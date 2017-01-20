エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 01月 21日 06:25 JST

Obama's last day as president

President Obama departs the Oval Office for the final time as sitting president. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
President Obama departs the Oval Office for the final time as sitting president. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
President Obama and first lady Michelle prepare to greet President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania for tea before the inauguration. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
President Obama reaches out to greet President-elect Trump. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
President Obama and first lady Michelle greet President-elect Trump and his wife Melania for tea before the inauguration. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
President Obama and first lady Michelle as they greet President-elect Trump and his wife Melania. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
President-elect Donald Trump and President Obama arrive for Trump's inauguration ceremony at the Capitol. REUTERS/J. Scott Applewhite/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
President Obama shakes hands with state Hillary Clinton at the inauguration ceremony . REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
President Obama shakes hand with Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama at the inauguration. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
President Obama and President-elect Donald Trump. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
P;resident-elect Donald Trump speaks to President Obama. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
President Obama looks over at President-elect Donald Trump, taking a drink of water before getting up to take the oath of office. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
Former President Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama during the national anthem. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
Former president Obama looks on as President Donald Trump speaks. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
President Trump and former President Obama stand on the steps of the Capitol with Melania and Michelle. REUTERS/Rob Carr/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
First Lady Melania Trump and former First Lady Michelle Obama walk with President Trump, who puts his arm around former President Obama, as they walk to Marine One. REUTERS/John Angelillo/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
Former President Obama departs following President Trump's inauguration. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
A military helicopter carries the Obamas from the Capitol. REUTERS/Rob Carr/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
First Lady Melania Trump, President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence wave goodbye to Barack and Michelle Obama on the West Front of the Capitol. REUTERS/Rob Carr/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
A military helicopter carries the Obamas. REUTERS/Rob Carr/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence wave goodbye to the Obamas. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
The Obamas leave the Capitol. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
Obama and his wife Michelle address staff and guests before boarding Special Air Mission 28000, a Boeing 747 which serves as Air Force One, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
Obama reacts after addressing staff and guests before boarding Special Air Mission 28000. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
Guests react as former President Obama leaves aboard Special Air Mission 28000. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
Obama and his wife Michelle are greeted by staff and guests before boarding Special Air Mission 28000. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
Obama and Michelle board Special Air Mission 28000, a Boeing 747 which serves as Air Force One. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
The Obamas waves as they board Special Air Mission 28000, a Boeing 747 which serves as Air Force One. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
