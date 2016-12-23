One photo, one country, one year

エディション:
AFGHANISTAN: Sharbat Gula, the green-eyed "Afghan Girl" whose 1985 photo in National Geographic became a symbol of her country's wars, arrives to meet with Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul, Afghanistan November 9, 2016. Pakistan security officials escorted Gula overnight from a Peshawar hospital, where she had been staying since her arrest the previous month for living illegally in Pakistan, and handed her over to Afghan authorities at the Torkham border. Gula's deportation came amid Pakistani pressure to send 2.5 million Afghan refugees back home even though Afghanistan is facing a bloody Taliban insurgency and would struggle to look after so many returnees. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

AFGHANISTAN: Sharbat Gula, the green-eyed "Afghan Girl" whose 1985 photo in National Geographic became a symbomore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 9日 Wednesday
AFGHANISTAN: Sharbat Gula, the green-eyed "Afghan Girl" whose 1985 photo in National Geographic became a symbol of her country's wars, arrives to meet with Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul, Afghanistan November 9, 2016. Pakistan security officials escorted Gula overnight from a Peshawar hospital, where she had been staying since her arrest the previous month for living illegally in Pakistan, and handed her over to Afghan authorities at the Torkham border. Gula's deportation came amid Pakistani pressure to send 2.5 million Afghan refugees back home even though Afghanistan is facing a bloody Taliban insurgency and would struggle to look after so many returnees. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
ALGERIA: Indigenous Sahrawi girls hug each other beside their school in a refugee camp of Boudjdour in Tindouf, southern Algeria March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

ALGERIA: Indigenous Sahrawi girls hug each other beside their school in a refugee camp of Boudjdour in Tindouf, southern Algeria March 3, 2016.

Reuters / 2016年 3月 4日 Friday
ALGERIA: Indigenous Sahrawi girls hug each other beside their school in a refugee camp of Boudjdour in Tindouf, southern Algeria March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
ANDORRA: The pack of riders cycles during the Tour de France 184.5 km (114.6 miles) Stage 9 from Vielha Val d'Aran, Spain to Andorre Arcalis, Andorra July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

ANDORRA: The pack of riders cycles during the Tour de France 184.5 km (114.6 miles) Stage 9 from Vielha Val d'Aran, Spain to Andorre Arcalis, Andorra July 10, 2016.

Reuters / 2016年 7月 11日 Monday
ANDORRA: The pack of riders cycles during the Tour de France 184.5 km (114.6 miles) Stage 9 from Vielha Val d'Aran, Spain to Andorre Arcalis, Andorra July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
ANGOLA: People walk past a pile of garbage along a street during rainfall, in Luanda, Angola, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Herculano Corarado

ANGOLA: People walk past a pile of garbage along a street during rainfall, in Luanda, Angola, February 10, 2016.

Reuters / 2016年 2月 11日 Thursday
ANGOLA: People walk past a pile of garbage along a street during rainfall, in Luanda, Angola, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Herculano Corarado
ANTARCTICA: Seals lie on a frozen section of the Ross Sea at the Scott Base in Antarctica on November 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Ralston/Pool

ANTARCTICA: Seals lie on a frozen section of the Ross Sea at the Scott Base in Antarctica on November 12, 2016.

Reuters / 2016年 11月 12日 Saturday
ANTARCTICA: Seals lie on a frozen section of the Ross Sea at the Scott Base in Antarctica on November 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Ralston/Pool
ANTIGUA: A child holds hands as he walks out of a sporting event with youth that Prince Harry attended during his official visit in St. Johns, Antigua November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

ANTIGUA: A child holds hands as he walks out of a sporting event with youth that Prince Harry attended during his official visit in St. Johns, Antigua November 21, 2016.

Reuters / 2016年 11月 22日 Tuesday
ANTIGUA: A child holds hands as he walks out of a sporting event with youth that Prince Harry attended during his official visit in St. Johns, Antigua November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
ARGENTINA: Antoine Meo (top) of France rides his KTM ahead of Juan Pedrero Garcia (C) of Spain on his Sherco TVS and Adrien Van Beveren of France on his Yamaha during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 near Belen, Argentina, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

ARGENTINA: Antoine Meo (top) of France rides his KTM ahead of Juan Pedrero Garcia (C) of Spain on his Sherco Tmore

Reuters / 2016年 1月 13日 Wednesday
ARGENTINA: Antoine Meo (top) of France rides his KTM ahead of Juan Pedrero Garcia (C) of Spain on his Sherco TVS and Adrien Van Beveren of France on his Yamaha during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 near Belen, Argentina, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
ARMENIA: Two members of Armenian Church (R) wait as Pope Francis (not seen) arrives to leads a mass at Vardanants Square in Gyumri, Armenia, June 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

ARMENIA: Two members of Armenian Church (R) wait as Pope Francis (not seen) arrives to leads a mass at Vardanants Square in Gyumri, Armenia, June 25, 2016.

Reuters / 2016年 6月 25日 Saturday
ARMENIA: Two members of Armenian Church (R) wait as Pope Francis (not seen) arrives to leads a mass at Vardanants Square in Gyumri, Armenia, June 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
AUSTRALIA: Mel Harris shouts whilst a pick up truck belches smoke on the final night of the Deni Ute Muster in Deniliquin, New South Wales, Australia, October 1, 2016. In the small rural town of Deniliquin, on the edge of Australia's vast outback, around 20,000 "ute" lovers gathered in the mud to champion a national treasure deemed surplus to requirements by the big car manufacturers. Part car, part pickup truck, the Australian-made utility vehicle has become synonymous with farmers Down Under and is the centrepiece of the annual Deni Ute Muster festival, a two-day alcohol-fuelled celebration of all things rural Australia. REUTERS/Jason Reed

AUSTRALIA: Mel Harris shouts whilst a pick up truck belches smoke on the final night of the Deni Ute Muster in Deniliquin, New South Wales, Australia, October 1, 2016.

Reuters / 2016年 10月 12日 Wednesday
AUSTRALIA: Mel Harris shouts whilst a pick up truck belches smoke on the final night of the Deni Ute Muster in Deniliquin, New South Wales, Australia, October 1, 2016. In the small rural town of Deniliquin, on the edge of Australia's vast outback, around 20,000 "ute" lovers gathered in the mud to champion a national treasure deemed surplus to requirements by the big car manufacturers. Part car, part pickup truck, the Australian-made utility vehicle has become synonymous with farmers Down Under and is the centrepiece of the annual Deni Ute Muster festival, a two-day alcohol-fuelled celebration of all things rural Australia. REUTERS/Jason Reed
AUSTRIA: Members of the Wiener Staatsballett (state ballett) perform during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

AUSTRIA: Members of the Wiener Staatsballett (state ballett) perform during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016.

Reuters / 2016年 2月 5日 Friday
AUSTRIA: Members of the Wiener Staatsballett (state ballett) perform during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
AZERBAIJAN: A man lies in a bathtub filled with crude oil during a health therapy session at Naftalan Health Center in Baku, Azerbaijan June 27, 2015. According to Hashim Hashimov, a medical specialist at the center, the oil can heal more than seventy diseases, including neurological diseases, skin conditions and impotence. Centres like Naftalan attract people coming from Russia, Kazakhstan and Germany, Hashimov told Reuters. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

AZERBAIJAN: A man lies in a bathtub filled with crude oil during a health therapy session at Naftalan Health Center in Baku, Azerbaijan June 27, 2015.

Reuters / 2015年 6月 27日 Saturday
AZERBAIJAN: A man lies in a bathtub filled with crude oil during a health therapy session at Naftalan Health Center in Baku, Azerbaijan June 27, 2015. According to Hashim Hashimov, a medical specialist at the center, the oil can heal more than seventy diseases, including neurological diseases, skin conditions and impotence. Centres like Naftalan attract people coming from Russia, Kazakhstan and Germany, Hashimov told Reuters. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
BAHAMAS: A couple videochats on their smartphone on the beach in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew near Nassau, Bahamas October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

BAHAMAS: A couple videochats on their smartphone on the beach in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew near Nassau, Bahamas October 9, 2016.

Reuters / 2016年 10月 10日 Monday
BAHAMAS: A couple videochats on their smartphone on the beach in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew near Nassau, Bahamas October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
BAHRAIN: DHL's Twisters & Extra 300 perform during the second day of the Bahrain Air Show 2016 at Sakhir, south of Bahrain January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

BAHRAIN: DHL's Twisters & Extra 300 perform during the second day of the Bahrain Air Show 2016 at Sakhir, south of Bahrain January 22, 2016.

Reuters / 2016年 1月 23日 Saturday
BAHRAIN: DHL's Twisters & Extra 300 perform during the second day of the Bahrain Air Show 2016 at Sakhir, south of Bahrain January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
BANGLADESH: A boy plays with sand as his mother works in a nearby restaurant on the outskirt of Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

BANGLADESH: A boy plays with sand as his mother works in a nearby restaurant on the outskirt of Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 17, 2016.

Reuters / 2016年 11月 17日 Thursday
BANGLADESH: A boy plays with sand as his mother works in a nearby restaurant on the outskirt of Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
BARBADOS: A handler baths a horse from the Garrison Savannah in the Caribbean Sea near Bridgetown, Barbados November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

BARBADOS: A handler baths a horse from the Garrison Savannah in the Caribbean Sea near Bridgetown, Barbados November 30, 2016.

Reuters / 2016年 12月 1日 Thursday
BARBADOS: A handler baths a horse from the Garrison Savannah in the Caribbean Sea near Bridgetown, Barbados November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
BELARUS: A wolf looks into the camera at the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor in the abandoned village of Orevichi, Belarus, March 2, 2016. What happens to the environment when humans disappear? Thirty years after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, booming populations of wolf, elk and other wildlife in the vast contaminated zone in Belarus and Ukraine provide a clue. On April 26, 1986, a botched test at the nuclear plant in Ukraine, then a Soviet republic, sent clouds of smouldering radioactive material across large swathes of Europe. Over 100,000 people had to abandon the area permanently, leaving native animals the sole occupants of a cross-border "exclusion zone" roughly the size of Luxembourg. Photo taken with trail camera. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

BELARUS: A wolf looks into the camera at the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reacmore

Reuters / 2016年 4月 6日 Wednesday
BELARUS: A wolf looks into the camera at the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor in the abandoned village of Orevichi, Belarus, March 2, 2016. What happens to the environment when humans disappear? Thirty years after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, booming populations of wolf, elk and other wildlife in the vast contaminated zone in Belarus and Ukraine provide a clue. On April 26, 1986, a botched test at the nuclear plant in Ukraine, then a Soviet republic, sent clouds of smouldering radioactive material across large swathes of Europe. Over 100,000 people had to abandon the area permanently, leaving native animals the sole occupants of a cross-border "exclusion zone" roughly the size of Luxembourg. Photo taken with trail camera. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
BELGIUM: Wild bluebells, which bloom around mid-April, turning the forest completely blue, form a carpet in the Hallerbos, also known as the 'Blue Forest', near the Belgian city of Halle, Belgium April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BELGIUM: Wild bluebells, which bloom around mid-April, turning the forest completely blue, form a carpet in thmore

Reuters / 2016年 4月 18日 Monday
BELGIUM: Wild bluebells, which bloom around mid-April, turning the forest completely blue, form a carpet in the Hallerbos, also known as the 'Blue Forest', near the Belgian city of Halle, Belgium April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman
BELIZE: Palm trees buckle under rain after Hurricane Earl hits, in Belize City, Belize August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

BELIZE: Palm trees buckle under rain after Hurricane Earl hits, in Belize City, Belize August 4, 2016.

Reuters / 2016年 8月 4日 Thursday
BELIZE: Palm trees buckle under rain after Hurricane Earl hits, in Belize City, Belize August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero
BENIN: Devotees perform at the annual voodoo festival in Ouidah in Benin, January 10, 2016. In Ouidah, a small town and former slave port in the West African country of Benin, the annual voodoo festival gathers visitors from far and wide. It's a week that brings together priests and dignitaries, rich and poor, locals and visitors from as far afield as the Caribbean and France. The festival commemorates the estimated 60 million people who lost their homelands and their freedom during the African slave trade. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

BENIN: Devotees perform at the annual voodoo festival in Ouidah in Benin, January 10, 2016.

Reuters / 2016年 1月 22日 Friday
BENIN: Devotees perform at the annual voodoo festival in Ouidah in Benin, January 10, 2016. In Ouidah, a small town and former slave port in the West African country of Benin, the annual voodoo festival gathers visitors from far and wide. It's a week that brings together priests and dignitaries, rich and poor, locals and visitors from as far afield as the Caribbean and France. The festival commemorates the estimated 60 million people who lost their homelands and their freedom during the African slave trade. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
BHUTAN: The Buddha Dordenma statue overlooks the town of Thimphu, Bhutan, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

BHUTAN: The Buddha Dordenma statue overlooks the town of Thimphu, Bhutan, April 16, 2016.

Reuters / 2016年 4月 16日 Saturday
BHUTAN: The Buddha Dordenma statue overlooks the town of Thimphu, Bhutan, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
BOLIVIA: An Aymara indigenous woman practises climbing on the Huayna Potosi mountain, Bolivia April 6, 2016. Two years ago, about a dozen Aymara indigenous women, aged 42 to 50, who worked as porters and cooks for mountaineers at base camps and mountain climbing refuges on the steep, glacial slopes of Huayna Potosi, an Andean peak outside La Paz, Bolivia, put on crampons under their wide traditional skirts and started to do�their own climbing. REUTERS/David Mercado

BOLIVIA: An Aymara indigenous woman practises climbing on the Huayna Potosi mountain, Bolivia April 6, 2016.

Reuters / 2016年 4月 22日 Friday
BOLIVIA: An Aymara indigenous woman practises climbing on the Huayna Potosi mountain, Bolivia April 6, 2016. Two years ago, about a dozen Aymara indigenous women, aged 42 to 50, who worked as porters and cooks for mountaineers at base camps and mountain climbing refuges on the steep, glacial slopes of Huayna Potosi, an Andean peak outside La Paz, Bolivia, put on crampons under their wide traditional skirts and started to do�their own climbing. REUTERS/David Mercado
BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA: Bida Smajlovic, prays near the Memorial plaque with names of killed in Srebrenica massacre before watching the Trial in Hague Tribunal, in Potocari near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina March 24, 2016. Bida lost her husband and brother, and dozens members of family. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA: Bida Smajlovic, prays near the Memorial plaque with names of killed in Srebrenica massmore

Reuters / 2016年 3月 24日 Thursday
BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA: Bida Smajlovic, prays near the Memorial plaque with names of killed in Srebrenica massacre before watching the Trial in Hague Tribunal, in Potocari near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina March 24, 2016. Bida lost her husband and brother, and dozens members of family. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
BRAZIL: Clouds surround the Christ the Redeemer statue over Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

BRAZIL: Clouds surround the Christ the Redeemer statue over Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 9, 2016.

Reuters / 2016年 8月 10日 Wednesday
BRAZIL: Clouds surround the Christ the Redeemer statue over Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
BULGARIA: Men jump into the waters of a lake in an attempt to grab a wooden cross on Epiphany Day in Sofia, Bulgaria January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

BULGARIA: Men jump into the waters of a lake in an attempt to grab a wooden cross on Epiphany Day in Sofia, Bulgaria January 6, 2016.

Reuters / 2016年 1月 6日 Wednesday
BULGARIA: Men jump into the waters of a lake in an attempt to grab a wooden cross on Epiphany Day in Sofia, Bulgaria January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
BURKINA FASO: Huts in the village of Bagare, Passore province, northern Burkina Faso, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Zoe Tabary

BURKINA FASO: Huts in the village of Bagare, Passore province, northern Burkina Faso, March 30, 2016.

Reuters / 2016年 4月 22日 Friday
BURKINA FASO: Huts in the village of Bagare, Passore province, northern Burkina Faso, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Zoe Tabary
BURUNDI: An artist jumps as traditional drummers perform the royal drum dance during the UNESCO organized drum festival in Gitega, near Burundian capital Bujumbura, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Evrard Ngendakumana

BURUNDI: An artist jumps as traditional drummers perform the royal drum dance during the UNESCO organized drummore

Reuters / 2016年 4月 23日 Saturday
BURUNDI: An artist jumps as traditional drummers perform the royal drum dance during the UNESCO organized drum festival in Gitega, near Burundian capital Bujumbura, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Evrard Ngendakumana
CAMBODIA: A girl sits on her boat at a Bak Angrout dried up pond at the drought-hit Kandal province in Cambodia May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

CAMBODIA: A girl sits on her boat at a Bak Angrout dried up pond at the drought-hit Kandal province in Cambodia May 13, 2016.

Reuters / 2016年 5月 17日 Tuesday
CAMBODIA: A girl sits on her boat at a Bak Angrout dried up pond at the drought-hit Kandal province in Cambodia May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
CAMEROON: People wash clothes in a dry riverbed in Maroua, Cameroon, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

CAMEROON: People wash clothes in a dry riverbed in Maroua, Cameroon, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / 2016年 3月 31日 Thursday
CAMEROON: People wash clothes in a dry riverbed in Maroua, Cameroon, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
CANADA: Stanley Ferdinand filets large trout he caught in Great Bear Lake in Deline, Northwest Territories, Canada September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Pat Kane

CANADA: Stanley Ferdinand filets large trout he caught in Great Bear Lake in Deline, Northwest Territories, Canada September 8, 2016.

Reuters / 2016年 10月 7日 Friday
CANADA: Stanley Ferdinand filets large trout he caught in Great Bear Lake in Deline, Northwest Territories, Canada September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Pat Kane
CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC: A supporter of presidential candidate Faustin-Archange Touadera reacts during a campaign ahead of Sunday's second round election against Anicet-Georges Dologuele in Bangui, Central African Republic, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC: A supporter of presidential candidate Faustin-Archange Touadera reacts during a campmore

Reuters / 2016年 2月 13日 Saturday
CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC: A supporter of presidential candidate Faustin-Archange Touadera reacts during a campaign ahead of Sunday's second round election against Anicet-Georges Dologuele in Bangui, Central African Republic, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
CHAD: Chadian refugee Fatime Hassan, 7, poses for a picture in Darnaim refugee camp, Lake Chad region, Chad, August 4, 2016. UNICEF/Tremaeau/Handout via

CHAD: Chadian refugee Fatime Hassan, 7, poses for a picture in Darnaim refugee camp, Lake Chad region, Chad, August 4, 2016.

