North Korea's nuclear ambitions
A view of the test-fire of Pukguksong-2 guided by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the spot, in this undatedmore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides the test-fire of Pukguksong-2 on the spot, in this undated photo releasmore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides the test-fire of Pukguksong-2 on the spot, in this undated photo releasmore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks at a rocket warhead tip after a simulated test of atmospheric re-entry omore
Ko Yun-hwa (L), Administrator of Korea Meteorological Administration, points at where seismic waves observed imore
A KRT bulletin shows Kim Jong Un in this still image taken from video September 9, 2016, following North Koreamore
A sales assistant watches TV sets broadcasting a news report on North Korea's fourth nuclear test, in Seoul, Jmore
Kim Jong Un watches the ballistic rocket launch drill of the Strategic Force of the Korean People's Army (KPA)more
South Korean officials inspect what they say are unused nuclear fuel rods from North Korea's nuclear plant durmore
South Korean officials inspect what they say are unused nuclear fuel rods from North Korea's nuclear plant durmore
Yongbyon nuclear reactor is seen in satellite imagery in North Korea, September 11, 2005. North Korea has a urmore
Workers construct a nuclear reactor in the village of Kumho, August 7, 2002. The facility, which was to have bmore
Rockets are carried by military vehicles during a military parade to celebrate the centenary of the birth of Nmore
A video grab from KCNA shows the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket launching at North Korea's West Sea Satellite Laumore
Kim Jong-Un smokes a cigarette at the General Satellite Control and Command Center after the launch of the Unhmore
A video grab from KCNA shows the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket launching at the North Korea's West Sea Satellitemore
A passenger walks past a television report on North Korea's nuclear test at a railway station in Seoul Februarmore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the test-fire of a strategic submarine underwater ballistic missile (nmore
North Korean soldiers, officials and people participate in the Pyongyang People's Rally to celebrate what the more
A scientist stands beside the Kwangmyongsong-3 application satellite, to be put onto the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) more
A soldier stands guard in front of the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket sitting on a launch pad at the West Sea Satmore
An underwater test-firing of a strategic submarine ballistic missile is seen in this undated photo released Apmore
Engineers check the base of Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket sitting on a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launmore
A ballistic rocket launch drill of the Strategic Force of the Korean People's Army (KPA) is seen at an unknownmore
A North Korean KRT TV presenter announces the successful launch of a long-range rocket by North Korea in this more
Kim Jong Un provides field guidance during a tactical rocket firing drill carried out by units of the Korean Pmore
次のスライドショー
New Zealanders race to rescue stranded whales
Rescuers were trying to save scores of pilot whales in a remote bay in New Zealand, where some 300 carcasses littered the beach after one of the country's...
From Mosul to Michigan
The al-Qassab family, Iraqi Christian refugees who fled Islamic State in Mosul, journey to the United States for a new life in Michigan.
Aleppo after the siege
The government is gradually restoring some basic infrastructure in Aleppo, Syria's most important industrial hub before the war, after the army took full...
Nepal's month-long Hindu festival
Swasthani Brata Katha celebrations in Nepal as Hindus recite the stories of various gods and goddesses everyday for a month.
その他のスライドショー
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.