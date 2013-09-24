Pakistani Christians mourn deaths
A Christian man cries next to the coffin of his relative, who was killed in a suicide blast at a church, atmore
A Christian man cries next to the coffin of his relative, who was killed in a suicide blast at a church, at a hospital in Peshawar September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Omer Quyam
Christian women mourn next to coffins of their relatives, who were killed in a suicide attack on a church, more
Christian women mourn next to coffins of their relatives, who were killed in a suicide attack on a church, in Peshawar September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A Christian woman mourns the death of her son at the site of a suicide blast at a church in Peshawar Septemmore
A Christian woman mourns the death of her son at the site of a suicide blast at a church in Peshawar September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Members of the Pakistani Christian community chant slogans during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicimore
Members of the Pakistani Christian community chant slogans during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack on a church in Peshawar September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Members of the Pakistani Christian community hold up a sign and chant slogans during a protest rally to conmore
Members of the Pakistani Christian community hold up a sign and chant slogans during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, in Karachi September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Members of the Pakistani Christian community attend a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Pmore
Members of the Pakistani Christian community attend a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, in Islamabad September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
A member of the Pakistani Christian community displays his hand written with a slogan as he takes part in amore
A member of the Pakistani Christian community displays his hand written with a slogan as he takes part in a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, in Islamabad September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Members of the Pakistani Christian community chant slogans as they burn tires during a protest rally to conmore
Members of the Pakistani Christian community chant slogans as they burn tires during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, in Islamabad September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
A member of the Pakistani Christian community holds a cross as she shouts slogan during a protest rally to more
A member of the Pakistani Christian community holds a cross as she shouts slogan during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, with others in Lahore September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Members of the Pakistani Christian community hold a placard as they shout slogans during a protest rally tomore
Members of the Pakistani Christian community hold a placard as they shout slogans during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, with others in Lahore September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A member of the Pakistani Christian community holds a cross as he chants slogans in front of a fire during more
A member of the Pakistani Christian community holds a cross as he chants slogans in front of a fire during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, with others in Lahore September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Members of the Pakistani Christian community light oil lamps during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suimore
Members of the Pakistani Christian community light oil lamps during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, with others in Lahore September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Members of the Pakistani Christian community hold candles during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicidmore
Members of the Pakistani Christian community hold candles during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, with others in Lahore September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Members of the Pakistani Christian community hold crosses in front of a fire during a protest rally to condmore
Members of the Pakistani Christian community hold crosses in front of a fire during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, with others in Lahore September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A member of the Pakistani Christian community holds a placard as he shouts slogans during a protest rally tmore
A member of the Pakistani Christian community holds a placard as he shouts slogans during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, with others in Lahore September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
次のスライドショー
The Merkel years
A look at the years of Angela Merkel at the helm of Germany as chancellor, after her election to a coveted third term in office.
China's water crisis
China blames climate change for wreaking havoc on scarce water resources, but critics say the country's drive to industrialize are just as responsible.
Photos of the week
Our best pictures from the past week.
One month in Syria
A look at the ongoing Syrian civil war in the month after the gas attack on a Damascus suburb.
その他のスライドショー
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
Quest for the Stanley Cup
Highlights from the 2017 NHL playoffs.
The 'weed nuns' of California
The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.
Stripped down protest in Venezuela
A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.