North Korea's largest nuclear test

A rally celebrating the success of a recent nuclear test is held in Kim Il Sung square in this undated photo released September 13, 2016. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / 2016年 9月 14日 Wednesday
A rally celebrating the success of a recent nuclear test is held in Kim Il Sung square in this undated photo released September 13, 2016. KCNA/via Reuters
KRT bulletin shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in this still image taken from video on September 9, 2016. North Korea conducted its fifth and biggest nuclear test on Friday and said it had mastered the ability to mount a warhead on a ballistic missile, ratcheting up a threat that its rivals and the United Nations have been powerless to contain. KRT/via Reuters

Reuters / 2016年 9月 9日 Friday
KRT bulletin shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in this still image taken from video on September 9, 2016. North Korea conducted its fifth and biggest nuclear test on Friday and said it had mastered the ability to mount a warhead on a ballistic missile, ratcheting up a threat that its rivals and the United Nations have been powerless to contain. KRT/via Reuters
A rally celebrating the success of a recent nuclear test is held in Kim Il Sung square. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / 2016年 9月 14日 Wednesday
A rally celebrating the success of a recent nuclear test is held in Kim Il Sung square. KCNA/via Reuters
Ryoo Yong-gyu, Earthquake and Volcano Monitoring Division Director, points at where seismic waves observed in South Korea came from, during a media briefing at Korea Meteorological Administration in Seoul, South Korea. The blast, on the 68th anniversary of North Korea's founding, was more powerful than the bomb dropped on Hiroshima, according to some estimates. It was condemned by the United States, which said it would work with partners to impose new sanctions on North Korea, and by China, Pyongyang's main ally. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2016年 9月 9日 Friday
Ryoo Yong-gyu, Earthquake and Volcano Monitoring Division Director, points at where seismic waves observed in South Korea came from, during a media briefing at Korea Meteorological Administration in Seoul, South Korea. The blast, on the 68th anniversary of North Korea's founding, was more powerful than the bomb dropped on Hiroshima, according to some estimates. It was condemned by the United States, which said it would work with partners to impose new sanctions on North Korea, and by China, Pyongyang's main ally. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A rally celebrating the success of a recent nuclear test is held in Kim Il Sung square. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / 2016年 9月 14日 Wednesday
A rally celebrating the success of a recent nuclear test is held in Kim Il Sung square. KCNA/via Reuters
Youths and students take part in a dancing party on the 68th founding anniversary of the DPRK. Under 32-year-old leader Kim Jong Un, North Korea has accelerated the development of its nuclear and missile programs, despite U.N. sanctions that were tightened in March and have further isolated the impoverished country. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / 2016年 9月 9日 Friday
Youths and students take part in a dancing party on the 68th founding anniversary of the DPRK. Under 32-year-old leader Kim Jong Un, North Korea has accelerated the development of its nuclear and missile programs, despite U.N. sanctions that were tightened in March and have further isolated the impoverished country. KCNA/via Reuters
North Korean officials gather for the foundation anniversary of North Korea at a massive indoor rally in Pyongyang. KRT/via Reuters

Reuters / 2016年 9月 9日 Friday
North Korean officials gather for the foundation anniversary of North Korea at a massive indoor rally in Pyongyang. KRT/via Reuters
Youths and students take part in a dancing party on the 68th founding anniversary of the DPRK. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / 2016年 9月 9日 Friday
Youths and students take part in a dancing party on the 68th founding anniversary of the DPRK. KCNA/via Reuters
KRT newscaster confirming that North Korea has conducted a nuclear test in this still image taken from video. KRT/via Reuters

