写真 | 2013年 05月 23日 01:10 JST

Oklahoma from above

<p>An aerial view of damage to neighborhoods in Moore, Oklahoma, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>An aerial view of crews working the scene at Plaza Towers Elementary School in Moore, Oklahoma, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>An aerial view of damage in a neighborhood in Moore, Oklahoma, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>An aerial view of damage at Moore Medical Center in Moore, Oklahoma, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>An aerial view shows the path of destruction in the aftermath of a tornado, at a neighborhood in Moore, Oklahoma, May 21, 2013. EUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>An aerial view of crews working the scene at Plaza Towers Elementary School in Moore, Oklahoma, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>An aerial view shows the aftermath of tornado damage to Orr Family Farm in Oklahoma City, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>An aerial view of damage to neighborhoods in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>An aerial view of destroyed homes in Moore, Oklahoma, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>An aerial view of damage to neighborhoods in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>An aerial view of damage to neighborhoods in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>An aerial view of heavy equipment working the scene at Plaza Towers Elementary School in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>An aerial view of damage at a storage facility is shown in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>An aerial view of damage to neighborhoods in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>An aerial view of damage to neighborhoods in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>An aerial view of damage in a neighborhood in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>An aerial view of damage to neighborhoods in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>An aerial view of damage at Moore Medical Center in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>An aerial view of damage to neighborhoods in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>An aerial view showing the path of destruction through a neighborhood in Moore, Oklahoma, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

