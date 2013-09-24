エディション:
2013年 09月 24日

Pakistani Christians mourn deaths

<p>A Christian man cries next to the coffin of his relative, who was killed in a suicide blast at a church, at a hospital in Peshawar September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Omer Quyam</p>

A Christian man cries next to the coffin of his relative, who was killed in a suicide blast at a church, at a hospital in Peshawar September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Omer Quyam

<p>Christian women mourn next to coffins of their relatives, who were killed in a suicide attack on a church, in Peshawar September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz</p>

Christian women mourn next to coffins of their relatives, who were killed in a suicide attack on a church, in Peshawar September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

<p>A Christian woman mourns the death of her son at the site of a suicide blast at a church in Peshawar September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz</p>

A Christian woman mourns the death of her son at the site of a suicide blast at a church in Peshawar September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

<p>Members of the Pakistani Christian community chant slogans during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack on a church in Peshawar September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz</p>

Members of the Pakistani Christian community chant slogans during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack on a church in Peshawar September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

<p>Members of the Pakistani Christian community hold up a sign and chant slogans during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, in Karachi September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athar Hussain</p>

Members of the Pakistani Christian community hold up a sign and chant slogans during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, in Karachi September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

<p>Members of the Pakistani Christian community attend a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, in Islamabad September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood</p>

Members of the Pakistani Christian community attend a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, in Islamabad September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

<p>A member of the Pakistani Christian community displays his hand written with a slogan as he takes part in a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, in Islamabad September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood</p>

A member of the Pakistani Christian community displays his hand written with a slogan as he takes part in a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, in Islamabad September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

<p>Members of the Pakistani Christian community chant slogans as they burn tires during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, in Islamabad September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood</p>

Members of the Pakistani Christian community chant slogans as they burn tires during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, in Islamabad September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

<p>A member of the Pakistani Christian community holds a cross as she shouts slogan during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, with others in Lahore September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza</p>

A member of the Pakistani Christian community holds a cross as she shouts slogan during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, with others in Lahore September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

<p>Members of the Pakistani Christian community hold a placard as they shout slogans during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, with others in Lahore September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza</p>

Members of the Pakistani Christian community hold a placard as they shout slogans during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, with others in Lahore September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

<p>A member of the Pakistani Christian community holds a cross as he chants slogans in front of a fire during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, with others in Lahore September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza</p>

A member of the Pakistani Christian community holds a cross as he chants slogans in front of a fire during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, with others in Lahore September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

<p>Members of the Pakistani Christian community light oil lamps during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, with others in Lahore September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza</p>

Members of the Pakistani Christian community light oil lamps during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, with others in Lahore September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

<p>Members of the Pakistani Christian community hold candles during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, with others in Lahore September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza</p>

Members of the Pakistani Christian community hold candles during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, with others in Lahore September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

<p>Members of the Pakistani Christian community hold crosses in front of a fire during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, with others in Lahore September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza</p>

Members of the Pakistani Christian community hold crosses in front of a fire during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, with others in Lahore September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

<p>A member of the Pakistani Christian community holds a placard as he shouts slogans during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, with others in Lahore September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza</p>

A member of the Pakistani Christian community holds a placard as he shouts slogans during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, with others in Lahore September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

