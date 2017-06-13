A participant reacts after crossing the finishing line of the steeplechase event during the "Olympics for Senimore

A participant reacts after crossing the finishing line of the steeplechase event during the "Olympics for Seniors" at King Baudouin stadium in Brussels, Belgium June 13, 2017. Brussels hosted its first "Olympics for Seniors", giving locals aged between 75 and 96 the chance to compete in a range of adapted sports at the national stadium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close