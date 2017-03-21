Persian New Year
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) takes part during a celebration for the spring festmore
Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain, as they celebrate Newroz Day in the town of Akra, Iraq.more
People gesture during a gathering celebrating Newroz in Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Iraqi Kurdish people celebrate Newroz Day in the town of Akra, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
An Afghan girl holds balloons during Newroz Day celebrations in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
People gesture during a gathering celebrating Newroz in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
An Afghan man rides on his donkey, holding balloons for sale during Newroz Day celebrations in Kabul, Afghanismore
Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain, as they celebrate Newroz Day in the town of Akra, Iraq.more
Kurdish Peshmerga forces celebrate Newroz Day in Kirkuk. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
Iranian American volunteer Marjan Vayghan, 32, (C) dances with people on Skid Row after serving food to homelemore
A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) flag flutters as people celebrate the spring festival of Newroz, in more
Iranian American volunteer Marjan Vayghan, 32, (R) gives flowers to people on Skid Row after serving food to hmore
Kurdish Peshmerga forces celebrate Newroz Day in Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
A woman walks past a bonfire during a gathering celebrating Newroz in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city more
Afghan youth play on a swing during Newroz Day celebrations in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A girl carries a flag depicting jailed Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) durmore
People gesture during a gathering celebrating Newroz in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir,more
A woman carries flowers from an Iranian American food giveaway to homeless people on Skid Row to celebrate Newmore
Afghans gather during Newroz Day celebrations in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
People gesture during a gathering celebrating Newroz in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
People gesture during a gathering celebrating Newroz in Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Afghan families arrive at a shrine to celebrate Newroz in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain, as they celebrate Newroz Day in the town of Akra, Iraq.more
次のスライドショー
Welcoming spring
Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.
Banksy hotel opens to guests
The first guests arrive at Banksy's Walled Off Hotel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.
London's last greyhound track
The race is almost over for the dogs of Wimbledon Stadium, which is set to be demolished to make way for a stadium for AFC Wimbledon and residences.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
その他のスライドショー
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.