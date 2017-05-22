エディション:
North Korea's rockets

The intermediate-range ballistic missile Pukguksong-2's launch test. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 Monday
A missile is driven past the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other high ranking officials during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of the country's founding father Kim Il Sung. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 15日 Saturday
The intermediate-range ballistic missile Pukguksong-2's launch test. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 Monday
The long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12) is launched. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 16日 Tuesday
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 15日 Monday
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides on the spot the underwater test-fire of strategic submarine ballistic missile, April 2016. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2016年 4月 24日 Sunday
Ballistic rocket is seen launching during a drill by the Hwasong artillery units of the KPA Strategic Force, July 2016. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2016年 7月 21日 Thursday
A tactical rocket firing drill carried out by units of the Korean People's Army Strategic Force, July 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2014年 7月 10日 Thursday
A view of the test-fire of Pukguksong-2, February 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 Monday
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance during a tactical rocket firing drill carried out by units of the Korean People's Army Strategic Force, July 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2014年 7月 10日 Thursday
A test launch of ground-to-ground medium long-range ballistic rocket Hwasong-10, June 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2016年 6月 23日 Thursday
Engineers check the base of Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket sitting on a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, April 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / 2012年 4月 8日 Sunday
A view of the test-fire of Pukguksong-2, February 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 Monday
A North Korean navy truck carries the 'Pukkuksong' submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of country's founding father, Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang, April 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 16日 Sunday
A ballistic rocket launch drill of the Strategic Force of the Korean People's Army is seen at an unknown location, March 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2016年 3月 11日 Friday
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the ballistic rocket launch drill of the Strategic Force of the Korean People's Army, March 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2016年 3月 11日 Friday
Underwater test-fire of strategic submarine ballistic missile, April 2016. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2016年 4月 24日 Sunday
