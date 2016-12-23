One photo, one country, one year

TUNISIA: Souad, 37, one of Khadidja's daughters, carries her daughter as she stands outside her house in Sra Ouertane, in the hills south of Kef Governorate, January 31, 2016. Khadidja receives 100 Tunisian dinars ($49) a month as social support from the local government. "Lack of employment, security and poverty have pushed our men to leave Sra Ouertane for the big cities to look for work. Before the 2011 revolution, we could buy a lot with 100 dinars, but not now. Also, the area used to be secure, but now we are facing a lack of security too. Most of the houses are empty. The owners left to look for a better life", Khadidja said. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close