Olympic dreams for Afghan amputees
Malik Mohammad 24, relaxes in the pool during his training in Kabul. It took a pair of landmines that severed more
Faced with an uncertain future in a country where many war victims face lifetimes of suffering, Mohammad's lifmore
It was there that Mohammad first learned to swim, and put him on a track to what he hopes will eventually be smore
His dreams of competing in the Olympics have been dashed before, when he failed to make the cut for the summermore
However nothing in Afghanistan is easy. Mohammad says his application to the Mexico games has been delayed by more
His prosthetic legs have begun to wear after eight years, and a clinic in the United States has offered to promore
Mohammad's application for an American visa was denied last year, however, with the State Department saying hemore
No matter what happens, Mohammad says the pool has become a comforting place, because in the water it does notmore
Khan Agha 28, sits in a swimming pool during his practice in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
The lack of resources for a world-class training program makes it difficult for the members of the Afghan paramore
Zubair Haidari 38, poses for a picture after his practice in a swimming pool in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
次のスライドショー
Under the neon glow
London gallery "God's Own Junkyard" is filled with hundreds of bright neon artworks and kitsch memorabilia that shine a light on the luminescent craft.
Quake strikes Mexico-Guatemala border
A strong earthquake hits southwestern Guatemala near the border with Mexico .
Olympics for Seniors
Brussels hosted its first "Olympics for Seniors", giving locals aged between 75 and 96 the chance to compete in a range of adapted sports at the national...
Messages from the class of 2017
Graduates wear decorated mortar boards during a commencement for Medgar Evers College in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
その他のスライドショー
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea
Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.