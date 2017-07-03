エディション:
Paris Haute Couture

Iris Van Herpen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo for Ralph & Russo Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Xuan-Thu Nguyen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Ralph & Russo Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Galia Lahav Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Iris Van Herpen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Galia Lahav Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Ralph & Russo Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Xuan-Thu Nguyen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Ralph & Russo Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Galia Lahav Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Actress Rossy de Palma poses next to photographers before Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018 for Dior. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Ralph & Russo Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Galia Lahav Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Iris Van Herpen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Ralph & Russo Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Antonio Grimaldi Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Ralph & Russo Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Xuan-Thu Nguyen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Ralph & Russo Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Maria Grazia Chiuri for Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Xuan-Thu Nguyen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

