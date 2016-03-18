エディション:
日本
写真 | 2016年 03月 19日 03:50 JST

Paris attacks suspect captured

Armed Belgian police secure the area, in this still image taken from video, upon their arrival in Molenbeek, near Brussels, Belgium, March 18, 2016. Belgian-born Salah Abdeslam, one of the main suspects from November's Paris attacks was arrested after a shootout with police in Brussels on Friday, the Belgian federal prosecutor's office said. REUTERS/VTM via Reuters TV

Armed Belgian police secure the area, in this still image taken from video, upon their arrival in Molenbeek, nmore

Reuters / 2016年 3月 19日 Saturday
Armed Belgian police secure the area, in this still image taken from video, upon their arrival in Molenbeek, near Brussels, Belgium, March 18, 2016. Belgian-born Salah Abdeslam, one of the main suspects from November's Paris attacks was arrested after a shootout with police in Brussels on Friday, the Belgian federal prosecutor's office said. REUTERS/VTM via Reuters TV
Close
1 / 7
Police at the scene of a security operation in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek in Brussels, Belgium, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Police at the scene of a security operation in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek in Brussels, Belgium, March 18more

Reuters / 2016年 3月 19日 Saturday
Police at the scene of a security operation in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek in Brussels, Belgium, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
2 / 7
Police at the scene of a security operation in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek in Brussels, Belgium, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Police at the scene of a security operation in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek in Brussels, Belgium, March 18more

Reuters / 2016年 3月 19日 Saturday
Police at the scene of a security operation in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek in Brussels, Belgium, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
3 / 7
A police surveillance drone flies at the scene of a security operation in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek in Brussels, Belgium, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A police surveillance drone flies at the scene of a security operation in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek in more

Reuters / 2016年 3月 19日 Saturday
A police surveillance drone flies at the scene of a security operation in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek in Brussels, Belgium, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
4 / 7
Police at the scene of a security operation in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek in Brussels, Belgium, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Police at the scene of a security operation in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek in Brussels, Belgium, March 18more

Reuters / 2016年 3月 19日 Saturday
Police at the scene of a security operation in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek in Brussels, Belgium, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
5 / 7
Police at the scene of a security operation in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek in Brussels, Belgium, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Police at the scene of a security operation in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek in Brussels, Belgium, March 18more

Reuters / 2016年 3月 19日 Saturday
Police at the scene of a security operation in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek in Brussels, Belgium, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
6 / 7
Police at the scene of a security operation in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek in Brussels, Belgium, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Police at the scene of a security operation in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek in Brussels, Belgium, March 18more

Reuters / 2016年 3月 19日 Saturday
Police at the scene of a security operation in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek in Brussels, Belgium, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
7 / 7
もう一度見る
次を見る
Flashback: Paris attacks

Flashback: Paris attacks

次のスライドショー

Flashback: Paris attacks

Flashback: Paris attacks

A look back at the Islamic State attacks on restaurants, a concert hall and a sports stadium in the French capital that killed 130 people.

2016年 03月 19日
Disputed South China Sea

Disputed South China Sea

China claims most of the South China Sea, through which more than $5 trillion in global trade passes every year. Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, the Philippines and...

2016年 03月 18日
Women in the U.S. military

Women in the U.S. military

A look at women who serve in America's military.

2016年 03月 18日
Brazilians protest Lula's appointment

Brazilians protest Lula's appointment

Protests erupt across Brazil after President Dilma Rousseff names her predecessor Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva chief of staff, giving him immunity from...

2016年 03月 18日

その他のスライドショー

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017

Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017

Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.

The road to Raqqa

The road to Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have seized territory to the north, east and west of Raqqa in their assault to capture Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.

The month of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan

Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.

Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial

Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial

Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.

After the fire

After the fire

Prime Minister Theresa May promised a public inquiry into the fire that gutted a 24-floor apartment block, killing at least 17 people.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング