日本
写真 | 2017年 04月 17日 20:11 JST

North Korea on parade

A North Korean navy truck carries the 'Pukkuksong' submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of country's founding father, Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 16日 Sunday
A North Korean navy truck carries the 'Pukkuksong' submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of country's founding father, Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
North Korean soldiers, some of them on horses, march. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 15日 Saturday
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves to people attending a military parade. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 15日 Saturday
People react as they march past the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 15日 Saturday
A soldier films North Korean soldiers, officers and high ranking officials. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 15日 Saturday
Female North Korean soldiers march. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 16日 Sunday
A soldier salutes from inside a vehicle carrying a missile as it drives past the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 15日 Saturday
Members of a military band wait for transportation after a military parade. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 15日 Saturday
People carry flags in front of statues of North Korea founder Kim Il Sung (L) and late leader Kim Jong Il. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 16日 Sunday
A soldier salutes from atop an armored vehicle as it drives past the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 15日 Saturday
Soldiers hold weapons while sitting on a vehicle carrying rockets. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 15日 Saturday
People react as they pass in front of the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 16日 Sunday
Attendees carry sheets in the colors of North Korea's national flag. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 15日 Saturday
People react as they march past foreign journalists and the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 16日 Sunday
Soldiers enjoy ice-cream in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 16日 Sunday
Women in traditional clothes walk past military band members getting onto a truck. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 15日 Saturday
Soldiers march by a portrait of North Korea's founding father, Kim Il Sung. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 15日 Saturday
Military officers follow a mass dance event marking the 105th birth anniversary of the country's founding father, Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 16日 Sunday
Military vehicles carry missiles with characters reading 'Pukkuksong'. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 15日 Saturday
People react as they march past the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 15日 Saturday
Men carry flags in front of the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other high ranking officials. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 15日 Saturday
North Korean special forces soldiers march and shout slogans. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 16日 Sunday
Statues of North Korea founder Kim Il Sung and late leader Kim Jong Il are covered after a military parade. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 15日 Saturday
People react as they march past the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 15日 Saturday
North Korean soldiers march. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 15日 Saturday
North Korean officers wait. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 15日 Saturday
Women wearing traditional clothes react as they march past the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 15日 Saturday
North Korean soldiers. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 15日 Saturday
Portraits of North Korea founder Kim Il Sung and late leader Kim Jong Il glow as people take part in a mass dance event. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 16日 Sunday
People take part in a mass dance event. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 16日 Sunday
People take part in a mass dance event. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 16日 Sunday
Military trucks carry soldiers through central Pyongyang before sunset as the capital preparers for a parade. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 15日 Saturday
