Obama's major moments
PLEA FOR GUN CONTROL: In January 2016, Obama shed tears while speaking about the young victims of Sandy Hook, more
SHOOTING DEATH OF TRAYVON MARTIN: "If I had a son, he'd look like Trayvon," Obama said in his first comments amore
AFFORDABLE CARE ACT: The law, which expanded health coverage to some 20 million people, has been plagued by inmore
REVIVING THE AUTO INDUSTRY: Obama's rescue of the American auto industry was a cornerstone of his major econommore
LEGALIZATION OF GAY MARRIAGE: The Supreme Court ruled in June 2015 that the U.S. Constitution provides same-semore
THE KILLING OF OSAMA BIN LADEN: After a nearly 10-year worldwide hunt for the mastermind of the September 11 amore
POST-BIN LADEN BACKLASH AGAINST PAKISTAN'S POLIO AID WORKERS: Pakistan is one of just two countries in the wormore
IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL: After the U.S. signed a nuclear with Iran and five other countries in July 2015, Obama's admore
THAWING RELATIONS WITH CUBA: Breaking with longstanding U.S. policy, Obama restored diplomatic ties with Cuba more
FREEZING RELATIONS WITH RUSSIA: President Barack Obama and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have never hmore
THE WAR IN SYRIA: The Syrian civil war -- and the sense of U.S. powerlessness as it unfolded -- deepened the wmore
THE RED LINE ON SYRIA: On August 21, 2013, Syria's opposition accused government forces of gassing hundreds ofmore
THE WAR AGAINST ISLAMIC STATE: Obama deployed U.S. troops to Iraq, Syria and Libya to help fight the Islamic Smore
HISTORIC PRISON VISIT: Obama, who wrote in his memoir about using marijuana and cocaine as a youth, became themore
CHARLESTON CHURCH SHOOTING EULOGY: An impassioned President Obama led thousands of mourners in singing "Amazinmore
50th ANNIVERSARY OF SELMA MARCH: "Fifty years from Bloody Sunday, our march is not yet finished, but we're getmore
FINANCIAL REFORM: In July 2010, Obama signed into law the most comprehensive financial regulatory overhaul sinmore
PUSH FOR IMMIGRATION REFORM: Obama's plan to spare millions of immigrants in the country illegally from deportmore
DEPORTATIONS CONTINUE: Since taking office in January 2009, Obama shifted focus away from rounding up illegal more
COMMITMENT TO NATIVE AMERICANS: In 2014, Obama visited Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Nation, his first visit as pmore
STANDING ROCK PIPELINE PROTESTS: Thousands of Native Americans and environmental activists camped on federal pmore
APPOINTING JUSTICE SONIA SOTOMAYOR: Sotomayor became the first Hispanic and the third woman to serve in the himore
APPOINTING JUSTICE ELENA KAGAN: Elena Kagan joined the Supreme Court in August 2010, becoming the fourth femalmore
BANNING TORTURE: Obama banned the use of interrogation techniques such as waterboarding shortly after he took more
WITHDRAWING FROM IRAQ: After nine years of war that cost almost 4,500 American and tens of thousands of Iraqi more
OBAMA AND THE MUSLIM WORLD: Addressing the world's more than 1 billion Muslims from Cairo, Obama called for a more
FIGHTING CLIMATE CHANGE: The U.S. signed the Paris Agreement on climate change in April 2016, joining China inmore
ATOMIC LEGACY OF HIROSHIMA: Obama became the first incumbent U.S. president to visit Hiroshima in May 2016, simore
BEER SUMMIT: In July 2009, Harvard scholar Henry Louis Gates was arrested at his Cambridge, Massachusetts homemore
LILLY LEDBETTER EQUAL PAY ACT: The first bill Obama signed into law was the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act, whicmore
次のスライドショー
Obama's friends and foes
The friends and foes of Barack Obama around the world during his time as president of the United States.
Iraqi forces push deeper into Mosul
Iraqi special forces say they have ousted Islamic State insurgents from almost all of Mosul's eastern half.
Business at Trump Tower
Business leaders meet with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower to discuss the new administration's policies.
Washington prepares for Trump's inauguration
Washington rehearses ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th president of the United States.
その他のスライドショー
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.