Oklahoma from above
An aerial view of damage to neighborhoods in Moore, Oklahoma, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage to neighborhoods in Moore, Oklahoma, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of crews working the scene at Plaza Towers Elementary School in Moore, Oklahoma, May 21, 201more
An aerial view of crews working the scene at Plaza Towers Elementary School in Moore, Oklahoma, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage in a neighborhood in Moore, Oklahoma, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage in a neighborhood in Moore, Oklahoma, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage at Moore Medical Center in Moore, Oklahoma, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilkingmore
An aerial view of damage at Moore Medical Center in Moore, Oklahoma, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view shows the path of destruction in the aftermath of a tornado, at a neighborhood in Moore, Oklmore
An aerial view shows the path of destruction in the aftermath of a tornado, at a neighborhood in Moore, Oklahoma, May 21, 2013. EUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of crews working the scene at Plaza Towers Elementary School in Moore, Oklahoma, May 21, 201more
An aerial view of crews working the scene at Plaza Towers Elementary School in Moore, Oklahoma, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view shows the aftermath of tornado damage to Orr Family Farm in Oklahoma City, May 21, 2013. REUmore
An aerial view shows the aftermath of tornado damage to Orr Family Farm in Oklahoma City, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage to neighborhoods in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage to neighborhoods in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of destroyed homes in Moore, Oklahoma, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of destroyed homes in Moore, Oklahoma, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage to neighborhoods in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage to neighborhoods in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage to neighborhoods in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage to neighborhoods in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of heavy equipment working the scene at Plaza Towers Elementary School in Moore, May 21, 201more
An aerial view of heavy equipment working the scene at Plaza Towers Elementary School in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage at a storage facility is shown in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage at a storage facility is shown in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage to neighborhoods in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage to neighborhoods in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage to neighborhoods in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage to neighborhoods in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage in a neighborhood in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage in a neighborhood in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage to neighborhoods in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage to neighborhoods in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage at Moore Medical Center in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage at Moore Medical Center in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage to neighborhoods in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage to neighborhoods in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view showing the path of destruction through a neighborhood in Moore, Oklahoma, May 21, 2013. more
An aerial view showing the path of destruction through a neighborhood in Moore, Oklahoma, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
次のスライドショー
Panama neighborhood ablaze
More than 70 wooden homes were set on fire, leaving more than 100 people homeless in Panama.
Japan's nuclear tsunami wall
Safety upgrades designed to prevent a repeat of the Fukushima disaster.
Tornado chasers
Storm chasers brave danger and debris as they try to capture photos of tornadoes' destructive power.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
その他のスライドショー
The view from Trump Tower
Inside President Trump's signature property, a New York skyscraper where first lady Melania and son Barron stay while the president is in Washington.
From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north
Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Germany's April snow
Snow blankets flowers and fields in Germany.
French youths protest election results
Riot police in Paris clash with youths when a demonstration against Marine Le Pen and her rival Emmanuel Macron turned violent.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Gaza by night
Scenes from Gaza after the sun has gone down.
Streets of Venezuela
Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Nicolas Maduro.