North Korea's latest missile launch
The long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12) is launched during a test. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12). KCNA more
The long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12). KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts with members of the Korean People's Army scientists and engineers. KCNAmore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts during the long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12). more
Members of the Korean People's Army cheer North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in this undated photo released by Nomore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves to the members of the Korean People's Army. KCNA/via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts with members of the Korean People's Army. KCNA via REUTERS
