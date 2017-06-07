On the UK campaign trail
Workers in protective equipment are reflected in the window of a betting shop with a display inviting customermore
Prime Minister Theresa May visits Atherley Bowling Club during an election campaign visit in Southampton. REUTmore
Jeremy Corbyn speaks at an election campaign event in Harrow. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A woman looks at a poster ahead of the forthcoming general election in south London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at an election campaign event in Solihull. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn holds a red rose after a rally in Glasgow. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A man runs past a vote Labour sign with pictures of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, as well as the ruling Conservmore
A Labour Party supporter tries to place his placard in front of a Conservative Party supporter outside a campamore
Supporters hold placards ahead of the arrival of Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, for an election rally in more
Supporters and their children wait to see Jeremy Corbyn speak in Watford. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip visit Smithfield Market in London. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool
Prime Minister Theresa May gives an election campaign speech to Conservative Party supporters in Norwich. REUTmore
A woman wears tights showing the face of Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, at a campmore
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits a bakery during an election campaign visit to Fleetwood. REUTERS/Bmore
Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party attends an election event in Blyth. REUTERS/Andrew more
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May works on her campaign bus as it travels through Staffordshire. REUTERS/Bemore
Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party makes an election campaign visit to Derwentside Colmore
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May drinks tea during an election campaign visit to Horsfields Nursery in Silmore
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May reacts as she speaks at an election campaign event at Pride Park Stadium more
Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, meets laboratory staff during a tour of the Innovamore
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May meets Carl Hatton who works on the fishing vessel Avon Valley as she visimore
A woman embraces Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, at a campaign event in Reading. Rmore
Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron, Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, Green Party co-leader Caroline Lucas, Pmore
Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, poses with a dog named Scrappy-doo, as he campmore
Prime Minister Theresa May appears on a joint Channel 4 and Sky News general election programme recorded at Skmore
Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour party, defends in goal during a campaign visit to Hacmore
Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, hugs a supporter at a campaign event in Birminghammore
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May meets the Nishkam Trust leadership team and pupils of Nishkam Primary Schmore
A man films Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, on his mobile phone as he speaks amore
Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, poses for selfies at a campaign event in Leedsmore
A supporter of Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, holds up a Doctor Who Dalek carmore
Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, reacts as he gets on a bus after a campaign event more
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May has a drink as she chats with youth activists during a visit to the Youngmore
Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, watches local candidate Anneliese Dodds' childmore
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May enjoys some chips during a campaign stop in Mevagissey, Cornwall. REUTERSmore
Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, poses for a selfie as he campaigns in Bedford. REUmore
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May prepares to speak to the media outside 10 Downing Street, in central Londmore
Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, campaigns in Bedford. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Britain's�Prime Minister Theresa May chats to a worker during a visit to a steel works in Newport, Wales. REUTmore
Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, campaigns with local Labour councillor Satvir more
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to supporters at a campaign event at Shine Centre in Leeds, Britaimore
Jeremy Corbyn the leader of Britain's opposition Labour party speaks to a crowd of supporters on the common atmore
