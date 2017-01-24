エディション:
Oscar nominations

Best Actor: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 Monday
Best Actor: Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Reuters / 2017年 1月 6日 Friday
Best Actor: Ryan Gosling, La La Land. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 Monday
Best Actor: Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2016年 5月 17日 Tuesday
Best Actor: Denzel Washington, Fences. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2016年 12月 20日 Tuesday
Best Actress: Isabelle Huppert, Elle. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 Monday
Best Actress: Ruth Negga, Loving. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / 2016年 5月 16日 Monday
Best Actress: Natalie Portman, Jackie. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

Reuters / 2017年 1月 24日 Tuesday
Best Actress: Emma Stone, La La Land. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2016年 12月 7日 Wednesday
Best Actress: Meryl Streep, Suffragette. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

Reuters / 2016年 11月 4日 Friday
Best supporting actor: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 1月 7日 Saturday
Best supporting actor: Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 1月 7日 Saturday
Best supporting actor: Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / 2017年 1月 24日 Tuesday
Best supporting actor: Dev Patel, Lion. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 Monday
Best supporting actor: Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2016年 12月 12日 Monday
Best supporting actress: Viola Davis, Fences. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2016年 12月 12日 Monday
Best supporting actress: Naomie Harris, Moonlight. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2016年 12月 12日 Monday
Best supporting actress: Nicole Kidman, Lion. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2016年 12月 12日 Monday
Best supporting actress: Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 1月 24日 Tuesday
Best supporting actress: Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 Monday
Best picture: Arrival. Amy Adams stars as a linguist hired by the U.S. government to go inside one of 12 spaceships that have touched down around the world. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2016年 10月 11日 Tuesday
Best picture: Fences. Washington and Viola Davis reprise their 2010 Tony-winning roles as egotistical garbage worker Troy Maxson and his long-suffering wife Rose in the intense family drama about lost hope, betrayal and race prejudice in 1950s America. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2016年 12月 20日 Tuesday
Best picture: Hacksaw Ridge. Director Mel Gibson's Hacksaw Ridge is based on the true story of Desmond Doss, a pacifist army medic who served on the frontlines in the Battle of Okinawa in 1945 without ever touching a gun, and was awarded a Medal of Honor for his service. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2016年 9月 5日 Monday
Best picture: Hell or High Water. Director David Mackenzie's (C) film set in West Texas explores the blurry line between good and bad and stars Chris Pine and Ben Foster. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / 2016年 5月 16日 Monday
Best picture: Hidden Figures. Cast member Janelle Monae stars in the comedy-drama about pioneering African-American women in the early days of the American space program. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 Thursday
Best picture: La La Land. An ambitious musical about two dreamers falling in love in Hollywood, staring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling leads the Oscar nominations with 14 nods. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2016年 12月 12日 Monday
Best picture: Lion. Nicole Kidman and Dev Patel star in this adoption drama about a young man conflicted about his identity after he is placed in an Indian orphanage, adopted by an Australian family and taken to live in Tasmania. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2016年 10月 13日 Thursday
Best picture: Moonlight. A coming-of-age tale of a black boy named Chiron, grappling silently with his homosexuality. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2016年 10月 7日 Friday