Reuters / 2016年 9月 9日 Friday
KRT newscaster confirming that North Korea has conducted a nuclear test in this still image taken from video. KRT/via Reuters
A sales assistant watches TV sets broadcasting a news report on North Korea's fifth nuclear test, in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2016年 9月 9日 Friday
A sales assistant watches TV sets broadcasting a news report on North Korea's fifth nuclear test, in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Students sit on a playground of a school in Yanji, Jilin Province, China as they are evacuated after a seismic event in North Korea. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2016年 9月 9日 Friday
Students sit on a playground of a school in Yanji, Jilin Province, China as they are evacuated after a seismic event in North Korea. REUTERS/Stringer
People lay flowers before the statues of President Kim Il Sung and leader Kim Jong Il on the 68th founding anniversary of the DPRK. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / 2016年 9月 9日 Friday
People lay flowers before the statues of President Kim Il Sung and leader Kim Jong Il on the 68th founding anniversary of the DPRK. KCNA/via Reuters
North Korean officials gather for a massive indoor rally in Pyongyang marking the 68th anniversary of the founding of the nation. KRT/via Reuters

Reuters / 2016年 9月 9日 Friday
North Korean officials gather for a massive indoor rally in Pyongyang marking the 68th anniversary of the founding of the nation. KRT/via Reuters
Ryoo Yong-gyu, Earthquake and Volcano Monitoring Division Director, points at a chart showing seismic waves observed in South Korea, during a media briefing at Korea Meteorological Administration in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2016年 9月 9日 Friday
Ryoo Yong-gyu, Earthquake and Volcano Monitoring Division Director, points at a chart showing seismic waves observed in South Korea, during a media briefing at Korea Meteorological Administration in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
People watch as youths and students take part in a dancing party on the 68th founding anniversary of the DPRK. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / 2016年 9月 9日 Friday
People watch as youths and students take part in a dancing party on the 68th founding anniversary of the DPRK. KCNA/via Reuters
Service personnel and civilians lay floral baskets, bouquets and flowers before the statues of President Kim Il Sung and leader Kim Jong Il on the 68th founding anniversary of the DPRK. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / 2016年 9月 9日 Friday
Service personnel and civilians lay floral baskets, bouquets and flowers before the statues of President Kim Il Sung and leader Kim Jong Il on the 68th founding anniversary of the DPRK. KCNA/via Reuters
An employee looks at where seismic waves observed in South Korea came from, during a media briefing at Korea Meteorological Administration in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2016年 9月 9日 Friday
An employee looks at where seismic waves observed in South Korea came from, during a media briefing at Korea Meteorological Administration in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Wreaths were laid before the Revolutionary Martyrs Cemetery on Mt. Taesong, the Patriotic Martyrs Cemetery in Sinmi-ri and the Fatherland Liberation War Martyrs Cemetery on the 68th anniversary of the DPRK. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / 2016年 9月 9日 Friday
Wreaths were laid before the Revolutionary Martyrs Cemetery on Mt. Taesong, the Patriotic Martyrs Cemetery in Sinmi-ri and the Fatherland Liberation War Martyrs Cemetery on the 68th anniversary of the DPRK. KCNA/via Reuters
Wreaths were laid before the Revolutionary Martyrs Cemetery on Mt. Taesong, the Patriotic Martyrs Cemetery in Sinmi-ri and the Fatherland Liberation War Martyrs Cemetery on the 68th founding anniversary of the DPRK. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / 2016年 9月 9日 Friday
Wreaths were laid before the Revolutionary Martyrs Cemetery on Mt. Taesong, the Patriotic Martyrs Cemetery in Sinmi-ri and the Fatherland Liberation War Martyrs Cemetery on the 68th founding anniversary of the DPRK. KCNA/via Reuters
Japan Meteorological Agency's earthquake and tsunami observations division director Gen Aoki speaks next to screens showing the seismic event was indicated on North Korea and observed in Japan during a news conference at the Japan Meteorological Agency in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2016年 9月 9日 Friday
Japan Meteorological Agency's earthquake and tsunami observations division director Gen Aoki speaks next to screens showing the seismic event was indicated on North Korea and observed in Japan during a news conference at the Japan Meteorological Agency in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
