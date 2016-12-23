One photo, one country, one year
AFGHANISTAN: Sharbat Gula, the green-eyed "Afghan Girl" whose 1985 photo in National Geographic became a symbomore
ALGERIA: Indigenous Sahrawi girls hug each other beside their school in a refugee camp of Boudjdour in Tindoufmore
ANDORRA: The pack of riders cycles during the Tour de France 184.5 km (114.6 miles) Stage 9 from Vielha Val d'more
ANGOLA: People walk past a pile of garbage along a street during rainfall, in Luanda, Angola, February 10, 201more
ANTARCTICA: Seals lie on a frozen section of the Ross Sea at the Scott Base in Antarctica on November 12, 2016more
ANTIGUA: A child holds hands as he walks out of a sporting event with youth that Prince Harry attended during more
ARGENTINA: Antoine Meo (top) of France rides his KTM ahead of Juan Pedrero Garcia (C) of Spain on his Sherco Tmore
ARMENIA: Two members of Armenian Church (R) wait as Pope Francis (not seen) arrives to leads a mass at Vardanamore
AUSTRALIA: Mel Harris shouts whilst a pick up truck belches smoke on the final night of the Deni Ute Muster inmore
AUSTRIA: Members of the Wiener Staatsballett (state ballett) perform during the opening ceremony of the Opera more
AZERBAIJAN: A man lies in a bathtub filled with crude oil during a health therapy session at Naftalan Health Cmore
BAHAMAS: A couple videochats on their smartphone on the beach in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew near Nassamore
BAHRAIN: DHL's Twisters & Extra 300 perform during the second day of the Bahrain Air Show 2016 at Sakhir, soutmore
BANGLADESH: A boy plays with sand as his mother works in a nearby restaurant on the outskirt of Dhaka, Bangladmore
BARBADOS: A handler baths a horse from the Garrison Savannah in the Caribbean Sea near Bridgetown, Barbados Nomore
BELARUS: A wolf looks into the camera at the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reacmore
BELGIUM: Wild bluebells, which bloom around mid-April, turning the forest completely blue, form a carpet in thmore
BELIZE: Palm trees buckle under rain after Hurricane Earl hits, in Belize City, Belize August 4, 2016. REUTERSmore
BENIN: Devotees perform at the annual voodoo festival in Ouidah in Benin, January 10, 2016. In Ouidah, a smallmore
BHUTAN: The Buddha Dordenma statue overlooks the town of Thimphu, Bhutan, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaumore
BOLIVIA: An Aymara indigenous woman practises climbing on the Huayna Potosi mountain, Bolivia April 6, 2016. Tmore
BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA: Bida Smajlovic, prays near the Memorial plaque with names of killed in Srebrenica massmore
BRAZIL: Clouds surround the Christ the Redeemer statue over Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Brmore
BULGARIA: Men jump into the waters of a lake in an attempt to grab a wooden cross on Epiphany Day in Sofia, Bumore
BURKINA FASO: Huts in the village of Bagare, Passore province, northern Burkina Faso, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/more
BURUNDI: An artist jumps as traditional drummers perform the royal drum dance during the UNESCO organized drummore
CAMBODIA: A girl sits on her boat at a Bak Angrout dried up pond at the drought-hit Kandal province in Cambodimore
CAMEROON: People wash clothes in a dry riverbed in Maroua, Cameroon, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
CANADA: Stanley Ferdinand filets large trout he caught in Great Bear Lake in Deline, Northwest Territories, Camore
CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC: A supporter of presidential candidate Faustin-Archange Touadera reacts during a campmore
CHAD: Chadian refugee Fatime Hassan, 7, poses for a picture in Darnaim refugee camp, Lake Chad region, Chad, Amore
CHILE: Demonstrators take cover from a riot police water cannon during an unauthorized march called by secondamore
CHINA: A girl and a woman sit inside the car as firecrackers and fireworks explode celebrating the start of thmore
COLOMBIA: Patricia, a member of the 51st Front of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), feeds chimore
COSTA RICA: Children look at students taking part in a parade commemorating Costa Rica's Independence Day in Smore
CROATIA: A man swims in the sea with his dog at dog beach and bar in Crikvenica, Croatia, July 12, 2016. The fmore
CUBA: Teenagers on roller skates hold on to each other as they are pulled by a vintage car to move along a strmore
CYPRUS: A flamingo walks during the sunset in a salt lake in Larnaca, Cyprus December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Yiannimore
