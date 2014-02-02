Philip Seymour Hoffman: 1967 - 2014
Philip Seymour Hoffman poses on the red carpet during a screening for the movie The Master at the 69th Venimore
Philip Seymour Hoffman poses on the red carpet during a screening for the movie The Master at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Philip Seymour Hoffman attends the premiere of the film A Most Wanted Man at the Sundance Film Festival in more
Philip Seymour Hoffman attends the premiere of the film A Most Wanted Man at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Philip Seymour Hoffman holds the Coppa Volpi for the Best Actor in the movie The Master at the 69th Venice more
Philip Seymour Hoffman holds the Coppa Volpi for the Best Actor in the movie The Master at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Philip Seymour Hoffman poses during the photocall of the movie "The Master" at the 69th Venice Film Festivamore
Philip Seymour Hoffman poses during the photocall of the movie "The Master" at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Philip Seymour Hoffman, who stars as Oakland Athletics' manager Art Howe, poses for photographers as he arrmore
Philip Seymour Hoffman, who stars as Oakland Athletics' manager Art Howe, poses for photographers as he arrives for the world premiere of the film Moneyball in Oakland, September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
George Clooney, Paul Giamatti and Philip Seymour Hoffman pose during a photocall for the film The Ides of Mmore
George Clooney, Paul Giamatti and Philip Seymour Hoffman pose during a photocall for the film The Ides of March at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Philip Seymour Hoffman takes pictures as he arrives on the red carpet during a screening for the movie The more
Philip Seymour Hoffman takes pictures as he arrives on the red carpet during a screening for the movie The Master at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Philip Seymour Hoffman attends a news conference to present his film Capote running out of competition at tmore
Philip Seymour Hoffman attends a news conference to present his film Capote running out of competition at the 56th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, February 17, 2006. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Philip Seymour Hoffman, Paul Giamatti, Marisa Tomei and Evan Rachel Wood chat as they arrive at a news confmore
Philip Seymour Hoffman, Paul Giamatti, Marisa Tomei and Evan Rachel Wood chat as they arrive at a news conference for their film "The Ides of March" at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Philip Seymour Hoffman poses on the red carpet before the premiere of his new movie Radio Rock Revolution imore
Philip Seymour Hoffman poses on the red carpet before the premiere of his new movie Radio Rock Revolution in Berlin, April 7, 2009. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Catherine Keener, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Michelle Williams and Samantha Morton pose during a photocall formore
Catherine Keener, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Michelle Williams and Samantha Morton pose during a photocall for the film Synecdoche, New York at the 61st Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2008. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Phillip Seymour Hoffman speaks after winning the best actor Oscar for his role in Capote at the 78th annualmore
Phillip Seymour Hoffman speaks after winning the best actor Oscar for his role in Capote at the 78th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 5, 2006. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Philip Seymour Hoffman accepts his award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for more
Philip Seymour Hoffman accepts his award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for his work in the film Capote at the 12th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Philip Seymour Hoffman poses with his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture-Drama for more
Philip Seymour Hoffman poses with his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture-Drama for Capote at the 63rd Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 16, 2006. REUTERS/File
Phillip Seymour Hoffman is congratulated after winning the best actor Oscar for his role in Capote by actormore
Phillip Seymour Hoffman is congratulated after winning the best actor Oscar for his role in Capote by actor Hilary Swank at the 78th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 5, 2006. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Philip Seymour Hoffman smiles during a photo call for the World Premiere of the film Mission Impossible IIImore
Philip Seymour Hoffman smiles during a photo call for the World Premiere of the film Mission Impossible III in Rome, April 24, 2006. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Phillip Seymour Hoffman poses at the 78th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 5, 2006. Hoffman won thmore
Phillip Seymour Hoffman poses at the 78th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 5, 2006. Hoffman won the award for best actor for his role in Capote. REUTERS/File
Philip Seymour Hoffman receives his award for best male lead at the Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monimore
Philip Seymour Hoffman receives his award for best male lead at the Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, March 4, 2006. Hoffman won for his role in Capote. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Philip Seymour Hoffman arrives at the 21st Santa Barbara International Film Festival at the Marjorie Luke Tmore
Philip Seymour Hoffman arrives at the 21st Santa Barbara International Film Festival at the Marjorie Luke Theatre in Santa Barbara, February 11, 2006. REUTERS/File
Philip Seymour Hoffman poses with his award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role fmore
Philip Seymour Hoffman poses with his award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for his work in the film Capote at the 12th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2006. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Phillip Seymour Hoffman poses for photographers during a break in the New York Times Arts and Leisure Weekemore
Phillip Seymour Hoffman poses for photographers during a break in the New York Times Arts and Leisure Weekend discussions in New York January 6, 2006. REUTERS/Chip East
Philip Seymour Hoffman at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 24, 2003. REUTERS/Fred Promore
Philip Seymour Hoffman at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 24, 2003. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Philip Seymour Hoffman arrives at the premiere of State and Main at the Directors Guild of America in Los Amore
Philip Seymour Hoffman arrives at the premiere of State and Main at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, December 18, 2000. REUTERS/File
次のスライドショー
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Road to Super Bowl XLVIII
Football fans and players prepare for Super Bowl XLVIII.
Pictures of the month: January
Our top photos from the month of January.
The Amanda Knox trial
Italy's top court has found Amanda Knox and Raffaele Sollecito guilty of Meredith Kercher's murder after retrial.
その他のスライドショー
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Elections in South Korea
A growing desire that politicians put "Korea first" - could drive a near-record number of people to the polls to find a successor for former president Park Geun-hye, ousted in March over corruption charges.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.