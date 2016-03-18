Paris attacks suspect captured

Armed Belgian police secure the area, in this still image taken from video, upon their arrival in Molenbeek, nmore

Armed Belgian police secure the area, in this still image taken from video, upon their arrival in Molenbeek, near Brussels, Belgium, March 18, 2016. Belgian-born Salah Abdeslam, one of the main suspects from November's Paris attacks was arrested after a shootout with police in Brussels on Friday, the Belgian federal prosecutor's office said. REUTERS/VTM via Reuters TV

Close