CZECH REPUBLIC: Participants wearing historical costumes ride their high-wheel bicycles during the annual pennmore
DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO: Congolese soldiers arrest a civilian protesting against the government's failuremore
DENMARK: A boat sails past DanTysk wind farm, 90 kilometres west of Esbjerg, Denmark, September 21, 2016. REUTmore
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC: A Haitian woman peeks through a fence surrounding the Ministry of Interior and Police whilmore
ECUADOR: Red mangroves are seen at the Churute Mangroves Ecological Reserve in Guayaquil, Ecuador September 28more
EGYPT: A girl slides down a ramp into the lake in Wadi el-Rayan Fayoum, Egypt, November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mohmore
EL SALVADOR: Orchestra members from the Don Bosco Youth and Choir Orchestra participate in a practice in San Smore
ERITREA: A woman sits next to an escarpment on the outskirts of Asmara, Eritrea, February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Tmore
ESTONIA: People enjoy a sauna during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, Estonia, February 6, 2016. Participants hmore
ETHIOPIA: Protesters run from tear gas launched by security personnel during the Irecha, the thanks giving fesmore
FINLAND: Santa Claus rides in his sleigh as he prepares for Christmas in the Arctic Circle near Rovaniemi, Finmore
FRANCE: Four Mirage 2000C and one Alpha jet flight over Paris, France, on their way to participate in the Bastmore
GABON: The charred interior of the parliament is seen after it was burned in post-election protests in Librevimore
GAMBIA: A man jogs on the beach in Bakau, Gambia December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
GEORGIA: A baby is baptized during a mass baptism ceremony at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Tbilisi, Georgia Jmore
GERMANY: Costumed participants take a break during a traditional Perchtenlauf (Perchten parade) in Osterseeon more
GHANA: DJ Evans Mireku Kissi (C) poses for a picture after a street performance in Jamestown, Accra, Ghana, Jumore
GREECE: A Greek pensioner holds a shepherd's crook during a demonstration against planned pension reforms in Amore
GREENLAND: Children play amid icebergs on the beach in Nuuk, Greenland, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Alister Doyle
GRENADA: People wait for Britain's Prince Harry to arrive during an official visit to St.George's, Grenada Novmore
GUATEMALA: A view shows a child's room in an abandoned home in an affected area in El Cambray, where one year more
GUINEA-BISSAU: Alice (R) shows off her hair that's she's done for Carnaval as another girl walks by before annmore
GUYANA: The St. George's Anglican church, made entirely of wood, is pictured in Georgetown, Guyana November 30more
HAITI: A general view as Hurricane Matthew approaches Port-au-Prince, Haiti, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Gmore
HONDURAS: People stand near a police car at a crime scene where six men were shot dead in Tegucigalpa, Honduramore
HUNGARY: A woman is seen in a pool at the Lukacs Bath in Budapest, Hungary July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Bernadett Szamore
ICELAND: Iceland fans celebrate their team returning home after the Euro 2016 in Reykjavik, Iceland, July 4, 2more
INDIA: A homeless man eats his breakfast on a street in Bengaluru, India, November 25, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek more
INDONESIA: Women read the Koran as boys rest inside Istiqlal mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Jakartmore
IRAN: An employee works at Takhfifan company in Tehran, Iran January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
IRAQ: Newly displaced people wait to receive food supplies at a processing center for displaced people In Qayymore
IRELAND: Bad weather surrounds a Boeing 767 airplane as it arrives onto Enniscrone beach after it was tugged fmore
ISRAEL: A Muslim woman wearing a Hijab stands in the waters in the Mediterranean Sea as an Israeli stands nearmore
ITALY: Sailing boats gather at the start of the Barcolana regatta in front of Trieste harbour, Italy, October more
IVORY COAST: Men dressed as women kiss as they take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonouamore
JAMAICA: People look out at the sea as hurricane Matthew approaches Kingston, Jamaica October 3, 2016. REUTERSmore
JAPAN: A businessman stands at a pond in the Kyu-Shiba-rikyu Garden on a warm and sunny day in Tokyo, Japan, Mmore
JORDAN: A Syrian refugee girl sits on an armchair for sale at Al-Zaatari refugee camp near the border with Syrmore
KAZAKHSTAN: A long exposure photograph shows star trails in the night sky over a camp in Altyn-Emel national pmore