Reuters / 2016年 8月 25日 Thursday
CHAD: Chadian refugee Fatime Hassan, 7, poses for a picture in Darnaim refugee camp, Lake Chad region, Chad, August 4, 2016. UNICEF/Tremaeau/Handout via
CHILE: Demonstrators take cover from a riot police water cannon during an unauthorized march called by secondary students to protest against government education reforms in Santiago, Chile, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

CHILE: Demonstrators take cover from a riot police water cannon during an unauthorized march called by secondamore

Reuters / 2016年 5月 27日 Friday
CHILE: Demonstrators take cover from a riot police water cannon during an unauthorized march called by secondary students to protest against government education reforms in Santiago, Chile, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
CHINA: A girl and a woman sit inside the car as firecrackers and fireworks explode celebrating the start of the Chinese Lunar New Year of Monkey in Beijing just before midnight February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

CHINA: A girl and a woman sit inside the car as firecrackers and fireworks explode celebrating the start of thmore

Reuters / 2016年 2月 8日 Monday
CHINA: A girl and a woman sit inside the car as firecrackers and fireworks explode celebrating the start of the Chinese Lunar New Year of Monkey in Beijing just before midnight February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
COLOMBIA: Patricia, a member of the 51st Front of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), feeds chickens at a camp in Cordillera Oriental, Colombia, August 16, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

COLOMBIA: Patricia, a member of the 51st Front of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), feeds chimore

Reuters / 2016年 8月 27日 Saturday
COLOMBIA: Patricia, a member of the 51st Front of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), feeds chickens at a camp in Cordillera Oriental, Colombia, August 16, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
COSTA RICA: Children look at students taking part in a parade commemorating Costa Rica's Independence Day in San Jose, Costa Rica, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

COSTA RICA: Children look at students taking part in a parade commemorating Costa Rica's Independence Day in San Jose, Costa Rica, September 15, 2016.

Reuters / 2016年 9月 16日 Friday
COSTA RICA: Children look at students taking part in a parade commemorating Costa Rica's Independence Day in San Jose, Costa Rica, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
CROATIA: A man swims in the sea with his dog at dog beach and bar in Crikvenica, Croatia, July 12, 2016. The first Croatian beach bar specifically designed for dogs opens in the northern Adriatic town of Crikvenica, enabling canines and their owners to experience the joys of summertime together. Located at one of the few dog friendly beaches in the country, the bar's offer includes specially prepared ice cream, dog beer and snacks. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

CROATIA: A man swims in the sea with his dog at dog beach and bar in Crikvenica, Croatia, July 12, 2016.

Reuters / 2016年 7月 13日 Wednesday
CROATIA: A man swims in the sea with his dog at dog beach and bar in Crikvenica, Croatia, July 12, 2016. The first Croatian beach bar specifically designed for dogs opens in the northern Adriatic town of Crikvenica, enabling canines and their owners to experience the joys of summertime together. Located at one of the few dog friendly beaches in the country, the bar's offer includes specially prepared ice cream, dog beer and snacks. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
CUBA: Teenagers on roller skates hold on to each other as they are pulled by a vintage car to move along a street in Havana, Cuba March 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

CUBA: Teenagers on roller skates hold on to each other as they are pulled by a vintage car to move along a street in Havana, Cuba March

Reuters / 2016年 3月 20日 Sunday
CUBA: Teenagers on roller skates hold on to each other as they are pulled by a vintage car to move along a street in Havana, Cuba March 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
CYPRUS: A flamingo walks during the sunset in a salt lake in Larnaca, Cyprus December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

CYPRUS: A flamingo walks during the sunset in a salt lake in Larnaca, Cyprus December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Yiannimore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 12日 Monday
CYPRUS: A flamingo walks during the sunset in a salt lake in Larnaca, Cyprus December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
CZECH REPUBLIC: Participants wearing historical costumes ride their high-wheel bicycles during the annual penny farthing race in Prague, Czech Republic November 5, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny

CZECH REPUBLIC: Participants wearing historical costumes ride their high-wheel bicycles during the annual pennmore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 5日 Saturday
CZECH REPUBLIC: Participants wearing historical costumes ride their high-wheel bicycles during the annual penny farthing race in Prague, Czech Republic November 5, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny
DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO: Congolese soldiers arrest a civilian protesting against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, in North Kivu province, Democratic Republic of Congo August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO: Congolese soldiers arrest a civilian protesting against the government's failuremore

Reuters / 2016年 8月 25日 Thursday
DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO: Congolese soldiers arrest a civilian protesting against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, in North Kivu province, Democratic Republic of Congo August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe
DENMARK: A boat sails past DanTysk wind farm, 90 kilometres west of Esbjerg, Denmark, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Nikolaj Skydsgaard

DENMARK: A boat sails past DanTysk wind farm, 90 kilometres west of Esbjerg, Denmark, September 21, 2016. REUTmore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 16日 Wednesday
DENMARK: A boat sails past DanTysk wind farm, 90 kilometres west of Esbjerg, Denmark, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Nikolaj Skydsgaard
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC: A Haitian woman peeks through a fence surrounding the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting to register in Santo Domingo, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC: A Haitian woman peeks through a fence surrounding the Ministry of Interior and Police whilmore

Reuters / 2015年 6月 17日 Wednesday
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC: A Haitian woman peeks through a fence surrounding the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting to register in Santo Domingo, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
ECUADOR: Red mangroves are seen at the Churute Mangroves Ecological Reserve in Guayaquil, Ecuador September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

ECUADOR: Red mangroves are seen at the Churute Mangroves Ecological Reserve in Guayaquil, Ecuador September 28more

Reuters / 2016年 9月 30日 Friday
ECUADOR: Red mangroves are seen at the Churute Mangroves Ecological Reserve in Guayaquil, Ecuador September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
EGYPT: A girl slides down a ramp into the lake in Wadi el-Rayan Fayoum, Egypt, November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

EGYPT: A girl slides down a ramp into the lake in Wadi el-Rayan Fayoum, Egypt, November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mohmore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 28日 Monday
EGYPT: A girl slides down a ramp into the lake in Wadi el-Rayan Fayoum, Egypt, November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
EL SALVADOR: Orchestra members from the Don Bosco Youth and Choir Orchestra participate in a practice in San Salvador, El Salvador April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

EL SALVADOR: Orchestra members from the Don Bosco Youth and Choir Orchestra participate in a practice in San Smore

Reuters / 2016年 5月 9日 Monday
EL SALVADOR: Orchestra members from the Don Bosco Youth and Choir Orchestra participate in a practice in San Salvador, El Salvador April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
ERITREA: A woman sits next to an escarpment on the outskirts of Asmara, Eritrea, February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

ERITREA: A woman sits next to an escarpment on the outskirts of Asmara, Eritrea, February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Tmore

Reuters / 2016年 3月 9日 Wednesday
ERITREA: A woman sits next to an escarpment on the outskirts of Asmara, Eritrea, February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
ESTONIA: People enjoy a sauna during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, Estonia, February 6, 2016. Participants have to track down and visit the given saunas in the Otepaa area as fast as possible. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

ESTONIA: People enjoy a sauna during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, Estonia, February 6, 2016. Participants hmore

Reuters / 2016年 2月 7日 Sunday
ESTONIA: People enjoy a sauna during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, Estonia, February 6, 2016. Participants have to track down and visit the given saunas in the Otepaa area as fast as possible. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
ETHIOPIA: Protesters run from tear gas launched by security personnel during the Irecha, the thanks giving festival of the Oromo people in Bishoftu town of Oromia region, Ethiopia, October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

ETHIOPIA: Protesters run from tear gas launched by security personnel during the Irecha, the thanks giving fesmore

Reuters / 2016年 10月 3日 Monday
ETHIOPIA: Protesters run from tear gas launched by security personnel during the Irecha, the thanks giving festival of the Oromo people in Bishoftu town of Oromia region, Ethiopia, October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
FINLAND: Santa Claus rides in his sleigh as he prepares for Christmas in the Arctic Circle near Rovaniemi, Finland December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

FINLAND: Santa Claus rides in his sleigh as he prepares for Christmas in the Arctic Circle near Rovaniemi, Finmore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 17日 Saturday
FINLAND: Santa Claus rides in his sleigh as he prepares for Christmas in the Arctic Circle near Rovaniemi, Finland December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
FRANCE: Four Mirage 2000C and one Alpha jet flight over Paris, France, on their way to participate in the Bastille Day military parade, July 14 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

FRANCE: Four Mirage 2000C and one Alpha jet flight over Paris, France, on their way to participate in the Bastmore

Reuters / 2016年 7月 14日 Thursday
FRANCE: Four Mirage 2000C and one Alpha jet flight over Paris, France, on their way to participate in the Bastille Day military parade, July 14 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
GABON: The charred interior of the parliament is seen after it was burned in post-election protests in Libreville, Gabon, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Edward McAllister

GABON: The charred interior of the parliament is seen after it was burned in post-election protests in Librevimore

