masks at a tribute night event. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
