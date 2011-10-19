エディション:
Obama's jobs road trip

2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

U.S. President Barack Obama watches on as first lady Michelle Obama attempts to lift a heavy Halloween pumpkin at Wood's Orchard in Hampton, Virginia, October 19, 2011. Obama continued his three day bus trip to North Carolina and Virginia on Wednesday to promote his American Jobs Act that faces congressional approval. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS)

2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

U.S. President Barack Obama picks Halloween pumpkins with first lady Michelle Obama at Wood's Orchard in Hampton, Virginia October 19, 2011. Obama continued his three day bus trip to North Carolina and Virginia on Wednesday to promote his American Jobs Act that faces congressional approval. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS)

2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama pick Halloween pumpkins at Wood's Orchard in Hampton, Virginia, October 19, 2011. Obama continued his three day bus trip to North Carolina and Virginia on Wednesday to promote his American Jobs Act that faces congressional approval. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS)

2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks on jobs at Fire Station 9 in North Chesterfield, Virginia, October 19, 2011. Obama continued his three day bus trip to North Carolina and Virginia on Wednesday to promote his American Jobs Act that faces congressional approval. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS)

2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama speak with U.S. military veterans during lunch at Anna's Italian restaurant in Hampton, Virginia, October 19, 2011. Obama continued his three day bus trip to North Carolina and Virginia on Wednesday to promote his American Jobs Act that faces congressional approval. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS)

2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

A woman hugs U.S. President Barack Obama following his remarks at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia October 19, 2011. Obama continued his three day bus trip to North Carolina and Virginia on Wednesday to promote his American Jobs Act that faces congressional approval. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS)

2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

U.S. President Barack Obama arrives at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia, October 19, 2011. Obama continued his three day bus trip to North Carolina and Virginia on Wednesday to promote his American Jobs Act that faces congressional approval. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS MILITARY)

2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama appear on stage at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia, October 19, 2011. Obama continued his three day bus trip to North Carolina and Virginia on Wednesday to promote his American Jobs Act that faces congressional approval. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS MILITARY)

2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

U.S. President Barack Obama greets diners at Reid's House Restaurant in Reidsville, North Carolina, October 18, 2011. Obama continued his three day bus trip to North Carolina and Virginia on Tuesday to promote his American Jobs Act that faces congressional approval. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS)

2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at Greenville County High School in Emporia, Virginia, October 18, 2011. Obama continued his three day bus trip to North Carolina and Virginia on Tuesday to promote his American Jobs Act that faces congressional approval. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS)

2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

U.S. President Barack Obama dons protective glasses as he prepares to watch a robot demonstration by students at Bluestone High School in Skipwith, Virginia, October 18, 2011. Obama continued his three day bus trip to North Carolina and Virginia on Tuesday to promote his American Jobs Act that faces congressional approval. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS)

2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

U.S. President Barack Obama is pictured alongside Skrappy, a robot built by students (background) at Bluestone High School in Skipwith, Virginia, October 18, 2011. Obama continued his three day bus trip to North Carolina and Virginia on Tuesday to promote his American Jobs Act that faces congressional approval. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS)

2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks at the YMCA on Guildford Technical Community College's campus in Jamestown, North Carolina, October 18, 2011. Obama continued his three day bus trip to North Carolina and Virginia on Tuesday to promote his American Jobs Act that faces congressional approval. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS)

2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

U.S. President Barack Obama arrives at West Wilkes High School in Millers Creek, North Carolina, October 17, 2011. Obama began a three day bus trip to North Carolina and Virginia on Monday to promote his American Jobs Act that faces congressional approval. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS)

2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

U.S. President Barack Obama picks candy for Halloween treats at Mast General Store in Boone, North Carolina, October 17, 2011. Obama began a three day bus trip to North Carolina and Virginia on Monday to promote his American Jobs Act that faces congressional approval. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS)

2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

U.S. President Barack Obama poses for a picture with local amateur performers in native American costumes as he meets diners at Countryside Barbecue restaurant in Marion, North Carolina, October 17, 2011. Obama began a three day bus trip to North Carolina and Virginia on Monday to promote his American Jobs Act that faces congressional approval. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS)

2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

U.S. President Barack Obama meets diners at Countryside Barbecue restaurant in Marion, North Carolina, October 17, 2011. Obama began a three day bus trip to North Carolina and Virginia on Monday to promote his American Jobs Act that faces congressional approval. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS)

2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

U.S. President Barack Obama hugs a diner as he meets customers during a stop at the Countryside Barbecue restaurant in Marion, North Carolina, October 17, 2011. Obama began a three day bus trip to North Carolina and Virginia on Monday to promote his American Jobs Act that faces congressional approval. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS)