Reuters / 2016年 9月 21日 Wednesday
GABON: The charred interior of the parliament is seen after it was burned in post-election protests in Libreville, Gabon, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Edward McAllister
GAMBIA: A man jogs on the beach in Bakau, Gambia December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

GAMBIA: A man jogs on the beach in Bakau, Gambia December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / 2016年 12月 16日 Friday
GAMBIA: A man jogs on the beach in Bakau, Gambia December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
GEORGIA: A baby is baptized during a mass baptism ceremony at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Tbilisi, Georgia July 13, 2016. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

GEORGIA: A baby is baptized during a mass baptism ceremony at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Tbilisi, Georgia Jmore

Reuters / 2016年 7月 13日 Wednesday
GEORGIA: A baby is baptized during a mass baptism ceremony at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Tbilisi, Georgia July 13, 2016. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
GERMANY: Costumed participants take a break during a traditional Perchtenlauf (Perchten parade) in Osterseeon near Munich, Germany, December 17, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

GERMANY: Costumed participants take a break during a traditional Perchtenlauf (Perchten parade) in Osterseeon more

Reuters / 2016年 12月 18日 Sunday
GERMANY: Costumed participants take a break during a traditional Perchtenlauf (Perchten parade) in Osterseeon near Munich, Germany, December 17, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
GHANA: DJ Evans Mireku Kissi (C) poses for a picture after a street performance in Jamestown, Accra, Ghana, June 12, 2015. Young artists in Ghana's capital have evolved a new style that is turning heads and challenging accepted notions of African fashion. Their passions span fine art, graphic design, music and, above all, clothes that attract notice in a city where most men wear conservative Western suits or, on special occasions, shirts made from traditional fabrics. "I like the fact that it is creating drama in the minds of the people," Kissi said. The group publishes selfies on social media, projecting their style to an audience far beyond Accra. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

GHANA: DJ Evans Mireku Kissi (C) poses for a picture after a street performance in Jamestown, Accra, Ghana, Jumore

Reuters / 2015年 10月 20日 Tuesday
GHANA: DJ Evans Mireku Kissi (C) poses for a picture after a street performance in Jamestown, Accra, Ghana, June 12, 2015. Young artists in Ghana's capital have evolved a new style that is turning heads and challenging accepted notions of African fashion. Their passions span fine art, graphic design, music and, above all, clothes that attract notice in a city where most men wear conservative Western suits or, on special occasions, shirts made from traditional fabrics. "I like the fact that it is creating drama in the minds of the people," Kissi said. The group publishes selfies on social media, projecting their style to an audience far beyond Accra. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko
GREECE: A Greek pensioner holds a shepherd's crook during a demonstration against planned pension reforms in Athens, Greece, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

GREECE: A Greek pensioner holds a shepherd's crook during a demonstration against planned pension reforms in Amore

Reuters / 2016年 1月 19日 Tuesday
GREECE: A Greek pensioner holds a shepherd's crook during a demonstration against planned pension reforms in Athens, Greece, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
GREENLAND: Children play amid icebergs on the beach in Nuuk, Greenland, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Alister Doyle

GREENLAND: Children play amid icebergs on the beach in Nuuk, Greenland, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Alister Doyle

Reuters / 2016年 6月 13日 Monday
GREENLAND: Children play amid icebergs on the beach in Nuuk, Greenland, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Alister Doyle
GRENADA: People wait for Britain's Prince Harry to arrive during an official visit to St.George's, Grenada November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

GRENADA: People wait for Britain's Prince Harry to arrive during an official visit to St.George's, Grenada Novmore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 29日 Tuesday
GRENADA: People wait for Britain's Prince Harry to arrive during an official visit to St.George's, Grenada November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
GUATEMALA: A view shows a child's room in an abandoned home in an affected area in El Cambray, where one year ago the town was destroyed by a landslide, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Guatemala, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

GUATEMALA: A view shows a child's room in an abandoned home in an affected area in El Cambray, where one year more

Reuters / 2016年 10月 1日 Saturday
GUATEMALA: A view shows a child's room in an abandoned home in an affected area in El Cambray, where one year ago the town was destroyed by a landslide, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Guatemala, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
GUINEA-BISSAU: Alice (R) shows off her hair that's she's done for Carnaval as another girl walks by before annual Carnaval celebrations in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ricci Shryock

GUINEA-BISSAU: Alice (R) shows off her hair that's she's done for Carnaval as another girl walks by before annmore

Reuters / 2016年 2月 7日 Sunday
GUINEA-BISSAU: Alice (R) shows off her hair that's she's done for Carnaval as another girl walks by before annual Carnaval celebrations in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ricci Shryock
GUYANA: The St. George's Anglican church, made entirely of wood, is pictured in Georgetown, Guyana November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

GUYANA: The St. George's Anglican church, made entirely of wood, is pictured in Georgetown, Guyana November 30more

Reuters / 2016年 12月 1日 Thursday
GUYANA: The St. George's Anglican church, made entirely of wood, is pictured in Georgetown, Guyana November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
HAITI: A general view as Hurricane Matthew approaches Port-au-Prince, Haiti, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

HAITI: A general view as Hurricane Matthew approaches Port-au-Prince, Haiti, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Gmore

Reuters / 2016年 10月 4日 Tuesday
HAITI: A general view as Hurricane Matthew approaches Port-au-Prince, Haiti, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
HONDURAS: People stand near a police car at a crime scene where six men were shot dead in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

HONDURAS: People stand near a police car at a crime scene where six men were shot dead in Tegucigalpa, Honduramore

Reuters / 2016年 9月 16日 Friday
HONDURAS: People stand near a police car at a crime scene where six men were shot dead in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
HUNGARY: A woman is seen in a pool at the Lukacs Bath in Budapest, Hungary July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

HUNGARY: A woman is seen in a pool at the Lukacs Bath in Budapest, Hungary July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Bernadett Szamore

Reuters / 2016年 7月 19日 Tuesday
HUNGARY: A woman is seen in a pool at the Lukacs Bath in Budapest, Hungary July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
ICELAND: Iceland fans celebrate their team returning home after the Euro 2016 in Reykjavik, Iceland, July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Geirix

ICELAND: Iceland fans celebrate their team returning home after the Euro 2016 in Reykjavik, Iceland, July 4, 2more

Reuters / 2016年 7月 5日 Tuesday
ICELAND: Iceland fans celebrate their team returning home after the Euro 2016 in Reykjavik, Iceland, July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Geirix
INDIA: A homeless man eats his breakfast on a street in Bengaluru, India, November 25, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

INDIA: A homeless man eats his breakfast on a street in Bengaluru, India, November 25, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek more

Reuters / 2016年 11月 25日 Friday
INDIA: A homeless man eats his breakfast on a street in Bengaluru, India, November 25, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
INDONESIA: Women read the Koran as boys rest inside Istiqlal mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta

INDONESIA: Women read the Koran as boys rest inside Istiqlal mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Jakartmore

Reuters / 2016年 6月 9日 Thursday
INDONESIA: Women read the Koran as boys rest inside Istiqlal mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta
IRAN: An employee works at Takhfifan company in Tehran, Iran January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

IRAN: An employee works at Takhfifan company in Tehran, Iran January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / 2016年 1月 20日 Wednesday
IRAN: An employee works at Takhfifan company in Tehran, Iran January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
IRAQ: Newly displaced people wait to receive food supplies at a processing center for displaced people In Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

IRAQ: Newly displaced people wait to receive food supplies at a processing center for displaced people In Qayymore

Reuters / 2016年 10月 22日 Saturday
IRAQ: Newly displaced people wait to receive food supplies at a processing center for displaced people In Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
IRELAND: Bad weather surrounds a Boeing 767 airplane as it arrives onto Enniscrone beach after it was tugged from Shannon airport out to sea around the west coast of Ireland, May 7, 2016. It is destined for local funeral director David McGowan's proposed Glamping Village to be used as accommodation in Sligo, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

IRELAND: Bad weather surrounds a Boeing 767 airplane as it arrives onto Enniscrone beach after it was tugged fmore

Reuters / 2016年 5月 8日 Sunday
IRELAND: Bad weather surrounds a Boeing 767 airplane as it arrives onto Enniscrone beach after it was tugged from Shannon airport out to sea around the west coast of Ireland, May 7, 2016. It is destined for local funeral director David McGowan's proposed Glamping Village to be used as accommodation in Sligo, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
ISRAEL: A Muslim woman wearing a Hijab stands in the waters in the Mediterranean Sea as an Israeli stands nearby on the beach in Tel Aviv, Israel August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

ISRAEL: A Muslim woman wearing a Hijab stands in the waters in the Mediterranean Sea as an Israeli stands nearmore

Reuters / 2016年 8月 23日 Tuesday
ISRAEL: A Muslim woman wearing a Hijab stands in the waters in the Mediterranean Sea as an Israeli stands nearby on the beach in Tel Aviv, Israel August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
ITALY: Sailing boats gather at the start of the Barcolana regatta in front of Trieste harbour, Italy, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

ITALY: Sailing boats gather at the start of the Barcolana regatta in front of Trieste harbour, Italy, October more

Reuters / 2016年 10月 10日 Monday
ITALY: Sailing boats gather at the start of the Barcolana regatta in front of Trieste harbour, Italy, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
IVORY COAST: Men dressed as women kiss as they take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua, east of Abidjan, April 9, 2016. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

