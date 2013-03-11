エディション:
Pakistani Christians demand protection

<p>Demonstrators burn furniture during a protest in the Badami Bagh area of Lahore March 9, 2013. An enraged mob torched dozens of houses located in a Christian-dominated neighborhood of Lahore on Saturday, local media reported. REUTERS/Adrees Hassain</p>

Demonstrators burn furniture during a protest in the Badami Bagh area of Lahore March 9, 2013. An enraged mob torched dozens of houses located in a Christian-dominated neighborhood of Lahore on Saturday, local media reported. REUTERS/Adrees Hassain

<p>A demonstrator burns a cross during a protest in the Badami Bagh area of Lahore March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Hassain</p>

<p>Demonstrators burn furniture during a protest in the Badami Bagh area of Lahore March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mani Rana</p>

<p>An angry demonstrator burns furniture during a protest in the Badami Bagh area of Lahore March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mani Rana</p>

<p>Demonstrators watch as personal belongings of Christians are burnt during a protest in the Badami Bagh area of Lahore March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Hassain</p>

<p>Pakistani Christians protest against Saturday's burning of their houses and belongings in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. Hundreds of Pakistani Christians took to the streets across the country on Sunday, demanding better protection after a Christian neighbourhood was torched in the city of Lahore a day earlier in connection with the country's controversial anti-blasphemy law. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza</p>

<p>Police beat and detain a Pakistani Christian protester during a demonstration against Saturday's burning of Christian houses and belongings in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza</p>

<p>A Pakistani Christian throws a tear-gas canister to the police during a protest against Saturday's burning of their houses and belongings in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza</p>

<p>A police runs to arrest Pakistani Christian protesters during a demonstration against Saturday's burning of their houses and belongings in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza</p>

<p>Pakistani Christians protest against Saturday's burning of their houses and belongings in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza</p>

<p>Pakistani Christians protest against Saturday's burning of their houses and belongings in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza</p>

<p>Pakistani Christians protest against Saturday's burning of their houses and belongings, in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mani Rana</p>

<p>A Pakistani Christian sits in her damaged house after it was burnt by mob a day earlier in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mani Rana</p>

<p>A Pakistani Christian cries during a protest against Saturday's burning of their houses and belongings, in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mani Rana</p>

<p>A Pakistani Christian collects his belonging inside a damaged house after it was burnt by mob a day earlier in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mani Rana</p>

<p>A Pakistani Christian sits with her son in her damaged house after it was burnt by mob a day earlier in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mani Rana</p>

<p>Pakistani Christians stand inside a damaged house after it was burnt by a mob a day earlier in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mani Rana</p>

<p>Shumaila, 48, looks through her family belongings at a section of her home, after it was burnt by a mob two days earlier, in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza</p>

<p>Anzila Semeul cries while sitting with her daughter in front of their home, after it was burnt by a mob two days earlier, in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza</p>

<p>Azra, 68, looks at her dead pet bird in a cage at her home, which was burnt by a mob two days earlier, in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza</p>

