写真 | 2017年 02月 28日 04:00 JST

Oscars after-parties

Best Supporting Actor winner Mahershala Ali for "Moonlight" at the Oscars Vanity Fair Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban at the Oscars Governors Ball. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Barry Jenkins takes a picture of his engraved Oscar at the Oscars Governors Ball. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Warren Beatty holds an award envelope for Best Actress at the Oscars Governors Ball. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Warren Beatty attends the Oscars Governors Ball with the Best Actress envelope in hand. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Warren Beatty attends the Oscars Governors Ball. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Michelle Williams (L) and Busy Phillips arrive at the Oscars Governors Ball. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Halle Berry is kissed by producer Arthur Cohn at the Oscars Vanity Fair Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Floriana Lima and Best Actor winner Casey Affleck for Manchester By The Sea at the Oscars Vanity Fair Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Emma Stone poses with her Oscar for Best Actress for her role in "La La Land" at the Oscars Vanity Fair Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Ashton Sanders at the Oscars Governors Ball. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Caitlyn Jenner and model Andreja Pejic. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Damien Chazelle and Olivia Hamilton at the Oscars Governors Ball. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Viola Davis holds her Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for "Fences" at the Oscars Vanity Fair Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Janelle Monae. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Director of "Moonlight" Barry Jenkins holds Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Kate Bosworth. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Zachary Quinto (R) and his partner Miles McMillan. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Hailee Steinfeld. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Lily Collins. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Ginnifer Goodwin. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Jared Leto. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Malin Akerman. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Katy Perry and Derek Blasberg. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Heidi Klum. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Emma Roberts. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Scarlett Johansson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Zoe Kravitz. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Kate Beckinsale. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Kate Hudson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Dakota Johnson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Kate Upton. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Emily Ratajkowski. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Gabrielle Union. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reese Witherspoon. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Rooney Mara. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Jessica Alba. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Jon Hamm. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monica Lewinsky. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Elon Musk and his mother Maye Musk. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Anjelica Huston, Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

James Corden. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

