エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 03月 3日 01:11 JST

Photojournalist of the year: Damir Sagolj

A subway worker walks away after a train departed the station in central Pyongyang, North Korea May 7, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A subway worker walks away after a train departed the station in central Pyongyang, North Korea May 7, 2016. Rmore

Reuters / 2016年 5月 7日 Saturday
A subway worker walks away after a train departed the station in central Pyongyang, North Korea May 7, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
1 / 30
Heavy rain pours as the body of a man killed by unidentified gunmen riding motorcycles is left in a narrow alley in Manila, Philippines early October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Heavy rain pours as the body of a man killed by unidentified gunmen riding motorcycles is left in a narrow allmore

Reuters / 2016年 10月 11日 Tuesday
Heavy rain pours as the body of a man killed by unidentified gunmen riding motorcycles is left in a narrow alley in Manila, Philippines early October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
2 / 30
Armed security forces take a part in a drug raid, in Manila, Philippines, October 7, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Armed security forces take a part in a drug raid, in Manila, Philippines, October 7, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolmore

Reuters / 2016年 10月 7日 Friday
Armed security forces take a part in a drug raid, in Manila, Philippines, October 7, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
3 / 30
Kasandra Kate (C), 12, cries next to the coffin of her father Verigilio Mirano during his funeral at Navotas Public Cemetery in Manila, Philippines October 14, 2016. According to a family member, Mirano, who was using drugs but stopped after Rodrigo Duterte became the president, was killed by masked gunmen at his home on September 27th. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Kasandra Kate (C), 12, cries next to the coffin of her father Verigilio Mirano during his funeral at Navotas Pmore

Reuters / 2016年 10月 14日 Friday
Kasandra Kate (C), 12, cries next to the coffin of her father Verigilio Mirano during his funeral at Navotas Public Cemetery in Manila, Philippines October 14, 2016. According to a family member, Mirano, who was using drugs but stopped after Rodrigo Duterte became the president, was killed by masked gunmen at his home on September 27th. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
4 / 30
Cameramen take position atop one of buildings in the capital's main ceremonial square during a mass rally and parade, a day after the ruling party wrapped up its first congress in 36 years by elevating him to party chairman, in Pyongyang, North Korea, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Cameramen take position atop one of buildings in the capital's main ceremonial square during a mass rally and more

Reuters / 2016年 5月 11日 Wednesday
Cameramen take position atop one of buildings in the capital's main ceremonial square during a mass rally and parade, a day after the ruling party wrapped up its first congress in 36 years by elevating him to party chairman, in Pyongyang, North Korea, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
5 / 30
Inmates sleep in the open at Quezon City Jail in Manila, Philippines, November 5, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Inmates sleep in the open at Quezon City Jail in Manila, Philippines, November 5, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2016年 11月 9日 Wednesday
Inmates sleep in the open at Quezon City Jail in Manila, Philippines, November 5, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
6 / 30
Fireworks explode over participants in a mass dance in the capital's main ceremonial square, a day after the ruling Workers' Party of Korea party wrapped up its first congress in 36 years, in Pyongyang, North Korea, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Fireworks explode over participants in a mass dance in the capital's main ceremonial square, a day after the rmore

Reuters / 2016年 5月 10日 Tuesday
Fireworks explode over participants in a mass dance in the capital's main ceremonial square, a day after the ruling Workers' Party of Korea party wrapped up its first congress in 36 years, in Pyongyang, North Korea, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
7 / 30
Participants carry torches during a torchlight procession in the capital's main ceremonial square, a day after the ruling Workers' Party of Korea party wrapped up its first congress in 36 years, in Pyongyang, North Korea, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Participants carry torches during a torchlight procession in the capital's main ceremonial square, a day aftermore

