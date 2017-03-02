Photos of the week
An Iraqi special forces soldier carries a woman injured during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic Statemore
A woman walks towards the border to cross at the U.S.-Canada border after arriving in a taxi with a group thatmore
Carryn Owens, widow of Senior Chief Petty Officer William "Ryan" Owens, applauds with Ivanka Trump (R), daughtmore
Barry Jenkins looks at his engraved Oscar for Best Picture at the Governors Ball February 26, 2017. REUTERS/Mimore
A nurse cares for an abandoned infant with albinism at the Palna facility in Delhi, India March 1, 2017. REUTEmore
Taylor Henrich of Canada competes in the FIS Nordic Ski World Championships. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A girl walks amidst a dust storm on the banks of the Ganges river in Allahabad, India, February 24, 2017. REUTmore
A pro-settlement activist climbs onto a rooftop of a house to resist evacuation of some houses in the settlememore
A foreign activist argues with an Israeli soldier during a protest in the West Bank city of Hebron February 24more
A boy injured in a mortar attack walks toward an ambulance after being treated by medics in a field clinic as more
Revelers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colorful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking thmore
River systems can be seen flowing near sand dunes in outback Queensland, Australia February 12, 2017. REUTERS/more
Confiscated sharing bicycles of different brands are seen at a parking lot of Huangpu District Vehicle Managemmore
A reveller parades for the Tom Maior samba school during the carnival in Sao Paulo, Brazil, February 24, 2017.more
Warren Beatty holds the card for the Best Picture Oscar awarded to "Moonlight," after announcing by mistake thmore
A woman gestures as she approaches Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul, Iraq March 1, 2017 more
A man holds his South African identity document after being attacked by a mob in Pretoria, South Africa, Februmore
Revellers take part in a traditional event marking the last day of the carnival season called "Kusaki", a folkmore
Damaged seats are pictured amidst rubble of buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, Syria February 28more
Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island omore
