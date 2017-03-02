Photojournalist of the year: Damir Sagolj
A subway worker walks away after a train departed the station in central Pyongyang, North Korea May 7, 2016. Rmore
Heavy rain pours as the body of a man killed by unidentified gunmen riding motorcycles is left in a narrow allmore
Armed security forces take a part in a drug raid, in Manila, Philippines, October 7, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolmore
Kasandra Kate (C), 12, cries next to the coffin of her father Verigilio Mirano during his funeral at Navotas Pmore
Cameramen take position atop one of buildings in the capital's main ceremonial square during a mass rally and more
Inmates sleep in the open at Quezon City Jail in Manila, Philippines, November 5, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Fireworks explode over participants in a mass dance in the capital's main ceremonial square, a day after the rmore
Participants carry torches during a torchlight procession in the capital's main ceremonial square, a day aftermore
People look inside and take a pictures of a room in which five people were killed in Manila, Philippines earlymore
A policeman investigates at the site where a 17 year old girl and a 21 year old man were killed by unknown motmore
A girl and a woman sit inside the car as firecrackers and fireworks explode celebrating the start of the Chinemore
Simone Biles of the U.S. during the women's team final at the Rio Olympics. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A gun is placed inside a plastic bag as police investigate around the bodies of two men killed in Manila, Philmore
A funeral parlour worker dresses Florjohn Cruz after his autopsy at Eusebio Funeral Service in Manila, Philippmore
A migrant worker shows a banner inside a building that is under construction as a part of the Zixia Garden devmore
A funeral parlour worker, whose hands are bloodied from carrying bodies of killed people, rests against the wamore
A 17 year old girl lays dead next to her doll after she and her friend were killed by unknown motorcycle-ridinmore
People look from inside a store as police investigate near the body of a man killed by unknown gunmen in Manilmore
A vendor waits for customers at the shop inside the international airport in Pyongyang, North Korea May 3, 201more
The mother and other relatives of Florjohn Cruz, who was killed in a police drugs buy-bust operation, mourn bymore
Girls play guitars at the Mangyongdae Children's Palace in central Pyongyang, North Korea May 5, 2016. REUTERSmore
Performers wearing traditional clothes take pictures of themselves as they wait for delegations to arrive for more
Girls play in central Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A performer holds an umbrella as she and others wait for their turn to go onto the stage at the Longtan park amore
A cross hangs from the neck of an onlooker at the scene where a man was killed by unknown gunmen in Manila, Phmore
Onlookers gather as police investigate the scene around a body of a man killed by unknown gunmen in Manila, Phmore
Kasandra Kate, 12, cries over the open coffin of her father Verigilio Mirano during his funeral at Navotas Pubmore
A woman covered in blood holds her head after her husband was shot dead by unidentified gunmen riding motorcycmore
A woman working at the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang textile mill fixes a machine during a government organised visitmore
Blood remains on the floor of a room where a Noberto Maderal was killed during a drug-related police operationmore
