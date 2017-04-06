エディション:
Off to the Grand National races

Ryan Day on Runswick Royal (L) wins the 1.40 Alder Hey Children's Charity Handicap Hurdle. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff/Livepic

Reuters / 2017年 4月 6日 Thursday
Lizzie Kelly on Tea For Two (L) wins the 2.50 Betway Bowl Chase ahead of Paddy Brennan on Cue Card. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff/Livepic

Reuters / 2017年 4月 6日 Thursday
Katie Walsh is unseated from Distime during the 4.05 Randox Health Foxhunters� Open Hunters� Chase. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Livepic

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 Friday
A racegoer during the Grand National Festival. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Livepic

Reuters / 2017年 4月 6日 Thursday
Racegoers read the paper during the Grand National Festival. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers/Livepic

Reuters / 2017年 4月 6日 Thursday
General view during the 1.40 Alder Hey Children's Charity Handicap Hurdle. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Livepic

Reuters / 2017年 4月 6日 Thursday
General view as a bookmaker counts money during the Grand National Festival. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff/Livepic

Reuters / 2017年 4月 6日 Thursday
Racegoers watch the 4.05 Randox Health Foxhunters� Open Hunters� Chase. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Livepic

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 Friday
Lizzie Kelly on Tea For Two wins the 2.50 Betway Bowl Chase. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers/Livepic

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 Friday
Dineur ridden by James King (R) before going on to win the 4.05 Randox Health Foxhunters� Open Hunters� Chase. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff/Livepic

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 Friday
Racegoer celebrates a win during the festival. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Livepic

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 Friday
A racegoer reads the paper during the Grand National Festival. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Livepic

Reuters / 2017年 4月 6日 Thursday
Dineur ridden by James King before going on to win the 4.05 Randox Health Foxhunters� Open Hunters� Chase. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Livepic

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 Friday
James King celebrates winning the 4.05 Randox Health Foxhunters� Open Hunters� Chase on Dineur. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers/Livepic

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 Friday
Poole Master ridden by Mr D Edwards during the 4.05 Randox Health Foxhunters� Open Hunters� Chase. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers/Livepic

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 Friday
Racegoers watch the 4.05 Randox Health Foxhunters� Open Hunters� Chase. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Livepic

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 Friday
General view during the 2.50 Betway Bowl Chase. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff/Livepic

Reuters / 2017年 4月 6日 Thursday
