Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo dies

Liu Xiaobo is seen in this undated photo released by his families. His wife, Liu Xia, had told Reuters previously that her husband wanted to dedicate the Nobel prize to those who died in the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown. "He said this prize should go to all the victims of June 4," Liu Xia said, after she was allowed to visit him in jail following the announcement of the prize. "He felt sad, quite upset. He cried. He felt it was hard to deal with." Handout via REUTERS