Reuters / 2016年 5月 11日 Wednesday
Participants carry torches during a torchlight procession in the capital's main ceremonial square, a day after the ruling Workers' Party of Korea party wrapped up its first congress in 36 years, in Pyongyang, North Korea, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
8 / 30
People look inside and take a pictures of a room in which five people were killed in Manila, Philippines early November 1, 2016. According to police and witnesses, unknown masked gunmen killed five people inside a house that is a known drug den. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People look inside and take a pictures of a room in which five people were killed in Manila, Philippines earlymore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 1日 Tuesday
People look inside and take a pictures of a room in which five people were killed in Manila, Philippines early November 1, 2016. According to police and witnesses, unknown masked gunmen killed five people inside a house that is a known drug den. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
9 / 30
A policeman investigates at the site where a 17 year old girl and a 21 year old man were killed by unknown motorcycle-riding gunmen in an alley in Manila, Philippines early October 26, 2016. According to the police, a sign on a cardboard reading "Tulak ka, hayop ka", which translates to "You are a (drug) pusher, you are an animal" was found with the the body of the killed man. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A policeman investigates at the site where a 17 year old girl and a 21 year old man were killed by unknown motmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 14日 Tuesday
A policeman investigates at the site where a 17 year old girl and a 21 year old man were killed by unknown motorcycle-riding gunmen in an alley in Manila, Philippines early October 26, 2016. According to the police, a sign on a cardboard reading "Tulak ka, hayop ka", which translates to "You are a (drug) pusher, you are an animal" was found with the the body of the killed man. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
10 / 30
A girl and a woman sit inside the car as firecrackers and fireworks explode celebrating the start of the Chinese Lunar New Year of Monkey in Beijing just before midnight February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A girl and a woman sit inside the car as firecrackers and fireworks explode celebrating the start of the Chinemore

Reuters / 2016年 2月 8日 Monday
A girl and a woman sit inside the car as firecrackers and fireworks explode celebrating the start of the Chinese Lunar New Year of Monkey in Beijing just before midnight February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
11 / 30
Simone Biles of the U.S. during the women's team final at the Rio Olympics. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Simone Biles of the U.S. during the women's team final at the Rio Olympics. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2016年 8月 10日 Wednesday
Simone Biles of the U.S. during the women's team final at the Rio Olympics. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
12 / 30
A gun is placed inside a plastic bag as police investigate around the bodies of two men killed in Manila, Philippines early October 29, 2016. According to the police, the guns and sachet containing what is believed to be the drug shabu (Metamphetamine Hydrochloride) were found with the two men who were shot dead after trying to speed away from a police checkpoint. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A gun is placed inside a plastic bag as police investigate around the bodies of two men killed in Manila, Philmore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 6日 Tuesday
A gun is placed inside a plastic bag as police investigate around the bodies of two men killed in Manila, Philippines early October 29, 2016. According to the police, the guns and sachet containing what is believed to be the drug shabu (Metamphetamine Hydrochloride) were found with the two men who were shot dead after trying to speed away from a police checkpoint. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
13 / 30
A funeral parlour worker dresses Florjohn Cruz after his autopsy at Eusebio Funeral Service in Manila, Philippines October 28, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A funeral parlour worker dresses Florjohn Cruz after his autopsy at Eusebio Funeral Service in Manila, Philippmore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 7日 Wednesday
A funeral parlour worker dresses Florjohn Cruz after his autopsy at Eusebio Funeral Service in Manila, Philippines October 28, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
14 / 30
A migrant worker shows a banner inside a building that is under construction as a part of the Zixia Garden development complex in Qianan, Tangshan City, Hebei province, China January 28, 2016. The banner, which workers claim authorities told them not to use in their protests any more, reads "Pay back the money that you owe". REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A migrant worker shows a banner inside a building that is under construction as a part of the Zixia Garden devmore

