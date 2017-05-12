Palestinian hunger strike grows

Smoke rises from burning tires as a Palestinian protester is seen during clashes with Israeli troops at a protmore

Smoke rises from burning tires as a Palestinian protester is seen during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

