Photographer Juda Ngwenya's portfolio of work
Friends carry the coffin of child activist Stompie Seipei in Tumahole, South Africa February 25, 1989. Seipei more
African National Congress (ANC) President Nelson Mandela raises his arm after casting his ballot at Ohlange Himore
A boy dressed as a traditional Zulu warrior attends the launching ceremony of the African Union (AU) at the ABmore
Dirk Hannekom, one of the 22 white rightwingers charged with seeking to topple the black-led government in themore
A Mozambican soldier runs with a child through flood water towards a helicopter in the central district of Cocmore
A Zimbabwean war veteran locks the gates of murdered farmer David Stevens' farm, in Macheke April 17, 2000. Thmore
Inkatha Freedom Party members attend an election campaign rally at Alexandra township stadium May 9, 1999. REUmore
South African police carry the body of a man who was shot dead by unknown gunmen at the Mandela Squatter Camp more
African National Congress deputy president Nelson Mandela and his wife Winnie visit his family grave in his homore
Wife of the former South African [President Nelson Mandela], Winnie Madikizela Mandela (C), led a march duringmore
Two school children dreaming of stardom play soccer with an old weathered ball in the yard of a Soweto school more
Prostitutes wait at a bar in a plush northern suburb of Johannesburg August 22, 2002. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya
Nigerian men on A motorcycle drive by a body in the northern city of Kaduna on November 22, 2002, after riotinmore
South Africa's former President Nelson Mandela smiles as he announces the upcoming "46664" concert in Johannesmore
Thousands of people listen to President Nelson Mandela at a stadium in Lesotho's capital on July 13, 1995. REmore
A young rebel of Liberians United for Reconciliation and Democracy (LURD) waits at the New Bridge in Monrovia more
Former South African president Nelson Mandela (C), Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini (L) and Minister of Home Affamore
A traditional praise singer cheers President Nelson Mandela as he addresses a rally April 27, 1995 celebratingmore
A student doctor conducts an eye test at Kimberley train station in South Africa June 29, 2004. REUTERS/Juda more
Displaced Nigerians, surrounded by their belongongs, await transport to take them from the northern Nigerian cmore
Young South African boys, survivors of a traditional initiation ceremony receive medical care before being tramore
Liberians United for Reconciliation and Democracy (LURD) rebel fighters sing and dance near the main New Bridgmore
Nkosi Johnson, 11, who has Aids addresses the XIII International Aids Conference at Kingsmead cricket stadium more
Former South African President Nelson Mandela (R) addresses members of the media at Kimberly prison yard aftermore
The first contingent of Nigerian troops arrives at the Monrovia international airport in Liberia, August 4, 20more
Zimbabwe opposition Movement for democrtic Change supporters cheering at an election rally in Mabutweni townshmore
African National Congress President Nelson Mandela escorts his daughter Zinzi to church October 24, 1992. REUTmore
Liberia's Charles Taylor boards a Nigerian aircraft at Monrovia's Robert International airport after resigningmore
South Africa's President Nelson Mandela (L), defying U.S. objections to his visit, walks with Libyan leader Mumore
Nelson Mandela and former second Deputy President F.W. de Klerk hold their hands high as they address a huge cmore