Reuters / 2016年 2月 5日 Friday
A migrant worker shows a banner inside a building that is under construction as a part of the Zixia Garden development complex in Qianan, Tangshan City, Hebei province, China January 28, 2016. The banner, which workers claim authorities told them not to use in their protests any more, reads "Pay back the money that you owe". REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
15 / 30
A funeral parlour worker, whose hands are bloodied from carrying bodies of killed people, rests against the wall of a house in Manila, Philippines early November 1, 2016. According to police and witnesses, unknown masked gunmen killed five people inside a house that is a known drug den. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A funeral parlour worker, whose hands are bloodied from carrying bodies of killed people, rests against the wamore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 1日 Tuesday
A funeral parlour worker, whose hands are bloodied from carrying bodies of killed people, rests against the wall of a house in Manila, Philippines early November 1, 2016. According to police and witnesses, unknown masked gunmen killed five people inside a house that is a known drug den. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
16 / 30
A 17 year old girl lays dead next to her doll after she and her friend were killed by unknown motorcycle-riding gunmen, in an alley in Manila, Philippines early October 26, 2016. According to the police, a sign on a cardboard reading "Tulak ka, hayop ka", which translates to "You are a (drug) pusher, you are an animal" was found with the body of girl's friend. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A 17 year old girl lays dead next to her doll after she and her friend were killed by unknown motorcycle-ridinmore

Reuters / 2016年 10月 26日 Wednesday
A 17 year old girl lays dead next to her doll after she and her friend were killed by unknown motorcycle-riding gunmen, in an alley in Manila, Philippines early October 26, 2016. According to the police, a sign on a cardboard reading "Tulak ka, hayop ka", which translates to "You are a (drug) pusher, you are an animal" was found with the body of girl's friend. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
17 / 30
People look from inside a store as police investigate near the body of a man killed by unknown gunmen in Manila, Philippines early October 18, 2016. A sign on a cardboard reading "Pusher Ako, Wag Tularan", which translates to "I am a (drug) pusher, don't be like me" was found near the body. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People look from inside a store as police investigate near the body of a man killed by unknown gunmen in Manilmore

Reuters / 2016年 10月 18日 Tuesday
People look from inside a store as police investigate near the body of a man killed by unknown gunmen in Manila, Philippines early October 18, 2016. A sign on a cardboard reading "Pusher Ako, Wag Tularan", which translates to "I am a (drug) pusher, don't be like me" was found near the body. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
18 / 30
A vendor waits for customers at the shop inside the international airport in Pyongyang, North Korea May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A vendor waits for customers at the shop inside the international airport in Pyongyang, North Korea May 3, 201more

Reuters / 2016年 5月 3日 Tuesday
A vendor waits for customers at the shop inside the international airport in Pyongyang, North Korea May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
19 / 30
The mother and other relatives of Florjohn Cruz, who was killed in a police drugs buy-bust operation, mourn by his coffin during his funeral in Manila, Philippines October 30, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

The mother and other relatives of Florjohn Cruz, who was killed in a police drugs buy-bust operation, mourn bymore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 7日 Wednesday
The mother and other relatives of Florjohn Cruz, who was killed in a police drugs buy-bust operation, mourn by his coffin during his funeral in Manila, Philippines October 30, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
20 / 30
Girls play guitars at the Mangyongdae Children's Palace in central Pyongyang, North Korea May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Girls play guitars at the Mangyongdae Children's Palace in central Pyongyang, North Korea May 5, 2016. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2016年 5月 5日 Thursday
Girls play guitars at the Mangyongdae Children's Palace in central Pyongyang, North Korea May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
21 / 30
Performers wearing traditional clothes take pictures of themselves as they wait for delegations to arrive for traditional nomadic Naadam festival performance during the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) summit just outside Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Performers wearing traditional clothes take pictures of themselves as they wait for delegations to arrive for more

Reuters / 2016年 7月 15日 Friday
Performers wearing traditional clothes take pictures of themselves as they wait for delegations to arrive for traditional nomadic Naadam festival performance during the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) summit just outside Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
22 / 30
Girls play in central Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Girls play in central Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2016年 7月 13日 Wednesday
Girls play in central Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
23 / 30
A performer holds an umbrella as she and others wait for their turn to go onto the stage at the Longtan park as the Chinese Lunar New Year, which welcomes the Year of the Monkey, is celebrated in Beijing, China February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A performer holds an umbrella as she and others wait for their turn to go onto the stage at the Longtan park amore

