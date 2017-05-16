Palestinians protest on Nakba anniversary
Palestinian school girls run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest markimore
A wounded Palestinian protester lies on the ground during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking themore
Palestinian protesters run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest markingmore
A Palestinian protester jumps over burning tyres during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 6more
A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th more
Palestinian protesters hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 69th annivermore
Palestinian protesters run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest markingmore
Palestinian protesters take cover during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversarymore
A Palestinian protester hurls stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 69th annivmore
Palestinian protesters stand behind a fence during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th amore
A Palestinian man takes part in a rally marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank city of Ramallmore
A female protester uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the more
Palestinian protesters run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest markingmore
A Palestinian protester drags a burning tyre during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th more
A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th more
A female protester is seen during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakmore
