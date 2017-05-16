エディション:
Palestinians protest on Nakba anniversary

Palestinian school girls run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 5月 16日 Tuesday
Palestinian school girls run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A wounded Palestinian protester lies on the ground during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / 2017年 5月 15日 Monday
A wounded Palestinian protester lies on the ground during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Palestinian protesters run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 5月 15日 Monday
Palestinian protesters run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian protester jumps over burning tyres during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / 2017年 5月 15日 Monday
A Palestinian protester jumps over burning tyres during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / 2017年 5月 15日 Monday
A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Palestinian protesters hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 5月 15日 Monday
Palestinian protesters hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian protesters run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 5月 15日 Monday
Palestinian protesters run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian protesters take cover during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / 2017年 5月 15日 Monday
Palestinian protesters take cover during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian protester hurls stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 5月 15日 Monday
A Palestinian protester hurls stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian protesters stand behind a fence during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 5月 15日 Monday
Palestinian protesters stand behind a fence during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian man takes part in a rally marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / 2017年 5月 15日 Monday
A Palestinian man takes part in a rally marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A female protester uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / 2017年 5月 15日 Monday
A female protester uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Palestinian protesters run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 5月 15日 Monday
Palestinian protesters run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian protester drags a burning tyre during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / 2017年 5月 15日 Monday
A Palestinian protester drags a burning tyre during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / 2017年 5月 15日 Monday
A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A female protester is seen during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / 2017年 5月 15日 Monday
A female protester is seen during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
