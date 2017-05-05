エディション:
2017年 05月 6日

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Israeli soldiers take position during clashes with Palestinians protesters following a protest in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, near Qalandiya checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 Friday
Palestinians protesters react to tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes following a protest in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 Friday
An Israeli soldier aims his weapon during clashes with Palestinians protesters. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 Friday
Israeli soldiers take position during clashes with Palestinians protesters. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 Friday
Palestinians take part in a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 Friday
A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops as they protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 Thursday
Palestinian protesters push a garbage container during clashes with Israeli troops near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 Thursday
Men play the role of jailed Palestinians and Israeli soldiers during a rally in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / 2017年 4月 17日 Monday
Israeli border policemen detain a Palestinian protester during clashes in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 Friday
A Palestinian protester holds a sling as he prepares to hurl stones towards Israeli troops in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 Friday
Israelis have a BBQ outside Ofer Prison while Palestinians rally in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails over the fence, outside Ofer Prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2017年 4月 20日 Thursday
A Palestinian demonstrator shouts at an Israeli border policeman in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 Thursday
Demonstrators hold pictures of jailed relatives during a protest in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in East Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 Thursday
Palestinian protesters run during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 Thursday
A Palestinian protester kicks a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 Friday
An Israeli border policeman aims his weapon during clashes at a protest in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 Thursday
A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 Thursday
A Palestinian protester gestures as he lies on the ground during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 Friday
Palestinian demonstrators burn an Israeli flag during a rally in the West Bank city of Nablus. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Reuters / 2017年 4月 20日 Thursday
A Palestinian protester pushes a cart with a fellow protester in it during clashes with Israeli troops following a protest in the West Bank city of Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 Thursday
