2017年 04月 28日

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops as they protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops as they protest in support of more

2017年 4月 27日
A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops as they protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Palestinian protesters push a garbage container during clashes with Israeli troops as they protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Palestinian protesters push a garbage container during clashes with Israeli troops as they protest in support more

2017年 4月 27日
Palestinian protesters push a garbage container during clashes with Israeli troops as they protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Men play the role of jailed Palestinians and Israeli soldiers during a rally in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Men play the role of jailed Palestinians and Israeli soldiers during a rally in support of Palestinian prisonemore

2017年 4月 17日
Men play the role of jailed Palestinians and Israeli soldiers during a rally in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Israeli border policemen detain a Palestinian protester during clashes at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli border policemen detain a Palestinian protester during clashes at a protest in support of Palestinian more

2017年 4月 28日
Israeli border policemen detain a Palestinian protester during clashes at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian demonstrator shouts at an Israeli border policeman during a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian demonstrator shouts at an Israeli border policeman during a protest in support of Palestinian prmore

2017年 4月 27日
A Palestinian demonstrator shouts at an Israeli border policeman during a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A Palestinian protester kicks a burning tyre during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian protester kicks a burning tyre during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest in support of Palmore

2017年 4月 28日
A Palestinian protester kicks a burning tyre during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian protester argues with an Israeli border policeman during a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian protester argues with an Israeli border policeman during a protest in support of Palestinian primore

2017年 4月 23日
A Palestinian protester argues with an Israeli border policeman during a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian protester pushes a cart with a fellow protester in it during clashes with Israeli troops following a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank city of Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian protester pushes a cart with a fellow protester in it during clashes with Israeli troops followimore

2017年 4月 27日
A Palestinian protester pushes a cart with a fellow protester in it during clashes with Israeli troops following a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank city of Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Israelis have a BBQ outside Ofer Prison while Palestinians rally in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails over the fence, outside Ofer Prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israelis have a BBQ outside Ofer Prison while Palestinians rally in support of Palestinian prisoners on hungermore

2017年 4月 20日
Israelis have a BBQ outside Ofer Prison while Palestinians rally in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails over the fence, outside Ofer Prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An Israeli border policeman aims his weapon during clashes at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

An Israeli border policeman aims his weapon during clashes at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners onmore

2017年 4月 27日
An Israeli border policeman aims his weapon during clashes at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Demonstrators hold pictures of jailed relatives during a protest in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in East Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Demonstrators hold pictures of jailed relatives during a protest in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners on hmore

2017年 4月 27日
Demonstrators hold pictures of jailed relatives during a protest in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in East Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes following a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank city of Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes following a protest more

2017年 4月 27日
A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes following a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank city of Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Medics tend to a female protester after inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Medics tend to a female protester after inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest more

2017年 4月 28日
Medics tend to a female protester after inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian demonstrators burn an Israeli flag during a rally in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank city of Nablus. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Palestinian demonstrators burn an Israeli flag during a rally in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger stmore

2017年 4月 20日
Palestinian demonstrators burn an Israeli flag during a rally in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank city of Nablus. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
Palestinian boys shout slogans during a rally in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank city of Nablus. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Palestinian boys shout slogans during a rally in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli more

2017年 4月 20日
Palestinian boys shout slogans during a rally in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank city of Nablus. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
Palestinian protesters run during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Palestinian protesters run during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest in support of Palestinian prisonersmore

2017年 4月 27日
Palestinian protesters run during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian protester returns a tear-gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes following a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank city of Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian protester returns a tear-gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes following a protestmore

2017年 4月 27日
A Palestinian protester returns a tear-gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes following a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank city of Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Demonstrators take part in a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Demonstrators take part in a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

2017年 4月 27日
Demonstrators take part in a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A Palestinian protester gestures as he lies on the ground during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian protester gestures as he lies on the ground during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest in smore

2017年 4月 28日
A Palestinian protester gestures as he lies on the ground during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Demonstrators gather during a rally in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Demonstrators gather during a rally in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

2017年 4月 17日
Demonstrators gather during a rally in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
