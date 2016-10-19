Photographer Juda Ngwenya's portfolio of work

Dirk Hannekom, one of the 22 white rightwingers charged with seeking to topple the black-led government in themore

Dirk Hannekom, one of the 22 white rightwingers charged with seeking to topple the black-led government in the country's first major treason case since the end of apartheid, looks out of police van window on his way into Pretoria High Court, May 19, 2003. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya

Close