Reuters / 2016年 2月 9日 Tuesday
A performer holds an umbrella as she and others wait for their turn to go onto the stage at the Longtan park as the Chinese Lunar New Year, which welcomes the Year of the Monkey, is celebrated in Beijing, China February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
24 / 30
A cross hangs from the neck of an onlooker at the scene where a man was killed by unknown gunmen in Manila, Philippines early October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A cross hangs from the neck of an onlooker at the scene where a man was killed by unknown gunmen in Manila, Phmore

Reuters / 2016年 10月 18日 Tuesday
A cross hangs from the neck of an onlooker at the scene where a man was killed by unknown gunmen in Manila, Philippines early October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
25 / 30
Onlookers gather as police investigate the scene around a body of a man killed by unknown gunmen in Manila, Philippines early October 18, 2016. A sign on a cardboard found near the body reads, "Pusher Ako, Wag Tularan", which translates to "I am a (drug) pusher, don't be like me." REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Onlookers gather as police investigate the scene around a body of a man killed by unknown gunmen in Manila, Phmore

Reuters / 2016年 10月 24日 Monday
Onlookers gather as police investigate the scene around a body of a man killed by unknown gunmen in Manila, Philippines early October 18, 2016. A sign on a cardboard found near the body reads, "Pusher Ako, Wag Tularan", which translates to "I am a (drug) pusher, don't be like me." REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
26 / 30
Kasandra Kate, 12, cries over the open coffin of her father Verigilio Mirano during his funeral at Navotas Public Cemetery in Manila, Philippines October 14, 2016. According to a family member, Mirano, who was using drugs but stopped after Rodrigo Duterte became the president, was killed by masked gunmen at his home on September 27th. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Kasandra Kate, 12, cries over the open coffin of her father Verigilio Mirano during his funeral at Navotas Pubmore

Reuters / 2016年 10月 14日 Friday
Kasandra Kate, 12, cries over the open coffin of her father Verigilio Mirano during his funeral at Navotas Public Cemetery in Manila, Philippines October 14, 2016. According to a family member, Mirano, who was using drugs but stopped after Rodrigo Duterte became the president, was killed by masked gunmen at his home on September 27th. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
27 / 30
A woman covered in blood holds her head after her husband was shot dead by unidentified gunmen riding motorcycles in Manila, Philippines late October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A woman covered in blood holds her head after her husband was shot dead by unidentified gunmen riding motorcycmore

Reuters / 2016年 10月 11日 Tuesday
A woman covered in blood holds her head after her husband was shot dead by unidentified gunmen riding motorcycles in Manila, Philippines late October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
28 / 30
A woman working at the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang textile mill fixes a machine during a government organised visit for foreign reporters in Pyongyang, North Korea May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A woman working at the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang textile mill fixes a machine during a government organised visitmore

Reuters / 2016年 5月 9日 Monday
A woman working at the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang textile mill fixes a machine during a government organised visit for foreign reporters in Pyongyang, North Korea May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
29 / 30
Blood remains on the floor of a room where a Noberto Maderal was killed during a drug-related police operation in Manila, Philippines October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Blood remains on the floor of a room where a Noberto Maderal was killed during a drug-related police operationmore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 5日 Monday
Blood remains on the floor of a room where a Noberto Maderal was killed during a drug-related police operation in Manila, Philippines October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
30 / 30
もう一度見る
次を見る
Civilians caught in Mosul crossfire

Civilians caught in Mosul crossfire

次のスライドショー

Civilians caught in Mosul crossfire

Civilians caught in Mosul crossfire

Thousands of Mosul residents flee the raging battle, often under fire from Islamic State militants, as Iraqi forces fight to retake the city.

2017年 03月 3日
Inside a Rohingya refugee camp

Inside a Rohingya refugee camp

Rohingya Muslims flee to Bangladesh to escape violence in Buddhist majority Myanmar, sheltering in refugee camps in the coastal district of Cox's Bazar.

2017年 03月 2日
Pictures of the month: February

Pictures of the month: February

Our top photos from the past month.

2017年 03月 2日
Mount Etna erupts

Mount Etna erupts

Italy's largest active volcano erupts in a fiery show of lava.

2017年 03月 1日

その他のスライドショー

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング