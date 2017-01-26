On the frontlines of Mosul
A member of the Iraqi rapid response forces fires during a battle with Islamic State militants at the Tigris rmore
A member of the Iraqi army holds his weapon during an operation to search for weapons in the Arabi neighborhoomore
A member of the Iraqi army holds his weapon during an operation to search for weapons in the Arabi neighborhoomore
A member of the Iraqi army inspects a house which was burned by Islamic State militants before they fled the amore
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces fires during a battle with Islamic State militants at Tigris river fromore
A member of the Iraqi army holds his weapon during an operation to search for weapons in the Arabi neighborhoomore
A member of the Iraqi army holds his weapon during an operation to search for weapons in the Arabi neighborhoomore
An Iraqi military vehicle is seen next to a wall painted with the black flag commonly used by Islamic State mimore
A man carries his child as he flees his home as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in Arabi neigmore
Destroyed buildings Saddam Hussein's palaces are seen during a battle with Islamic State militants in southernmore
Wrecked vehicles used by Islamic State militants for bombings are seen as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic Stamore
Blankets and sealed windows are seen at a location used by Islamic State militants as a women's prison in Mosumore
Iraqi soldiers take cover during a battle with Islamic State militants near Arabi neighborhood, north of Mosulmore
A mortar shell that Islamic State militants left behind is seen during a battle with Islamic State militants imore
Buildings destroyed during previous clashes are seen as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in Momore
Displaced people flee their homes as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in Arabi neighborhood, nmore
An Iraqi soldier walks next to a wall painted with the black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants, dumore
Iraqi rapid response forces flash victory signs during a fight with Islamic State militants in the district ofmore
A man who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul shows his marriage certificate issued by the Islamic Statmore
A member of the Iraqi security forces inspects a house used by Islamic State militants during a battle with ISmore
Members of the Iraqi security forces inspect weapons left behind by Islamic State militants during the battle more
Iraqi army soldiers fire their weapons during a fight with Islamic State militants north of Mosul. REUTERS/Arimore
A military vehicle of Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) forces is seen at the site of car bomb attack durimore
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces fires a rocket launcher during a battle with Islamic State militants imore
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) react after a car bomb exploded during an operation to clear the al-Andmore
Empty shells, which Iraqi forces believe are used by Islamic State militants to create bombs, are pictured at more
American army personnel gather at the University of Mosul during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosumore
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) gather during an operation to clear the al-Zirai district of Islamic Stmore
Civilians give sweets to security forces during a battle with Islamic State militants in the al-Zirai districtmore
A member of Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) forces takes his position during a battle in Andalus neighbomore
A member of Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) forces stands at the site of a car bomb attack in Andalus nemore
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) react after a car bomb exploded during an operation to clear the al-Andmore
Young boy in the Andalus district holds up his shirt to show Iraqi forces that he is not wearing a suicide vesmore
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces take his position during a battle with Islamic State militants in the more
A burning car of Islamic State militants is seen during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERSmore
