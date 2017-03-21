エディション:
Persian New Year

A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) takes part during a celebration for the spring festival of Newroz, in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli near the Turkish border, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 3月 22日 Wednesday
Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain, as they celebrate Newroz Day in the town of Akra, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / 2017年 3月 21日 Tuesday
People gesture during a gathering celebrating Newroz in Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / 2017年 3月 21日 Tuesday
Iraqi Kurdish people celebrate Newroz Day in the town of Akra, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / 2017年 3月 21日 Tuesday
An Afghan girl holds balloons during Newroz Day celebrations in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / 2017年 3月 21日 Tuesday
People gesture during a gathering celebrating Newroz in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / 2017年 3月 21日 Tuesday
An Afghan man rides on his donkey, holding balloons for sale during Newroz Day celebrations in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / 2017年 3月 21日 Tuesday
Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain, as they celebrate Newroz Day in the town of Akra, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / 2017年 3月 21日 Tuesday
Kurdish Peshmerga forces celebrate Newroz Day in Kirkuk. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / 2017年 3月 21日 Tuesday
Iranian American volunteer Marjan Vayghan, 32, (C) dances with people on Skid Row after serving food to homeless people to celebrate Newroz in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 3月 18日 Saturday
A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) flag flutters as people celebrate the spring festival of Newroz, in al-Darbasiyah town, on the Syrian-Turkish border, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 3月 22日 Wednesday
Iranian American volunteer Marjan Vayghan, 32, (R) gives flowers to people on Skid Row after serving food to homeless people to celebrate Newroz in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 3月 18日 Saturday
Kurdish Peshmerga forces celebrate Newroz Day in Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / 2017年 3月 21日 Tuesday
A woman walks past a bonfire during a gathering celebrating Newroz in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / 2017年 3月 22日 Wednesday
Afghan youth play on a swing during Newroz Day celebrations in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / 2017年 3月 21日 Tuesday
A girl carries a flag depicting jailed Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) during a celebration for the spring festival of Newroz, in al-Darbasiyah town, on the Syrian-Turkish border, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 3月 22日 Wednesday
People gesture during a gathering celebrating Newroz in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / 2017年 3月 22日 Wednesday
A woman carries flowers from an Iranian American food giveaway to homeless people on Skid Row to celebrate Newroz in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 3月 18日 Saturday
Afghans gather during Newroz Day celebrations in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / 2017年 3月 21日 Tuesday
People gesture during a gathering celebrating Newroz in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / 2017年 3月 21日 Tuesday
People gesture during a gathering celebrating Newroz in Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / 2017年 3月 21日 Tuesday
Afghan families arrive at a shrine to celebrate Newroz in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / 2017年 3月 21日 Tuesday
Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain, as they celebrate Newroz Day in the town of Akra, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / 2017年 3月 21日 Tuesday
