Notable deaths in 2013

Ottavio Missoni, who founded the Missoni fashion empire with his wife Rosita, died at age 92 on May 9, 2013. Missoni poses during an interview with Reuters at their house in Sumirago, northern Italy April 24, 2012. Missoni ran in the 1948 Olympics in London, where he met Rosita, who was studying English there. The two fell in love and later returned to Italy to found what was to become Missoni. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi