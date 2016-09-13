North Korea's largest nuclear test
A rally celebrating the success of a recent nuclear test is held in Kim Il Sung square in this undated photo rmore
KRT bulletin shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in this still image taken from video on September 9, 2016. more
A rally celebrating the success of a recent nuclear test is held in Kim Il Sung square. KCNA/via Reuters
Ryoo Yong-gyu, Earthquake and Volcano Monitoring Division Director, points at where seismic waves observed in more
A rally celebrating the success of a recent nuclear test is held in Kim Il Sung square. KCNA/via Reuters
Youths and students take part in a dancing party on the 68th founding anniversary of the DPRK. Under 32-year-omore
North Korean officials gather for the foundation anniversary of North Korea at a massive indoor rally in Pyongmore
Youths and students take part in a dancing party on the 68th founding anniversary of the DPRK. KCNA/via Reutermore
KRT newscaster confirming that North Korea has conducted a nuclear test in this still image taken from video. more
A sales assistant watches TV sets broadcasting a news report on North Korea's fifth nuclear test, in Seoul, Somore
Students sit on a playground of a school in Yanji, Jilin Province, China as they are evacuated after a seismicmore
People lay flowers before the statues of President Kim Il Sung and leader Kim Jong Il on the 68th founding annmore
North Korean officials gather for a massive indoor rally in Pyongyang marking the 68th anniversary of the founmore
Ryoo Yong-gyu, Earthquake and Volcano Monitoring Division Director, points at a chart showing seismic waves obmore
People watch as youths and students take part in a dancing party on the 68th founding anniversary of the DPRK.more
Service personnel and civilians lay floral baskets, bouquets and flowers before the statues of President Kim Imore
An employee looks at where seismic waves observed in South Korea came from, during a media briefing at Korea Mmore
Wreaths were laid before the Revolutionary Martyrs Cemetery on Mt. Taesong, the Patriotic Martyrs Cemetery in more
Wreaths were laid before the Revolutionary Martyrs Cemetery on Mt. Taesong, the Patriotic Martyrs Cemetery in more
Japan Meteorological Agency's earthquake and tsunami observations division director Gen Aoki speaks next to scmore
次のスライドショー
Backstage at NYFW
Life backstage at New York Fashion Week.
Children at Trump rallies
The voters of tomorrow at events for the GOP candidate.
North Korea's supreme farm leader
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to farms and vegetable co-ops across the nation.
Athletes protest racial injustice
Athletes stage on-field protests against police brutality and racial injustice.
その他のスライドショー
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.
Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017
Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.
The road to Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have seized territory to the north, east and west of Raqqa in their assault to capture Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.
The month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.
Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial
Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.
After the fire
Prime Minister Theresa May promised a public inquiry into the fire that gutted a 24-floor apartment block, killing at least 17 people.