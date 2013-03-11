Pakistani Christians demand protection
Demonstrators burn furniture during a protest in the Badami Bagh area of Lahore March 9, 2013.
Demonstrators burn furniture during a protest in the Badami Bagh area of Lahore March 9, 2013. An enraged mob torched dozens of houses located in a Christian-dominated neighborhood of Lahore on Saturday, local media reported. REUTERS/Adrees Hassain
A demonstrator burns a cross during a protest in the Badami Bagh area of Lahore March 9, 2013.
A demonstrator burns a cross during a protest in the Badami Bagh area of Lahore March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Hassain
Demonstrators burn furniture during a protest in the Badami Bagh area of Lahore March 9, 2013.
Demonstrators burn furniture during a protest in the Badami Bagh area of Lahore March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mani Rana
An angry demonstrator burns furniture during a protest in the Badami Bagh area of Lahore March 9, 2013.
An angry demonstrator burns furniture during a protest in the Badami Bagh area of Lahore March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mani Rana
Demonstrators watch as personal belongings of Christians are burnt during a protest in the Badami Bagh area of Lahore March 9, 2013.
Demonstrators watch as personal belongings of Christians are burnt during a protest in the Badami Bagh area of Lahore March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Hassain
Pakistani Christians protest against Saturday's burning of their houses and belongings in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013.
Pakistani Christians protest against Saturday's burning of their houses and belongings in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. Hundreds of Pakistani Christians took to the streets across the country on Sunday, demanding better protection after a Christian neighbourhood was torched in the city of Lahore a day earlier in connection with the country's controversial anti-blasphemy law. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Police beat and detain a Pakistani Christian protester during a demonstration against Saturday's burning ofmore
Police beat and detain a Pakistani Christian protester during a demonstration against Saturday's burning of Christian houses and belongings in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A Pakistani Christian throws a tear-gas canister to the police during a protest against Saturday's burning more
A Pakistani Christian throws a tear-gas canister to the police during a protest against Saturday's burning of their houses and belongings in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A police runs to arrest Pakistani Christian protesters during a demonstration against Saturday's burning ofmore
A police runs to arrest Pakistani Christian protesters during a demonstration against Saturday's burning of their houses and belongings in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Pakistani Christians protest against Saturday's burning of their houses and belongings in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013.
Pakistani Christians protest against Saturday's burning of their houses and belongings in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Pakistani Christians protest against Saturday's burning of their houses and belongings in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013.
Pakistani Christians protest against Saturday's burning of their houses and belongings in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Pakistani Christians protest against Saturday's burning of their houses and belongings, in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013.
Pakistani Christians protest against Saturday's burning of their houses and belongings, in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mani Rana
A Pakistani Christian sits in her damaged house after it was burnt by mob a day earlier in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013.
A Pakistani Christian sits in her damaged house after it was burnt by mob a day earlier in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mani Rana
A Pakistani Christian cries during a protest against Saturday's burning of their houses and belongings, in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013.
A Pakistani Christian cries during a protest against Saturday's burning of their houses and belongings, in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mani Rana
A Pakistani Christian collects his belonging inside a damaged house after it was burnt by mob a day earlier in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013.
A Pakistani Christian collects his belonging inside a damaged house after it was burnt by mob a day earlier in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mani Rana
A Pakistani Christian sits with her son in her damaged house after it was burnt by mob a day earlier in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013.
A Pakistani Christian sits with her son in her damaged house after it was burnt by mob a day earlier in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mani Rana
Pakistani Christians stand inside a damaged house after it was burnt by a mob a day earlier in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013.
Pakistani Christians stand inside a damaged house after it was burnt by a mob a day earlier in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mani Rana
Shumaila, 48, looks through her family belongings at a section of her home, after it was burnt by a mob two days earlier, in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 11, 2013.
Shumaila, 48, looks through her family belongings at a section of her home, after it was burnt by a mob two days earlier, in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Anzila Semeul cries while sitting with her daughter in front of their home, after it was burnt by a mob two days earlier, in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 11, 2013.
Anzila Semeul cries while sitting with her daughter in front of their home, after it was burnt by a mob two days earlier, in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Azra, 68, looks at her dead pet bird in a cage at her home, which was burnt by a mob two days earlier, in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 11, 2013.
Azra, 68, looks at her dead pet bird in a cage at her home, which was burnt by a mob two days earlier, in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