IVORY COAST: Men dressed as women kiss as they take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonouamore

Reuters / 2016年 4月 10日 Sunday
IVORY COAST: Men dressed as women kiss as they take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua, east of Abidjan, April 9, 2016. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
JAMAICA: People look out at the sea as hurricane Matthew approaches Kingston, Jamaica October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

JAMAICA: People look out at the sea as hurricane Matthew approaches Kingston, Jamaica October 3, 2016. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2016年 10月 4日 Tuesday
JAMAICA: People look out at the sea as hurricane Matthew approaches Kingston, Jamaica October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero
JAPAN: A businessman stands at a pond in the Kyu-Shiba-rikyu Garden on a warm and sunny day in Tokyo, Japan, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

JAPAN: A businessman stands at a pond in the Kyu-Shiba-rikyu Garden on a warm and sunny day in Tokyo, Japan, Mmore

Reuters / 2016年 3月 18日 Friday
JAPAN: A businessman stands at a pond in the Kyu-Shiba-rikyu Garden on a warm and sunny day in Tokyo, Japan, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
JORDAN: A Syrian refugee girl sits on an armchair for sale at Al-Zaatari refugee camp near the border with Syria, in Mafraq, Jordan October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

JORDAN: A Syrian refugee girl sits on an armchair for sale at Al-Zaatari refugee camp near the border with Syrmore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 22日 Tuesday
JORDAN: A Syrian refugee girl sits on an armchair for sale at Al-Zaatari refugee camp near the border with Syria, in Mafraq, Jordan October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
KAZAKHSTAN: A long exposure photograph shows star trails in the night sky over a camp in Altyn-Emel national park, in Almaty region, Kazakhstan, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

KAZAKHSTAN: A long exposure photograph shows star trails in the night sky over a camp in Altyn-Emel national pmore

Reuters / 2016年 6月 17日 Friday
KAZAKHSTAN: A long exposure photograph shows star trails in the night sky over a camp in Altyn-Emel national park, in Almaty region, Kazakhstan, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
KENYA: A giraffe runs in Amboseli National park, Kenya August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

KENYA: A giraffe runs in Amboseli National park, Kenya August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2016年 8月 26日 Friday
KENYA: A giraffe runs in Amboseli National park, Kenya August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
KOSOVO: A protester throws a rock at police during clashes in Pristina, Kosovo January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Agron Beqiri

KOSOVO: A protester throws a rock at police during clashes in Pristina, Kosovo January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Agronmore

Reuters / 2016年 1月 10日 Sunday
KOSOVO: A protester throws a rock at police during clashes in Pristina, Kosovo January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Agron Beqiri
KUWAIT: People walk past a Sephora outlet in Avenues Mall in Kuwait City, Kuwait, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

KUWAIT: People walk past a Sephora outlet in Avenues Mall in Kuwait City, Kuwait, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Stmore

Reuters / 2016年 1月 19日 Tuesday
KUWAIT: People walk past a Sephora outlet in Avenues Mall in Kuwait City, Kuwait, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee
LAOS: Pha That Luang stupa is seen in Vientiane ahead of the ASEAN Summit, Laos September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

LAOS: Pha That Luang stupa is seen in Vientiane ahead of the ASEAN Summit, Laos September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jormore

Reuters / 2016年 9月 5日 Monday
LAOS: Pha That Luang stupa is seen in Vientiane ahead of the ASEAN Summit, Laos September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
LATVIA: People walk inside abandoned sports hall in the ghost town of a former Soviet military radar station near Skrunda, Latvia, April 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

LATVIA: People walk inside abandoned sports hall in the ghost town of a former Soviet military radar station nmore

Reuters / 2016年 4月 10日 Sunday
LATVIA: People walk inside abandoned sports hall in the ghost town of a former Soviet military radar station near Skrunda, Latvia, April 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
LEBANON: A general view shows packed garbage bags in Jdeideh, Beirut, Lebanon February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

LEBANON: A general view shows packed garbage bags in Jdeideh, Beirut, Lebanon February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Hasanmore

Reuters / 2016年 2月 26日 Friday
LEBANON: A general view shows packed garbage bags in Jdeideh, Beirut, Lebanon February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
LIBERIA: A girl walks in front of a closed shop in Monrovia, Liberia, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

LIBERIA: A girl walks in front of a closed shop in Monrovia, Liberia, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

Reuters / 2016年 7月 7日 Thursday
LIBERIA: A girl walks in front of a closed shop in Monrovia, Liberia, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
LIBYA: A new graduate of Benghazi University takes a selfie in front of a ruined building at his university former headquarters which was destroyed during clashes in 2014 between members of the Libyan National Army and Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi, Libya, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

LIBYA: A new graduate of Benghazi University takes a selfie in front of a ruined building at his university fomore

Reuters / 2016年 10月 28日 Friday
LIBYA: A new graduate of Benghazi University takes a selfie in front of a ruined building at his university former headquarters which was destroyed during clashes in 2014 between members of the Libyan National Army and Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi, Libya, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
LIECHTENSTEIN: A general view shows Burg Gutenberg castle in Balzers, Liechtenstein November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

LIECHTENSTEIN: A general view shows Burg Gutenberg castle in Balzers, Liechtenstein November 10, 2016. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 25日 Friday
LIECHTENSTEIN: A general view shows Burg Gutenberg castle in Balzers, Liechtenstein November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
LITHUANIA: A general view of the Christmas tree in Vilnius, Lithuania, December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

LITHUANIA: A general view of the Christmas tree in Vilnius, Lithuania, December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / 2016年 12月 7日 Wednesday
LITHUANIA: A general view of the Christmas tree in Vilnius, Lithuania, December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
LUXEMBOURG: A vineyard lies behind the small Luxembourg village of Schengen at the banks of the river Moselle January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

LUXEMBOURG: A vineyard lies behind the small Luxembourg village of Schengen at the banks of the river Moselle more

Reuters / 2016年 1月 28日 Thursday
LUXEMBOURG: A vineyard lies behind the small Luxembourg village of Schengen at the banks of the river Moselle January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
MACEDONIA: People celebrate the summer solstice at the Kokino megalithic observatory, near the city of Kumanovo, Macedonia June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilvovski

MACEDONIA: People celebrate the summer solstice at the Kokino megalithic observatory, near the city of Kumanovmore

Reuters / 2016年 6月 21日 Tuesday
MACEDONIA: People celebrate the summer solstice at the Kokino megalithic observatory, near the city of Kumanovo, Macedonia June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilvovski
MALAWI: A man carries food aid distributed by the United Nations World Food Progamme (WFP) in Mzumazi village near Malawi's capital Lilongwe, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

MALAWI: A man carries food aid distributed by the United Nations World Food Progamme (WFP) in Mzumazi village more

Reuters / 2016年 2月 4日 Thursday
MALAWI: A man carries food aid distributed by the United Nations World Food Progamme (WFP) in Mzumazi village near Malawi's capital Lilongwe, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
MALAYSIA: People relax poolside overlooking buildings shrouded by haze in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

MALAYSIA: People relax poolside overlooking buildings shrouded by haze in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia August 28, 20more

Reuters / 2016年 8月 28日 Sunday
MALAYSIA: People relax poolside overlooking buildings shrouded by haze in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su
MALI: Fans of Nigerian pop star Wizkid celebrate his arrival for a concert in Bamako, Mali, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

MALI: Fans of Nigerian pop star Wizkid celebrate his arrival for a concert in Bamako, Mali, November 13, 2015.more

Reuters / 2016年 7月 7日 Thursday
MALI: Fans of Nigerian pop star Wizkid celebrate his arrival for a concert in Bamako, Mali, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
MALTA: Waves crash against the shoreline at the mouth of Ghajn Tuffieha (Apple's Eye) Bay on the northwest coast of Malta, February 18, 2016. Picture taken with slow shutter speed. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

MALTA: Waves crash against the shoreline at the mouth of Ghajn Tuffieha (Apple's Eye) Bay on the northwest coamore

Reuters / 2016年 2月 19日 Friday
MALTA: Waves crash against the shoreline at the mouth of Ghajn Tuffieha (Apple's Eye) Bay on the northwest coast of Malta, February 18, 2016. Picture taken with slow shutter speed. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
MEXICO: A woman talks to her relatives across a fence separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, November 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

MEXICO: A woman talks to her relatives across a fence separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexmore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 13日 Sunday
MEXICO: A woman talks to her relatives across a fence separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, November 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
MICRONESIA: Two of three men stranded on the uninhabited island of Fanadik in Micronesia wave life jackets next to palm fronds spelling the word "HELP" as a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft discovers them, in this picture released by the U.S. Pacific Fleet taken April 7, 2016. Three days earlier, the the men's 19-foot skiff capsized after setting out to sea from Pulap. The men were later picked up by a local boat and returned to safety. REUTERS/US Pacific Fleet via social media/Handout via Reuters

MICRONESIA: Two of three men stranded on the uninhabited island of Fanadik in Micronesia wave life jackets nexmore

Reuters / 2016年 4月 10日 Sunday
MICRONESIA: Two of three men stranded on the uninhabited island of Fanadik in Micronesia wave life jackets next to palm fronds spelling the word "HELP" as a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft discovers them, in this picture released by the U.S. Pacific Fleet taken April 7, 2016. Three days earlier, the the men's 19-foot skiff capsized after setting out to sea from Pulap. The men were later picked up by a local boat and returned to safety. REUTERS/US Pacific Fleet via social media/Handout via Reuters
MOLDOVA: A man reads morning papers in Chisinau, Moldova, October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

MOLDOVA: A man reads morning papers in Chisinau, Moldova, October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2016年 10月 31日 Monday
MOLDOVA: A man reads morning papers in Chisinau, Moldova, October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
MONACO: Members of UEFA soccer clubs attend the draw ceremony for the 2016/2017 Champions League Cup soccer competition at Monaco's Grimaldi in Monaco, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

MONACO: Members of UEFA soccer clubs attend the draw ceremony for the 2016/2017 Champions League Cup soccer comore

Reuters / 2016年 8月 26日 Friday
MONACO: Members of UEFA soccer clubs attend the draw ceremony for the 2016/2017 Champions League Cup soccer competition at Monaco's Grimaldi in Monaco, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
MONGOLIA: A training partner of Mongolia's Olympic wrestler team does pull-ups after a daily training session outside the Mongolia Women�s National Wrestling Team training center in Bayanzurkh district of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, July 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

MONGOLIA: A training partner of Mongolia's Olympic wrestler team does pull-ups after a daily training session more

Reuters / 2016年 7月 5日 Tuesday
MONGOLIA: A training partner of Mongolia's Olympic wrestler team does pull-ups after a daily training session outside the Mongolia Women�s National Wrestling Team training center in Bayanzurkh district of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, July 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
MONTENEGRO: Rescue workers prepare to participate in an international field exercise organised and conducted by NATO's Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre (EADRCC) in Podgorica, Montenegro November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic

MONTENEGRO: Rescue workers prepare to participate in an international field exercise organised and conducted bmore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 3日 Thursday
MONTENEGRO: Rescue workers prepare to participate in an international field exercise organised and conducted by NATO's Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre (EADRCC) in Podgorica, Montenegro November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic
MOROCCO: Workers build a thermosolar power plant at Noor III near the city of Ouarzazate, Morocco, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

MOROCCO: Workers build a thermosolar power plant at Noor III near the city of Ouarzazate, Morocco, November 4,more

Reuters / 2016年 11月 5日 Saturday
MOROCCO: Workers build a thermosolar power plant at Noor III near the city of Ouarzazate, Morocco, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
MYANMAR: The top of a collapsed pagoda is seen after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

MYANMAR: The top of a collapsed pagoda is seen after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar August 25, 2016. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2016年 8月 25日 Thursday
MYANMAR: The top of a collapsed pagoda is seen after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
NEPAL: A devotee is smeared with a vermillion powder while celebrating the "Sindoor Jatra" vermillion powder festival at Thimi, in Bhaktapur, Nepal, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

NEPAL: A devotee is smeared with a vermillion powder while celebrating the "Sindoor Jatra" vermillion powder fmore

Reuters / 2016年 4月 14日 Thursday
NEPAL: A devotee is smeared with a vermillion powder while celebrating the "Sindoor Jatra" vermillion powder festival at Thimi, in Bhaktapur, Nepal, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
NETHERLANDS: Flowers are seen at the Royal FloraHolland flower market in Aalsmeer, the Netherlands, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

NETHERLANDS: Flowers are seen at the Royal FloraHolland flower market in Aalsmeer, the Netherlands, March 16, more

Reuters / 2016年 4月 11日 Monday
NETHERLANDS: Flowers are seen at the Royal FloraHolland flower market in Aalsmeer, the Netherlands, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman
NEW ZEALAND: Holidaymakers drive past a road sign at St. Arnaud on the South Island of News Zealand, March 27, 2016. REUTERS/Henning Gloystein

NEW ZEALAND: Holidaymakers drive past a road sign at St. Arnaud on the South Island of News Zealand, March 27,more

Reuters / 2016年 4月 5日 Tuesday
NEW ZEALAND: Holidaymakers drive past a road sign at St. Arnaud on the South Island of News Zealand, March 27, 2016. REUTERS/Henning Gloystein
NICARAGUA: A woman carries a bucket of potable water on her head at Tisma town, Nicaragua February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

NICARAGUA: A woman carries a bucket of potable water on her head at Tisma town, Nicaragua February 29, 2016. more

Reuters / 2016年 3月 18日 Friday
NICARAGUA: A woman carries a bucket of potable water on her head at Tisma town, Nicaragua February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
NIGER: Supporters of incarcerated presidential candidate Hama Amadou attend a campaign rally in Niamey, Niger, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

NIGER: Supporters of incarcerated presidential candidate Hama Amadou attend a campaign rally in Niamey, Niger,more

Reuters / 2016年 2月 20日 Saturday
NIGER: Supporters of incarcerated presidential candidate Hama Amadou attend a campaign rally in Niamey, Niger, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
NIGERIA: Men work on a farm in a village on the outskirt of Zaria in Nigeria's northern state of Kaduna November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

NIGERIA: Men work on a farm in a village on the outskirt of Zaria in Nigeria's northern state of Kaduna Novembmore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 16日 Wednesday
NIGERIA: Men work on a farm in a village on the outskirt of Zaria in Nigeria's northern state of Kaduna November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
NORTH KOREA: Fireworks explode over participants in a mass dance in the capital's main ceremonial square, a day after the ruling Workers' Party of Korea party wrapped up its first congress in 36 years, in Pyongyang, North Korea, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

NORTH KOREA: Fireworks explode over participants in a mass dance in the capital's main ceremonial square, a damore

Reuters / 2016年 5月 10日 Tuesday
NORTH KOREA: Fireworks explode over participants in a mass dance in the capital's main ceremonial square, a day after the ruling Workers' Party of Korea party wrapped up its first congress in 36 years, in Pyongyang, North Korea, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
NORWAY: A view of the Blomstrand Glacier in Ny-Alesund, Norway, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool

NORWAY: A view of the Blomstrand Glacier in Ny-Alesund, Norway, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool

Reuters / 2016年 6月 17日 Friday
NORWAY: A view of the Blomstrand Glacier in Ny-Alesund, Norway, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool
OMAN: Tourists enjoy a picnic at Wadi Darbat in Salalah, Dhofar province, Oman August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

OMAN: Tourists enjoy a picnic at Wadi Darbat in Salalah, Dhofar province, Oman August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmedmore

Reuters / 2016年 8月 29日 Monday
OMAN: Tourists enjoy a picnic at Wadi Darbat in Salalah, Dhofar province, Oman August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
PAKISTAN: A man balances himself on a Ferris wheel as he inspects it at a public park in Sardaryab, Charsadda, on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

PAKISTAN: A man balances himself on a Ferris wheel as he inspects it at a public park in Sardaryab, Charsadda,more

Reuters / 2016年 8月 26日 Friday
PAKISTAN: A man balances himself on a Ferris wheel as he inspects it at a public park in Sardaryab, Charsadda, on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
PANAMA: A child plays as she enjoys a day out in Laguna de San Carlos, Panama May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

PANAMA: A child plays as she enjoys a day out in Laguna de San Carlos, Panama May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jassmore

Reuters / 2016年 5月 2日 Monday
PANAMA: A child plays as she enjoys a day out in Laguna de San Carlos, Panama May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
PARAGUAY: Cattle are herded to grounds with water at the Agropil ranch in Boqueron, Paraguay, August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

PARAGUAY: Cattle are herded to grounds with water at the Agropil ranch in Boqueron, Paraguay, August 14, 2016.more

Reuters / 2016年 11月 2日 Wednesday
PARAGUAY: Cattle are herded to grounds with water at the Agropil ranch in Boqueron, Paraguay, August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
PERU: Street vendor sells candy floss as people visit tombs of relatives and friends at 'Nueva Esperanza' (New Hope) cemetery during the Day of the Dead celebrations in Villa Maria del Triunfo on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

PERU: Street vendor sells candy floss as people visit tombs of relatives and friends at 'Nueva Esperanza' (Newmore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 2日 Wednesday
PERU: Street vendor sells candy floss as people visit tombs of relatives and friends at 'Nueva Esperanza' (New Hope) cemetery during the Day of the Dead celebrations in Villa Maria del Triunfo on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
PHILIPPINES: A boy leaps in-between apartment-style tombs as Filipinos visit the graves of their deceased loved ones to commemorate All Saints Day, at Barangka public cemetery in Marikina city, Metro Manila, Philippines November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Czar Dancel

PHILIPPINES: A boy leaps in-between apartment-style tombs as Filipinos visit the graves of their deceased lovemore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 1日 Tuesday
PHILIPPINES: A boy leaps in-between apartment-style tombs as Filipinos visit the graves of their deceased loved ones to commemorate All Saints Day, at Barangka public cemetery in Marikina city, Metro Manila, Philippines November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Czar Dancel
POLAND: A man swims away from the shore at Orlowo beach in Gdynia, Poland September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

POLAND: A man swims away from the shore at Orlowo beach in Gdynia, Poland September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Radu Sigmore

Reuters / 2016年 9月 14日 Wednesday
POLAND: A man swims away from the shore at Orlowo beach in Gdynia, Poland September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
PORTUGAL: People gather to watch a tow-in surfing session at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal December 17, 2016. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

PORTUGAL: People gather to watch a tow-in surfing session at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal December 17, 2more

Reuters / 2016年 12月 18日 Sunday
PORTUGAL: People gather to watch a tow-in surfing session at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal December 17, 2016. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
QATAR: A Qatari man prepares his falcon to participate in a falcon contest during Qatar International Falcons and Hunting Festival at Sealine desert, Qatar January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoon

QATAR: A Qatari man prepares his falcon to participate in a falcon contest during Qatar International Falcons more

Reuters / 2016年 2月 10日 Wednesday
QATAR: A Qatari man prepares his falcon to participate in a falcon contest during Qatar International Falcons and Hunting Festival at Sealine desert, Qatar January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoon
ROMANIA: Wild ducks (Anas platyrhynchos) backdropped by reeds can be seen on one of the lakes inside Vacaresti wetlands, in Bucharest, Romania, July 23, 2016. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea/via REUTERS

ROMANIA: Wild ducks (Anas platyrhynchos) backdropped by reeds can be seen on one of the lakes inside Vacarestimore

Reuters / 2016年 8月 1日 Monday
ROMANIA: Wild ducks (Anas platyrhynchos) backdropped by reeds can be seen on one of the lakes inside Vacaresti wetlands, in Bucharest, Romania, July 23, 2016. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea/via REUTERS
RUSSIA: A herd of reindeer is seen inside an enclosure as herders select and sort them during sunrise in the settlement of Krasnoye in Nenets Autonomous District, Russia, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

RUSSIA: A herd of reindeer is seen inside an enclosure as herders select and sort them during sunrise in the smore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 14日 Wednesday
RUSSIA: A herd of reindeer is seen inside an enclosure as herders select and sort them during sunrise in the settlement of Krasnoye in Nenets Autonomous District, Russia, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
RWANDA: A mother looks after her son who was admitted at Kabgayi hospital as he sobs in his hospital bed in south of Rwanda capital Kigali where Zipline a California-based robotics company delivered their first blood to patients using a drone October 13, 2016. REUTERS/James Akena

RWANDA: A mother looks after her son who was admitted at Kabgayi hospital as he sobs in his hospital bed in somore

Reuters / 2016年 10月 20日 Thursday
RWANDA: A mother looks after her son who was admitted at Kabgayi hospital as he sobs in his hospital bed in south of Rwanda capital Kigali where Zipline a California-based robotics company delivered their first blood to patients using a drone October 13, 2016. REUTERS/James Akena
ST. LUCIA: Youths play in the water on the beach of Rodney Bay after sunset in Gros Islet, St. Lucia, November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

ST. LUCIA: Youths play in the water on the beach of Rodney Bay after sunset in Gros Islet, St. Lucia, Novembermore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 24日 Thursday
ST. LUCIA: Youths play in the water on the beach of Rodney Bay after sunset in Gros Islet, St. Lucia, November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
SAUDI ARABIA: Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

SAUDI ARABIA: Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, more

Reuters / 2016年 9月 11日 Sunday
SAUDI ARABIA: Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
SENEGAL: Tourists take a morning stroll along the beach in Saly, a coastal resort town in Senegal popular with Western tourists, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Edward McAllister

SENEGAL: Tourists take a morning stroll along the beach in Saly, a coastal resort town in Senegal popular withmore

Reuters / 2016年 3月 16日 Wednesday
SENEGAL: Tourists take a morning stroll along the beach in Saly, a coastal resort town in Senegal popular with Western tourists, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Edward McAllister
SERBIA: Russian paratroopers jump past rainbow from an IL-76 transport plane during a joint Serbian-Russian military training exercise 'Slavic Brotherhood' in the town of Kovin, near Belgrade, Serbia November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

SERBIA: Russian paratroopers jump past rainbow from an IL-76 transport plane during a joint Serbian-Russian mimore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 7日 Monday
SERBIA: Russian paratroopers jump past rainbow from an IL-76 transport plane during a joint Serbian-Russian military training exercise 'Slavic Brotherhood' in the town of Kovin, near Belgrade, Serbia November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
SINGAPORE: People walk in the corridor of the Pan Pacific Hotel in Singapore, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE: People walk in the corridor of the Pan Pacific Hotel in Singapore, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Edgarmore

Reuters / 2016年 2月 22日 Monday
SINGAPORE: People walk in the corridor of the Pan Pacific Hotel in Singapore, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su
SLOVAKIA: A Roma child walks across a street past refurbished houses near the so called "Sheffield Square" in the town of Bystrany, Slovakia, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny

SLOVAKIA: A Roma child walks across a street past refurbished houses near the so called "Sheffield Square" in more

Reuters / 2016年 12月 2日 Friday
SLOVAKIA: A Roma child walks across a street past refurbished houses near the so called "Sheffield Square" in the town of Bystrany, Slovakia, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny
SLOVENIA: A man carrying the U.S. flag is seen in front of Melania Trump parents' house during the U.S. presidential election in Melania Trump's hometown of Sevnica, Slovenia November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

SLOVENIA: A man carrying the U.S. flag is seen in front of Melania Trump parents' house during the U.S. presidmore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 9日 Wednesday
SLOVENIA: A man carrying the U.S. flag is seen in front of Melania Trump parents' house during the U.S. presidential election in Melania Trump's hometown of Sevnica, Slovenia November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
SOMALIA: A general view shows the scene of a suicide car bombing outside Hotel Ambassador on Maka Al Mukaram Road in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

SOMALIA: A general view shows the scene of a suicide car bombing outside Hotel Ambassador on Maka Al Mukaram Rmore

Reuters / 2016年 6月 2日 Thursday
SOMALIA: A general view shows the scene of a suicide car bombing outside Hotel Ambassador on Maka Al Mukaram Road in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
SOUTH AFRICA: The back of Table mountain is seen as seasonal fog covers the city in Cape Town, South Africa, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

SOUTH AFRICA: The back of Table mountain is seen as seasonal fog covers the city in Cape Town, South Africa, Mmore

Reuters / 2016年 5月 30日 Monday
SOUTH AFRICA: The back of Table mountain is seen as seasonal fog covers the city in Cape Town, South Africa, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
SOUTH KOREA: A tourist plays with mud during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong, South Korea, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SOUTH KOREA: A tourist plays with mud during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong, South Komore

Reuters / 2016年 7月 16日 Saturday
SOUTH KOREA: A tourist plays with mud during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong, South Korea, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
SOUTH SUDAN: Graves of unidentified people killed during recent fighting are seen in Juba, South Sudan, July 22, 2016. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian

SOUTH SUDAN: Graves of unidentified people killed during recent fighting are seen in Juba, South Sudan, July 2more

Reuters / 2016年 7月 23日 Saturday
SOUTH SUDAN: Graves of unidentified people killed during recent fighting are seen in Juba, South Sudan, July 22, 2016. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian
SPAIN: Colla Vella Xiquets de Valls form a human tower called "castell", while a supporter applauds, during a biannual competition in Tarragona city, Spain, October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea

SPAIN: Colla Vella Xiquets de Valls form a human tower called "castell", while a supporter applauds, during a more

Reuters / 2016年 10月 3日 Monday
SPAIN: Colla Vella Xiquets de Valls form a human tower called "castell", while a supporter applauds, during a biannual competition in Tarragona city, Spain, October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea
SRI LANKA: A passenger looks on behind windows covered with rain drops inside a bus during rainy weather at the main bus stand in Colombo, Sri Lanka May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

SRI LANKA: A passenger looks on behind windows covered with rain drops inside a bus during rainy weather at thmore

Reuters / 2016年 5月 11日 Wednesday
SRI LANKA: A passenger looks on behind windows covered with rain drops inside a bus during rainy weather at the main bus stand in Colombo, Sri Lanka May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
SUDAN: A man walks to vote at a registration centre during a referendum, at Al Fashir in North Darfur April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

SUDAN: A man walks to vote at a registration centre during a referendum, at Al Fashir in North Darfur April 13more

Reuters / 2016年 4月 14日 Thursday
SUDAN: A man walks to vote at a registration centre during a referendum, at Al Fashir in North Darfur April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
SURINAME: A view is seen of the processing plant at the Merian gold mine, owned and operated by the Newmont Suriname mining company, in Sipaliwini district, Suriname, October 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh

SURINAME: A view is seen of the processing plant at the Merian gold mine, owned and operated by the Newmont Sumore

Reuters / 2016年 10月 9日 Sunday
SURINAME: A view is seen of the processing plant at the Merian gold mine, owned and operated by the Newmont Suriname mining company, in Sipaliwini district, Suriname, October 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh
SWEDEN: A pumpkin grows at Rosendals Garden in Stockholm, Sweden, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

SWEDEN: A pumpkin grows at Rosendals Garden in Stockholm, Sweden, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2016年 11月 10日 Thursday
SWEDEN: A pumpkin grows at Rosendals Garden in Stockholm, Sweden, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
SWITZERLAND: A balloon flies during the 38th International Hot Air Balloon Week in Chateau-d'Oex, Switzerland January 23, 2016. For nine days balloonists from 15 countries take part in the ballooning event in the Swiss mountain resort famous for ideal flight conditions due to an exceptional microclimate. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

SWITZERLAND: A balloon flies during the 38th International Hot Air Balloon Week in Chateau-d'Oex, Switzerland more

Reuters / 2016年 1月 23日 Saturday
SWITZERLAND: A balloon flies during the 38th International Hot Air Balloon Week in Chateau-d'Oex, Switzerland January 23, 2016. For nine days balloonists from 15 countries take part in the ballooning event in the Swiss mountain resort famous for ideal flight conditions due to an exceptional microclimate. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
SYRIA: A man walks on the rubble of damaged buildings after an airstrike on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

SYRIA: A man walks on the rubble of damaged buildings after an airstrike on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighboumore

Reuters / 2016年 9月 25日 Sunday
SYRIA: A man walks on the rubble of damaged buildings after an airstrike on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
THAILAND: Tourists take pictures at Mai Khao Beach, as a plane approaches the Phuket International Airport in Phuket, Thailand March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

THAILAND: Tourists take pictures at Mai Khao Beach, as a plane approaches the Phuket International Airport in more

Reuters / 2016年 3月 30日 Wednesday
THAILAND: Tourists take pictures at Mai Khao Beach, as a plane approaches the Phuket International Airport in Phuket, Thailand March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO: A model presents a costume from the Carnival 2017 collection "At the helm" by K2K Alliance & Partners during an event in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO: A model presents a costume from the Carnival 2017 collection "At the helm" by K2K Alliancmore

Reuters / 2016年 9月 18日 Sunday
TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO: A model presents a costume from the Carnival 2017 collection "At the helm" by K2K Alliance & Partners during an event in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva
TUNISIA: Souad, 37, one of Khadidja's daughters, carries her daughter as she stands outside her house in Sra Ouertane, in the hills south of Kef Governorate, January 31, 2016. Khadidja receives 100 Tunisian dinars ($49) a month as social support from the local government. "Lack of employment, security and poverty have pushed our men to leave Sra Ouertane for the big cities to look for work. Before the 2011 revolution, we could buy a lot with 100 dinars, but not now. Also, the area used to be secure, but now we are facing a lack of security too. Most of the houses are empty. The owners left to look for a better life", Khadidja said. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

TUNISIA: Souad, 37, one of Khadidja's daughters, carries her daughter as she stands outside her house in Sra Omore

Reuters / 2016年 2月 1日 Monday
TUNISIA: Souad, 37, one of Khadidja's daughters, carries her daughter as she stands outside her house in Sra Ouertane, in the hills south of Kef Governorate, January 31, 2016. Khadidja receives 100 Tunisian dinars ($49) a month as social support from the local government. "Lack of employment, security and poverty have pushed our men to leave Sra Ouertane for the big cities to look for work. Before the 2011 revolution, we could buy a lot with 100 dinars, but not now. Also, the area used to be secure, but now we are facing a lack of security too. Most of the houses are empty. The owners left to look for a better life", Khadidja said. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
TURKEY: Red and white balloons are released during the opening ceremony of newly built Yavuz Sultan Selim bridge, the third bridge over the Bosphorus linking the city's European and Asian sides in Istanbul, Turkey, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

TURKEY: Red and white balloons are released during the opening ceremony of newly built Yavuz Sultan Selim bridmore

Reuters / 2016年 8月 27日 Saturday
TURKEY: Red and white balloons are released during the opening ceremony of newly built Yavuz Sultan Selim bridge, the third bridge over the Bosphorus linking the city's European and Asian sides in Istanbul, Turkey, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
TURKMENISTAN: People attend the opening ceremony of a railway link to Afghanistan in the Ymamnazar customs control point, Turkmenistan, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Marat Gurt

TURKMENISTAN: People attend the opening ceremony of a railway link to Afghanistan in the Ymamnazar customs conmore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 28日 Monday
TURKMENISTAN: People attend the opening ceremony of a railway link to Afghanistan in the Ymamnazar customs control point, Turkmenistan, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Marat Gurt
UGANDA: Researchers from the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) carry insect traps at the Zika Forest in Entebbe, south of Uganda's capital Kampala March 2, 2016. In a patch of forest near Lake Victoria in Uganda, mosquitoes known to carry the Zika virus buzz with little seeming worry amid the local community. Scientists use a 120-foot high steel tower to harvest mosquitoes for research into viruses afflicting man and animals. Beyond that, however, there's little sign in the 15-acre Zika Forest of its central role in unravelling one of the world's major healthy crises in recent times. REUTERS/James Akena

UGANDA: Researchers from the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) carry insect traps at the Zika Forest in Emore

Reuters / 2016年 3月 22日 Tuesday
UGANDA: Researchers from the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) carry insect traps at the Zika Forest in Entebbe, south of Uganda's capital Kampala March 2, 2016. In a patch of forest near Lake Victoria in Uganda, mosquitoes known to carry the Zika virus buzz with little seeming worry amid the local community. Scientists use a 120-foot high steel tower to harvest mosquitoes for research into viruses afflicting man and animals. Beyond that, however, there's little sign in the 15-acre Zika Forest of its central role in unravelling one of the world's major healthy crises in recent times. REUTERS/James Akena
UKRAINE: A woman waits for a bus at a bus stop in the village of Khazhyn, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

UKRAINE: A woman waits for a bus at a bus stop in the village of Khazhyn, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine November 11more

Reuters / 2016年 11月 16日 Wednesday
UKRAINE: A woman waits for a bus at a bus stop in the village of Khazhyn, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, talks with a child during the official opening ceremony of the world's first functional 3D printed offices in Dubai May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and more

Reuters / 2016年 5月 24日 Tuesday
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, talks with a child during the official opening ceremony of the world's first functional 3D printed offices in Dubai May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
UNITED KINGDOM: Houseboats glisten in late afternoon sunshine at their moorings on the Regent's Canal in Little Venice in London, Britain, November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

UNITED KINGDOM: Houseboats glisten in late afternoon sunshine at their moorings on the Regent's Canal in Littlmore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 1日 Thursday
UNITED KINGDOM: Houseboats glisten in late afternoon sunshine at their moorings on the Regent's Canal in Little Venice in London, Britain, November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
UNITED STATES: A gap in the U.S.-Mexico border fence is seen outside Jacumba, California, United States, October 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

UNITED STATES: A gap in the U.S.-Mexico border fence is seen outside Jacumba, California, United States, Octobmore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 7日 Monday
UNITED STATES: A gap in the U.S.-Mexico border fence is seen outside Jacumba, California, United States, October 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
URUGUAY: A woman looks on during rain along a street in Dolores, the day after the city was hit by a tornado, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

URUGUAY: A woman looks on during rain along a street in Dolores, the day after the city was hit by a tornado, more

Reuters / 2016年 4月 17日 Sunday
URUGUAY: A woman looks on during rain along a street in Dolores, the day after the city was hit by a tornado, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
VENEZUELA: Children play in a park close to their improvised classrooms, which are part of state school Monsenor Marco Tulio Ramirez Roa, in La Fria, Venezuela, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

VENEZUELA: Children play in a park close to their improvised classrooms, which are part of state school Monsenmore

Reuters / 2016年 6月 17日 Friday
VENEZUELA: Children play in a park close to their improvised classrooms, which are part of state school Monsenor Marco Tulio Ramirez Roa, in La Fria, Venezuela, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
VIETNAM: A Vietnamese woman, wearing the traditional "ao dai" long dress, poses for photos along peach blossom flowers ahead of the Vietnamese "Tet" (Lunar New Year festival), in a field in Hanoi, Vietnam, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Kham

VIETNAM: A Vietnamese woman, wearing the traditional "ao dai" long dress, poses for photos along peach blossommore

Reuters / 2016年 2月 2日 Tuesday
VIETNAM: A Vietnamese woman, wearing the traditional "ao dai" long dress, poses for photos along peach blossom flowers ahead of the Vietnamese "Tet" (Lunar New Year festival), in a field in Hanoi, Vietnam, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Kham
YEMEN: People ride a motorbike past a collapsed building after it was hit by a Saudi-led air strike in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen November 26, 2016. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

YEMEN: People ride a motorbike past a collapsed building after it was hit by a Saudi-led air strike in the normore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 26日 Saturday
YEMEN: People ride a motorbike past a collapsed building after it was hit by a Saudi-led air strike in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen November 26, 2016. REUTERS/Naif Rahma
ZAMBIA: A general view of the Victoria Falls on the Zambezi River which forms the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Joe Brock

ZAMBIA: A general view of the Victoria Falls on the Zambezi River which forms the border between Zambia and Zimore

Reuters / 2016年 3月 1日 Tuesday
ZAMBIA: A general view of the Victoria Falls on the Zambezi River which forms the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Joe Brock
ZIMBABWE: Pied crows hover over a donkey that villagers say died due to the effects of drought in rural Masvingo, Zimbabwe, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

ZIMBABWE: Pied crows hover over a donkey that villagers say died due to the effects of drought in rural Masvinmore

Reuters / 2016年 1月 23日 Saturday
ZIMBABWE: Pied crows hover over a donkey that villagers say died due to the effects of drought in rural Masvingo, Zimbabwe, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