KENYA: A giraffe runs in Amboseli National park, Kenya August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
KOSOVO: A protester throws a rock at police during clashes in Pristina, Kosovo January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Agronmore
KUWAIT: People walk past a Sephora outlet in Avenues Mall in Kuwait City, Kuwait, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Stmore
LAOS: Pha That Luang stupa is seen in Vientiane ahead of the ASEAN Summit, Laos September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jormore
LATVIA: People walk inside abandoned sports hall in the ghost town of a former Soviet military radar station nmore
LEBANON: A general view shows packed garbage bags in Jdeideh, Beirut, Lebanon February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Hasanmore
LIBERIA: A girl walks in front of a closed shop in Monrovia, Liberia, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
LIBYA: A new graduate of Benghazi University takes a selfie in front of a ruined building at his university fomore
LIECHTENSTEIN: A general view shows Burg Gutenberg castle in Balzers, Liechtenstein November 10, 2016. REUTERSmore
LITHUANIA: A general view of the Christmas tree in Vilnius, Lithuania, December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
LUXEMBOURG: A vineyard lies behind the small Luxembourg village of Schengen at the banks of the river Moselle more
MACEDONIA: People celebrate the summer solstice at the Kokino megalithic observatory, near the city of Kumanovmore
MALAWI: A man carries food aid distributed by the United Nations World Food Progamme (WFP) in Mzumazi village more
MALAYSIA: People relax poolside overlooking buildings shrouded by haze in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia August 28, 20more
MALI: Fans of Nigerian pop star Wizkid celebrate his arrival for a concert in Bamako, Mali, November 13, 2015.more
MALTA: Waves crash against the shoreline at the mouth of Ghajn Tuffieha (Apple's Eye) Bay on the northwest coamore
MEXICO: A woman talks to her relatives across a fence separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexmore
MICRONESIA: Two of three men stranded on the uninhabited island of Fanadik in Micronesia wave life jackets nexmore
MOLDOVA: A man reads morning papers in Chisinau, Moldova, October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
MONACO: Members of UEFA soccer clubs attend the draw ceremony for the 2016/2017 Champions League Cup soccer comore
MONGOLIA: A training partner of Mongolia's Olympic wrestler team does pull-ups after a daily training session more
MONTENEGRO: Rescue workers prepare to participate in an international field exercise organised and conducted bmore
MOROCCO: Workers build a thermosolar power plant at Noor III near the city of Ouarzazate, Morocco, November 4,more
MYANMAR: The top of a collapsed pagoda is seen after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar August 25, 2016. REUTERS/more
NEPAL: A devotee is smeared with a vermillion powder while celebrating the "Sindoor Jatra" vermillion powder fmore
NETHERLANDS: Flowers are seen at the Royal FloraHolland flower market in Aalsmeer, the Netherlands, March 16, more
NEW ZEALAND: Holidaymakers drive past a road sign at St. Arnaud on the South Island of News Zealand, March 27,more
NICARAGUA: A woman carries a bucket of potable water on her head at Tisma town, Nicaragua February 29, 2016. more
NIGER: Supporters of incarcerated presidential candidate Hama Amadou attend a campaign rally in Niamey, Niger,more
NIGERIA: Men work on a farm in a village on the outskirt of Zaria in Nigeria's northern state of Kaduna Novembmore
NORTH KOREA: Fireworks explode over participants in a mass dance in the capital's main ceremonial square, a damore
NORWAY: A view of the Blomstrand Glacier in Ny-Alesund, Norway, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool
OMAN: Tourists enjoy a picnic at Wadi Darbat in Salalah, Dhofar province, Oman August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmedmore
PAKISTAN: A man balances himself on a Ferris wheel as he inspects it at a public park in Sardaryab, Charsadda,more
PANAMA: A child plays as she enjoys a day out in Laguna de San Carlos, Panama May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jassmore
PARAGUAY: Cattle are herded to grounds with water at the Agropil ranch in Boqueron, Paraguay, August 14, 2016.more
PERU: Street vendor sells candy floss as people visit tombs of relatives and friends at 'Nueva Esperanza' (Newmore
PHILIPPINES: A boy leaps in-between apartment-style tombs as Filipinos visit the graves of their deceased lovemore
POLAND: A man swims away from the shore at Orlowo beach in Gdynia, Poland September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Radu Sigmore
PORTUGAL: People gather to watch a tow-in surfing session at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal December 17, 2more
QATAR: A Qatari man prepares his falcon to participate in a falcon contest during Qatar International Falcons more
ROMANIA: Wild ducks (Anas platyrhynchos) backdropped by reeds can be seen on one of the lakes inside Vacarestimore
RUSSIA: A herd of reindeer is seen inside an enclosure as herders select and sort them during sunrise in the smore
RWANDA: A mother looks after her son who was admitted at Kabgayi hospital as he sobs in his hospital bed in somore
ST. LUCIA: Youths play in the water on the beach of Rodney Bay after sunset in Gros Islet, St. Lucia, Novembermore
SAUDI ARABIA: Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, more
SENEGAL: Tourists take a morning stroll along the beach in Saly, a coastal resort town in Senegal popular withmore
SERBIA: Russian paratroopers jump past rainbow from an IL-76 transport plane during a joint Serbian-Russian mimore
SINGAPORE: People walk in the corridor of the Pan Pacific Hotel in Singapore, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Edgarmore
SLOVAKIA: A Roma child walks across a street past refurbished houses near the so called "Sheffield Square" in more
SLOVENIA: A man carrying the U.S. flag is seen in front of Melania Trump parents' house during the U.S. presidmore
SOMALIA: A general view shows the scene of a suicide car bombing outside Hotel Ambassador on Maka Al Mukaram Rmore
SOUTH AFRICA: The back of Table mountain is seen as seasonal fog covers the city in Cape Town, South Africa, Mmore
SOUTH KOREA: A tourist plays with mud during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong, South Komore
SOUTH SUDAN: Graves of unidentified people killed during recent fighting are seen in Juba, South Sudan, July 2more
SPAIN: Colla Vella Xiquets de Valls form a human tower called "castell", while a supporter applauds, during a more
SRI LANKA: A passenger looks on behind windows covered with rain drops inside a bus during rainy weather at thmore
SUDAN: A man walks to vote at a registration centre during a referendum, at Al Fashir in North Darfur April 13more
SURINAME: A view is seen of the processing plant at the Merian gold mine, owned and operated by the Newmont Sumore
SWEDEN: A pumpkin grows at Rosendals Garden in Stockholm, Sweden, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
SWITZERLAND: A balloon flies during the 38th International Hot Air Balloon Week in Chateau-d'Oex, Switzerland more
SYRIA: A man walks on the rubble of damaged buildings after an airstrike on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighboumore
THAILAND: Tourists take pictures at Mai Khao Beach, as a plane approaches the Phuket International Airport in more
TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO: A model presents a costume from the Carnival 2017 collection "At the helm" by K2K Alliancmore
TUNISIA: Souad, 37, one of Khadidja's daughters, carries her daughter as she stands outside her house in Sra Omore
TURKEY: Red and white balloons are released during the opening ceremony of newly built Yavuz Sultan Selim bridmore
TURKMENISTAN: People attend the opening ceremony of a railway link to Afghanistan in the Ymamnazar customs conmore
UGANDA: Researchers from the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) carry insect traps at the Zika Forest in Emore
UKRAINE: A woman waits for a bus at a bus stop in the village of Khazhyn, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine November 11more
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and more
UNITED KINGDOM: Houseboats glisten in late afternoon sunshine at their moorings on the Regent's Canal in Littlmore
UNITED STATES: A gap in the U.S.-Mexico border fence is seen outside Jacumba, California, United States, Octobmore
URUGUAY: A woman looks on during rain along a street in Dolores, the day after the city was hit by a tornado, more
VENEZUELA: Children play in a park close to their improvised classrooms, which are part of state school Monsenmore
VIETNAM: A Vietnamese woman, wearing the traditional "ao dai" long dress, poses for photos along peach blossommore
YEMEN: People ride a motorbike past a collapsed building after it was hit by a Saudi-led air strike in the normore
ZAMBIA: A general view of the Victoria Falls on the Zambezi River which forms the border between Zambia and Zimore
ZIMBABWE: Pied crows hover over a donkey that villagers say died due to the effects of drought in rural Masvinmore
